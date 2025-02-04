Audi dropping its short-lived odds-and-evens model names

Less than 10 years ago, Audi revealed a confusing change to its engine variant naming, but this year's new A5 range marked the end of that. Now, the 'evens for electric, odds for oldschool' model naming, not even two years old, is also into the bin. It was almost exactly two years ago that the then Audi boss Markus Duesmann told Germany's Auto Bild about its new hodgepodge hopscotch naming plan. "In the future it will be like this: the odd numbers will be the combustion engines and the even numbers will stand for the battery-electric vehicles. The successor to today's A4 will be called the A5 and today's A6 will be called the A7. The A4 and A6 will then be electric." (Duesmann resigned not long after that interview, replaced by Gernot Döllner, although Forbes reported at the time that Duesmann was pushed.) 12 As of today, that plan is done. The company is returning to its trusty model that will once again aligning names with their style and size – although the latter has just-as-often been used to set body styles apart.

Where once there was a Cabriolet in the A4 range, for example, there was later the A5 Coupe, Cabriolet and Sportback – the latter effectively a 'liftback sedan' – to sit alongside the A4 sedan and Avant wagon. Exactly how Audi would apply the Sportback name varied, though: the A7 was similar in concept to the A5 Sportback, with its coupe-like roof over a four-door body, whereas the A3 Sportback is a vaguely wagon-esque hatch rather than a 'four-door coupe', and it retained the A3 name. It could hardly take the A4 name, after all. 12 New A5. Click above for more photos. Last year, Audi gave us a new-generation A5 range that would officially replace the A4 as the brand's mid-sized combustion model (albeit with electric assistance in most variants). Even then, Audi's odd plan was to have the A4 debut as an exclusively all-electric range.