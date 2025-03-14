2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA revealed, Australian launch confirmed

The new and bigger 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan has been unveiled, following its initial debut as a concept back in September 2023.

In its new, third-generation form, the CLA will be offered in petrol-electric mild hybrid and full-electric forms.

Unlike the brand's current EV range – such as the EQA, EQB, EQE and so on – the electric CLA models will be known by the mouthful moniker CLA+ with EQ Technology, although 'CLA EQ' will likely serve as a nickname of sorts.

Merc's new-generation EVs are expected to follow suit, with – for example – the EQA likely to be replaced by a new 'GLA with EQ Technology'.

The new CLA will also be the first model to the company's new in-house developed Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS). This system integrates artificial intelligence from both Microsoft and Google in a chatbot-like form for vehicle control and general queries.

25

Powertrains, batteries, driving range, and charging speeds

In its all-electric form, the new CLA is built on an 800V electrical system, with ultra-rapid DC charging at up to 320kW. Benz claims its new EV will take enough charge in 10 minutes for a 325km range boost.

These figures make the new CLA competitive with the current best-in-class EVs on paper, although real-world results – especially when it comes to charging systems – can always vary.

25

The line-up opens with the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology (or 'CLA250+ EQ') in a single-motor configuration with real-wheel drive and an 85kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.

Outputs for the CLA 250+ EQ are listed at 200kW and 335Nm, with a huge claimed (and WLTP-tested) driving range of up to 792 kilometres.

Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ with EQ Technology Drive system and battery Drive Rear-wheel drive E-motor(s) Type Permanently excited synchronous machine (two-speed) Output (peak) kW 200 Torque (peak) Nm 335 Battery type Lithium-ion Max. AC charging capacity kW 11 AC charging time, three-phase (11 kW) h 9 Max. DC charging capacity kW up to 320 DC charging time at fast charging station min 22 DC charging: range after 10 minutes (WLTP) km 285-325 Dimensions and weights Wheelbase mm 2,790 Track width front/rear mm 1,605 / 1,574 Length/width/height mm 4,723/1,855 /1,468 Turning circle m 11.21 Boot volume litres 405 Frunk volume (liquid) litres 101 Kerb weight according to EC kg 2,055 Performance; fuel consumption; emissions Acceleration 0-100 km/h seconds 6.7 Maximum speed km/h 210 Combined energy consumption (WLTP) kWh/100 km 14.1-12.2 Range (WLTP) km 694-792

25

Moving up to the CLA 350+ EQ introduces a dual-motor setup for all-wheel drive, bumping outputs to 260kW and 515Nm.

The 350+ EQ's driving range is listed at between 672-771km off the same 85kWh battery system.