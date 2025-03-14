2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA revealed, Australian launch confirmed

The new and bigger 2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA sedan has been unveiled, following its initial debut as a concept back in September 2023.
In its new, third-generation form, the CLA will be offered in petrol-electric mild hybrid and full-electric forms.
Unlike the brand's current EV range – such as the EQA, EQB, EQE and so on – the electric CLA models will be known by the mouthful moniker CLA+ with EQ Technology, although 'CLA EQ' will likely serve as a nickname of sorts.
Merc's new-generation EVs are expected to follow suit, with – for example – the EQA likely to be replaced by a new 'GLA with EQ Technology'.
The new CLA will also be the first model to the company's new in-house developed Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS). This system integrates artificial intelligence from both Microsoft and Google in a chatbot-like form for vehicle control and general queries.
Powertrains, batteries, driving range, and charging speeds
In its all-electric form, the new CLA is built on an 800V electrical system, with ultra-rapid DC charging at up to 320kW. Benz claims its new EV will take enough charge in 10 minutes for a 325km range boost.
These figures make the new CLA competitive with the current best-in-class EVs on paper, although real-world results – especially when it comes to charging systems – can always vary.
The line-up opens with the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology (or 'CLA250+ EQ') in a single-motor configuration with real-wheel drive and an 85kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.
Outputs for the CLA 250+ EQ are listed at 200kW and 335Nm, with a huge claimed (and WLTP-tested) driving range of up to 792 kilometres.
|Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ with EQ Technology
|Drive system and battery
|Drive
|Rear-wheel drive
|E-motor(s)
|Type
|Permanently excited synchronous machine (two-speed)
|Output (peak)
|kW
|200
|Torque (peak)
|Nm
|335
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion
|Max. AC charging capacity
|kW
|11
|AC charging time, three-phase (11 kW)
|h
|9
|Max. DC charging capacity
|kW
|up to 320
|DC charging time at fast charging station
|min
|22
|DC charging: range after 10 minutes (WLTP)
|km
|285-325
|Dimensions and weights
|Wheelbase
|mm
|2,790
|Track width front/rear
|mm
|1,605 / 1,574
|Length/width/height
|mm
|4,723/1,855 /1,468
|Turning circle
|m
|11.21
|Boot volume
|litres
|405
|Frunk volume (liquid)
|litres
|101
|Kerb weight according to EC
|kg
|2,055
|Performance; fuel consumption; emissions
|Acceleration 0-100 km/h
|seconds
|6.7
|Maximum speed
|km/h
|210
|Combined energy consumption (WLTP)
|kWh/100 km
|14.1-12.2
|Range (WLTP)
|km
|694-792
Moving up to the CLA 350+ EQ introduces a dual-motor setup for all-wheel drive, bumping outputs to 260kW and 515Nm.
The 350+ EQ's driving range is listed at between 672-771km off the same 85kWh battery system.
Efficiency is listed at a remarkably low 14.1-12.2kWh/100 km for the CLA 250+ EQ, and 14.7-12.5 kWh/100 km for the CLA 350+ EQ.
Helping achieve that claim, if it proves realistic, will be the fact that the electric CLA is the first Mercedes-Benz vehicle to incorporate an air-to-air heat pump, utilising waste heat from the vehicle's systems and ambient air to enhance efficiency.
|Mercedes-Benz CLA 350 with EQ Technology
|Drive system and battery
|Drive
|All-wheel drive
|E-motor(s)
|Type
|Permanently excited synchronous machine (two-speed)
|Output (peak)
|kW
|260
|Torque (peak)
|Nm
|515
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion
|Max. AC charging capacity
|kW
|11
|AC charging time, three-phase (11 kW)
|h
|9
|Max. DC charging capacity
|kW
|up to 320
|DC charging time at fast charging station
|min
|22
|DC charging: range after 10 minutes (WLTP)
|km
|275-315
|Weight
|Kerb weight according to EC
|kg
|2,135
|Performance; fuel consumption; emissions
|Acceleration 0-100 km/h
|seconds
|4.9
|Maximum speed
|km/h
|210
|Combined energy consumption (WLTP)
|kWh/100 km
|14.7-12.5
|Range (WLTP)
|km
|672-771
Hybrid
Later in the year, a mild-hybrid version with petrol power and 48V tech with an integrated electric motor will join the range.
The hybrid will be available in three power outputs, with a choice between front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive.
As with the new Audi A5 mild-hybrid range, Mercedes says its hybrid models can operate solely on electric power in urban environments and at speeds up to approximately 100 km/h when power demand is below 20kW.
The combustion engine in the hybrid system can recuperate up to 25kW of energy across all eight gears – but, for now, that's all the details Mercedes is giving out for the mild-hybrid CLA.
Interior features and infotainment
As always with Mercedes, the interior of the CLA prioritises a minimalist look dominated by an optional floating MBUX Superscreen that spans the entire dashboard.
This screen incorporates a 10.25-inch driver display and a 14-inch main display. Mercedes says another 14-inch display, for the front passenger, will become available after the initial market introduction.
The MBUX Virtual Assistant, represented by a "living" avatar, uses AI from Microsoft (ChatGPT and Bing) and Google (Gemini) for enhanced interaction, internet knowledge, and navigation.
|Exterior dimensions
|2026 CLA
|Predecessor
|Difference
|Length
|mm
|4,723
|4,688
|35
|Width
|mm
|1,855
|1,830
|25
|Width including exterior mirrors
|mm
|2,021
|1,999
|22
|Height
|mm
|1,468
|1,439
|29
|Wheelbase
|mm
|2,790
|2,729
|61
|Interior dimensions
|Max. headroom front
|mm
|1.039
|1.023
|16
|Max. headroom rear
|mm
|936
|906
|28
|Legroom front
|mm
|1,073
|1,062
|11
|Legroom rear
|mm
|854
|861
|-7
|Elbow width front
|mm
|1,456
|1,457
|-1
|Elbow width rear
|mm
|1,431
|1,454
|-23
|Shoulder room front
|mm
|1,412
|1,400
|12
|Shoulder room rear
|mm
|1,359
|1,372
|-13
|Boot volume
|L
|405
|460
|-55
|Frunk volume (liquid)
|L
|101
|-
|101
When will the new CLA reach Australia?
Full details on the new CLA's Australian launch are still to come, but Mercedes has confirmed we can expect an early 2026 debut.
Likewise, pricing won't be revealed until closer to launch, but we can very likely expect it to sit well above the current line-up, which already starts at just under $75,000.
As a point of reference, the small and now considerably less advanced EQA electric SUV started from around $85K to $90,000 when it was updated in mid 2024.
