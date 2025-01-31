VW's new 2025 Tiguan details revealed for Australia

The third-generation VW Tiguan is set to arrive in Australian showrooms in May 2025.

It's been a long wait, following the global reveal back in 2023 – and the wait will be longer still for those seeking a seven-seat Tiguan Allspace replacement, with its successor the Tayron not due here until later in the year.

Snapshot Five variants, including an R-replacing 195TSI R-Line

New tech includes available HD Matrix LED headlights, DCC Pro adaptive chassis, and larger infotainment screens

Increased size brings improved practicality, with boot space growing to 652 litres

The five-seat 2025 Tiguan line-up will include the 110TSI Life, 110TSI Elegance, 150TSI R-Line, 150TSI Elegance, and 195TSI R-Line.

For those not clued in on the 'TSI' nomenclature, it means buyers will have only petrol models to choose from in this new-generation Tiguan range.

Diesel was always going to be off the menu, but the company's Australian arm confirmed with Wheels in 2023 that it had initially been "very interested" in the plug-in hybrid EV variant before deciding that the incoming ID.4 electric SUV – due, at long last, around March – will satisfy those looking for Tiguan space in an EV form.

Likewise, the hero R badge won't return in its single-letter form, with the outgoing Tiguan range having dropped the 225kW/400Nm flagship in late 2023.

In its new third-gen form, the Tiguan will instead get an R-Line model with nearly as much puff and a matching torque figure: 195kW and 400Nm.

That's joined by the DCC Pro active chassis control system, shared with the 150TSI R-Line and Elegance models. All-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch auto round out the 195TSI R-Line package.