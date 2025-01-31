VW's new 2025 Tiguan details revealed for Australia

The third-generation VW Tiguan is set to arrive in Australian showrooms in May 2025.
It's been a long wait, following the global reveal back in 2023 – and the wait will be longer still for those seeking a seven-seat Tiguan Allspace replacement, with its successor the Tayron not due here until later in the year.
Snapshot
- Five variants, including an R-replacing 195TSI R-Line
- New tech includes available HD Matrix LED headlights, DCC Pro adaptive chassis, and larger infotainment screens
- Increased size brings improved practicality, with boot space growing to 652 litres
The five-seat 2025 Tiguan line-up will include the 110TSI Life, 110TSI Elegance, 150TSI R-Line, 150TSI Elegance, and 195TSI R-Line.
For those not clued in on the 'TSI' nomenclature, it means buyers will have only petrol models to choose from in this new-generation Tiguan range.
Diesel was always going to be off the menu, but the company's Australian arm confirmed with Wheels in 2023 that it had initially been "very interested" in the plug-in hybrid EV variant before deciding that the incoming ID.4 electric SUV – due, at long last, around March – will satisfy those looking for Tiguan space in an EV form.
Likewise, the hero R badge won't return in its single-letter form, with the outgoing Tiguan range having dropped the 225kW/400Nm flagship in late 2023.
In its new third-gen form, the Tiguan will instead get an R-Line model with nearly as much puff and a matching torque figure: 195kW and 400Nm.
That's joined by the DCC Pro active chassis control system, shared with the 150TSI R-Line and Elegance models. All-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch auto round out the 195TSI R-Line package.
At the other end of the range, the entry-level 110TSI Life and 110TSI Elegance are driven by a familiar 110kW/250Nm 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, matched to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic and front-wheel drive.
All new Tiguans ride on VW's latest MQB Evo platform.
2025 VW Tiguan equipment levels
Pricing for the range won't be announced until closer to launch, but here's what buyers will find in each trim grade.
110TSI Life
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Keyless entry with alarm
- Powered tailgate
- Area View 360-degree camera
- Digital driver's display
- 12.9-inch main touchscreen with satellite navigation
- Wireless App-Connect
- Wireless smartphone charging
- DAB+ digital radio
- Driver Assistance:
- Travel Assist (adaptive cruise control and Lane Assist)
- Front Assist with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring
- Side Assist with rear traffic alert
- Side exit warning
- Front cross-traffic assist
- Oncoming vehicle braking with swerve support
- Park Assist Plus
- Dynamic Road Sign Assist
- Nine airbags (including centre airbag)
110TSI Elegance (adds over 110TSI Life)
- Chrome roof rails and trim, rear privacy glass
- LED Plus headlights with illuminated grille strip
- LED tail-lights with illuminated centre strip
- Leather-appointed upholstery, front comfort sport seats with power adjustment, heating, ventilation, and massage functions
- Options:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Sound & Vision package (head-up display, Harman/Kardon premium audio)
150TSI Elegance (over 110TSI Elegance)
- 4MOTION all-wheel drive
- 0-100km/h in a claimed 7.1 seconds
- Sound & Vision package
- HD Matrix LED headlights with adaptive high-beam
- LED Plus rear tail-lights with dynamic indicators
- 15.0-inch Discover Pro Max navigation system
- Adaptive chassis control (DCC Pro)
150TSI R-Line
- R-Line body kit, unique 19-inch alloys
- LED Plus headlights
- Premium LED tail-lights with dynamic indicators
- Sports seats with integrated headrests, sports cloth upholstery
- Progressive steering
- DCC Pro
- Options:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Sound & Vision package
195TSI R-Line
- 2.0-litre turbocharged engine with 195kW and 400Nm
- 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.9 seconds
- 20-inch Leeds alloy wheels
- Leather-appointed upholstery, front comfort sport seats with electrical adjustment, memory, heating, ventilation, and massage functions
- Heated steering wheel
- 15-inch Discover Pro Max navigation
- Head-up display
- HD Matrix LED headlights, dynamic light assist
- Premium LED tail-lights with dynamic indicators
- Harman/Kardon premium audio system
All models get an upgraded interior experience with soft-touch plastics on mid- and lower surfaces, bringing the Tiguan a touch closer to its premium cousin, the Audi Q5.
It's a point the brand's local leadership is keen to focus on, with product and marketing boss Nathan Johnson describing the third-gen Tiguan as a "mini Touareg—with luxury specification and outstanding customer value".
"The all-new Tiguan proves that value and elevated appeal can coexist – long a Volkswagen hallmark," Mr Johnson adds.
2025 Tiguan: Boot space
While the 'mini Touareg' tag is intended to draw attention to interior refinement, the new Tiguan is also 30mm longer than the model it replaces, with boot space increased by 37 litres to a fairly mighty 652 litres with the rear seats up, or up to 1650 litres with the rear seats folded.
The Tiguan remains a five-seat midsize SUV, but late 2025 will see the arrival of the Tayron, a direct successor to the Tiguan Allspace complete with identical styling and a stretched body to accommodate a third row.
Watch for more on the new Tiguan to be released in the weeks leading up to its May debut.
