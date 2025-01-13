2025 BYD Dolphin dives below $30K, Atto 3 pricing reduced

New variants have seen the BYD Dolphin dip below $30,000 in Australia, while the Atto 3 is now below $40K.
Snapshot
- Dolphin Essential starts at $29,990 and Atto 3 Essential at $39,990, with orders opening January 13 and deliveries from March
- Dolphin Essential has a 44.9kWh battery with 340km range; Atto 3 Essential uses a 49.9kWh battery with 345km range (WLTP)
- Both models lose premium features like heated seats, panoramic roofs, and wireless phone charging to lower costs
BYD has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) line-up in Australia with new entry-level Essential variants for the Dolphin hatchback and Atto 3 SUV, intensifying the EV price war.
The new Dolphin Essential starts from $29,990 before on-road costs, undercutting the previous entry-level Dynamic by $6900. This makes the Dolphin Australia's most affordable EV, beating the already competitive MG 4 Excite, which now starts at $34,990 drive-away.
Buyers seeking something more family-oriented are treated to a similar saving, with the new Atto 3 Essential priced from $39,990 before on-road costs – $4509 less than the outgoing Standard Range model.
Battery and driving range
Both Essential models retain the same powertrains as their higher-spec counterparts.
The Dolphin Essential features a single 70kW/180Nm front-mounted electric motor paired with a 44.9kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, offering a claimed WLTP driving range of 340km.
The Atto 3 Essential uses a more powerful 150kW/310Nm front-mounted electric motor with a 49.9kWh Blade battery, providing a claimed WLTP driving range of 345km.
What do you miss out on?
To hit those lower prices (and to motivate you to choose up), BYD has removed several comfort and convenience features.
Dolphin Essential goes without:
- Power-folding exterior mirrors
- Panoramic glass roof
- Wireless phone charger
- Heated front seats
- Rear privacy glass
Atto 3 Essential loses:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Power tailgate
- Roof rails
- Heated front seats
- Music rhythm function for ambient lighting
- Wireless phone charger
The Atto 3 Essential replaces the Standard model's 15.6-inch infotainment display and eight-speaker sound system with a 12.8-inch screen and six-speaker setup. Its 18-inch alloy wheels have also been downsized to 17 inches.
Standard equipment
|Dolphin Essential – $29,990 before on-road costs
|5.0-inch digital instrument cluster
|Autonomous emergency braking
|12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|Blind-spot monitoring
|Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Child Presence Detection
|Leatherette upholstery
|Lane-keep assist
|Keyless entry and start
|Front and rear cross-traffic assist
|Front, front-side, curtain, and driver’s far-side airbags
|Safe exit warning
|Tyre pressure monitoring
|Surround-view camera
|Adaptive cruise control
|Traffic sign recognition
|Atto 3 Essential – $39,990 before on-road costs
|5.0-inch digital instrument cluster
|Front, front-side, curtain, and driver’s far-side airbags
|12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
|Tyre pressure monitoring
|Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
|Surround-view camera
|Satellite navigation
|Adaptive cruise control
|Leatherette upholstery
|Autonomous emergency braking
|6-way power driver’s seat and 4-way power passenger seat
|Blind-spot monitoring
|Power-folding exterior mirrors
|Lane-keep assist
|Keyless entry and start
|Rear cross-traffic assist
|Multi-colour ambient lighting (without music rhythm function)
|Safe exit warning
|LED headlights with Adaptive Front Light
