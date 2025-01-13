2025 BYD Dolphin dives below $30K, Atto 3 pricing reduced

New variants have seen the BYD Dolphin dip below $30,000 in Australia, while the Atto 3 is now below $40K.

Snapshot Dolphin Essential starts at $29,990 and Atto 3 Essential at $39,990, with orders opening January 13 and deliveries from March

Dolphin Essential has a 44.9kWh battery with 340km range; Atto 3 Essential uses a 49.9kWh battery with 345km range (WLTP)

Both models lose premium features like heated seats, panoramic roofs, and wireless phone charging to lower costs

BYD has expanded its electric vehicle (EV) line-up in Australia with new entry-level Essential variants for the Dolphin hatchback and Atto 3 SUV, intensifying the EV price war.

The new Dolphin Essential starts from $29,990 before on-road costs, undercutting the previous entry-level Dynamic by $6900. This makes the Dolphin Australia's most affordable EV, beating the already competitive MG 4 Excite, which now starts at $34,990 drive-away.

Buyers seeking something more family-oriented are treated to a similar saving, with the new Atto 3 Essential priced from $39,990 before on-road costs – $4509 less than the outgoing Standard Range model.

Battery and driving range

Both Essential models retain the same powertrains as their higher-spec counterparts.

The Dolphin Essential features a single 70kW/180Nm front-mounted electric motor paired with a 44.9kWh Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, offering a claimed WLTP driving range of 340km.