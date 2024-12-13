New VW models coming: Tiguan, Tayron, ID.4, Golf R, and more

2025 is going to be a big one for Volkswagen Australia, with all-new EVs hitting showrooms alongside new and facelifted core models. The ID. electric vehicle range is the most critical inclusion for the VW brand, with four different EVs arriving in the 2025 model year. So, what’s coming, what’s changing, and when should you expect each of the new model launches? Here’s your rundown for 2025 for VW Australia. JUMP AHEAD ID.4

Volkswagen ID.4 Think of an electric alternative to the VW Tiguan and you're on the money when it comes to the VW ID.4, which is due to arrive in March, 2025. This family-friendly five-seat electric SUV will be initially be offered in single-motor 'Pro' rear-wheel drive guise producing 210kW and 545Nm, with the sportier GTX model ramping things up to 250kW thanks to the addition of a second drive motor for the front wheels. It also gets quicker DC charging at 175kW.

At just under 4.6 metres long, the ID.4 is bang on the class standard for a midsize SUV, and VW's approach here is to offer this fully electric model with up to 550km WLTP driving range. The ID.4 will arrive in Oz in updated guise in July It'll compete against the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Tesla Model Y and even some VW Group counterparts such as the Skoda Enyaq and Cupra Tavascan. MORE All Volkswagen ID.4 News & Reviews Along with more powerful motors, the ID.4 benefits from usability improvements, too Volkswagen ID.5 This is a sportier take on a midsize EV SUV than the ID.4, with a slope-backed bodyshell draped over similar mechanical innards. Like the ID.4, VW Australia will offer a single-motor rear-wheel drive version with 210kW/545Nm alongside a sportier GTX model with all-wheel drive and 250kW, though VW's local operation will employ the inverse strategy to the ID-4 with the ID.5, launching instead with the high-performance GTX variant. The ID.5 Pro will land later in 2025. With its sloping roofline the ID.5 looks more sedan than coupe to us Driving range exceeds 500km for both versions of the ID.5 Mirroring the ID.4, the ID.5 picks up the 12.9-inch touchscreen and redesigned gear selector stalk inside the cabin.

Buyers of the GTX grades – the electric answer to GTI – will likely score sports seats with electric adjustment, heating up front and a heated steering wheel. Adaptive suspension is standard on all trims. Driving range exceeds 500km for both versions of the ID.5 with the rear-drive Pro rating at 556km from a charge. The ID.5 GTX will land in Australia at the same time as the ID.4, in March 2025. Volkswagen ID.Buzz The most interesting electric car to hit Australian roads? It could be, and it's going to be a really interesting model range for the ID.Buzz, too. Launched in the last quarter of 2024, the full EV van with retro Kombi vibes arrives in five-seat short-wheelbase and seven-seat long-wheelbase guises at the same time - plus a higher-performance GTX flagship to crown the range.

The bulk of the ID.Buzz is offered with a 210kW/550Nm single-motor rear-wheel drive setup, with a 79kWh battery pack on short-wheelbase variants and an 86kWh battery for long-wheelbase models. The GTX takes the bigger battery pack, and grafts an extra motor onto its powertrain, delivering power to the front wheels and taking total outputs to 250kW/679Nm As well as the passenger range of the ID.Buzz electric vans, there will be a Cargo model, offered only in short-wheelbase spec. The work van variant of the ID.Buzz still sports the same retro stylings, but sees different interior trim finishes and window-less panels on the back, with unpainted bumpers and steel wheels. Pricing starts at $79,990 for the ID.Buzz Cargo, with the ID.Buzz Pro retailing at $87,990 as a five-seater, or $91,290 in seven-seat guise. The AWD ID.Buzz GTX arrives in early 2025, with an RRP of $109,990.

Underneath, the Mk8.5's MQB Evo platform is treated to similar revisions as the Tiguan, meaning stiffer mounting points and improved rigidity, while the dashboard sprouts a larger 12.9-inch touchscreen on higher grades (up from 10 inches in the Mk8) running VW's latest infotainment software If you were a fan of the Golf Wagon, it's gone - the Golf Mk8.5 will be a hatch-only affair in Australia. Happily, the Golf R and Golf GTI will be returning, with more power for the former as well as the addition of a drift mode. Enticed? This will also be the last ever combustion-engined Golf, according to CEO Thomas Schäfer, if that helps shape your interest. Don't mind electrons? The facelifted Golf may also arrive bearing a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) option as well, for all you treehugging types. News 2025 Volkswagen Golf Mark 8.5 facelift revealed, Australian timing confirmed The updated Volkswagen Golf small car, due in Australia in early 2025, features a revised look, new infotainment, physical steering wheel controls, and more power for the GTI hot hatch 24 Jan 2024 Volkswagen Tayron In 2025 the Tayron will replace the Tiguan Allspace in Australia as VW's midsize three-row SUV. New nameplate, familiar form factor. Though it'll use the same platform as the Tiguan, its sheetmetal, dimensions and cabin furniture are unique to the Tayron, helping split out VW's two midsizers and introduce greater separation between VW's five-strong SUV family.

The Kia Carnival and Hyundai Staria rival will arrive in the fourth quarter of 2024, with a 110kW/360Nm 2.0-litre turbo-diesel driving the front wheels initially. Volkswagen will offer additional powertrain choices in 2025, perhaps with more power and all-wheel drive. A plug-in hybrid is available overseas but doesn't sound likely in Australia. The new model will come in Life (replacing Comfortline) and Style (replacing Highline) with pricing yet to be confirmed, though its local launch has been penciled in for April, 2025. Volkswagen has focused on ease of use, making each individual seat – that's now heated – 25 per cent lighter so anyone can lift and move them on the rail system, which now has increased flexibility. The multi-function table remains, the front seats are 18-way adjustable and there's a free-floating dash with a 10-inch display sitting atop. Safety is improved, too, with more driver-assistance features and the addition of curtain and centre airbags.