New Jeep Compass teased again, big reveal due in coming weeks

Jeep has released another new teaser image of its forthcoming all-new Compass, signalling an imminent unveiling in the coming weeks.
This latest image offers a first clear look at the new Compass's headlights and grille, potentially in its EV form, judging by the closed-off look to the grille panels.
Exact timing for the new model's US and Australian debut is still to be announced, but a European-first launch is scheduled for the local Spring – making it sometime around late March.
Read up on everything we know about the upcoming new Compass in our earlier coverage below.
OCTOBER 2024: New Jeep Compass teased at last
Jeep has handed down a first look at its next-generation Compass, ahead of a debut expected to occur sometime in 2025.
This mid-size SUV will expand Jeep's powertrain offerings, incorporating petrol, hybrid, and fully electric options.
Built on the STLA Medium platform shared with the Peugeot 3008, the Compass distinguishes itself with a robust, SUV-centric design language, as evidenced by the released image.
The front end shows a clear resemblance to the smaller Jeep Avenger, featuring indented headlights and protective plastic cladding.
Squared-off wheel arches, a signature Jeep design element, house substantial wheels and tyres – although, as a sketch, it's unlikely we'll see quite this level of chunkiness reach production.
Jeep has positioned the Compass as its "four-wheel-drive mainstream compact SUV," confirming the availability of 4x4 configurations alongside front-wheel drive base models, mirroring the 3008's setup. The vehicle's short overhangs suggest enhanced off-road capabilities.
Additional design features discernible from the teaser include roof rails, darkened B, C, and D-pillars, and a relatively flat rear profile, which should contribute to improved practicality. In a competitive segment populated by models such as the Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson, practicality is a crucial consideration.
Drawing parallels with the 3008, the all-electric Compass variant may offer a range exceeding 640km. Hybrid models will likely utilise the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with mild hybrid assistance, and a plug-in hybrid option remains a possibility.
Jeep's UK managing director, Kris Cholmondeley, previously indicated a potential November reveal, placing the official unveiling in the near future. Production is set to commence in Italy next year, with North American production following in 2026.
