New Jeep Compass teased again, big reveal due in coming weeks

Jeep has released another new teaser image of its forthcoming all-new Compass, signalling an imminent unveiling in the coming weeks.

This latest image offers a first clear look at the new Compass's headlights and grille, potentially in its EV form, judging by the closed-off look to the grille panels.

Exact timing for the new model's US and Australian debut is still to be announced, but a European-first launch is scheduled for the local Spring – making it sometime around late March.

Read up on everything we know about the upcoming new Compass in our earlier coverage below.

4

OCTOBER 2024: New Jeep Compass teased at last

Jeep has handed down a first look at its next-generation Compass, ahead of a debut expected to occur sometime in 2025.

This mid-size SUV will expand Jeep's powertrain offerings, incorporating petrol, hybrid, and fully electric options.