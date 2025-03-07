WhichCar
News

New Jeep Compass teased again, big reveal due in coming weeks

The long-awaited new-generation Jeep Compass will be unveiled in Europe "this Spring", meaning sometime from late March onwards.

Mike Stevens
Siteassets Authors Mike Stevens
c4f7152a/2025 jeep compass teasers whichcar 2 jpg
Gallery4

Jeep has released another new teaser image of its forthcoming all-new Compass, signalling an imminent unveiling in the coming weeks.

This latest image offers a first clear look at the new Compass's headlights and grille, potentially in its EV form, judging by the closed-off look to the grille panels.

Exact timing for the new model's US and Australian debut is still to be announced, but a European-first launch is scheduled for the local Spring – making it sometime around late March.

Read up on everything we know about the upcoming new Compass in our earlier coverage below.

c4de1527/2025 jeep compass teasers whichcar 1 jpg
4

OCTOBER 2024: New Jeep Compass teased at last

Jeep has handed down a first look at its next-generation Compass, ahead of a debut expected to occur sometime in 2025.

This mid-size SUV will expand Jeep's powertrain offerings, incorporating petrol, hybrid, and fully electric options.

Built on the STLA Medium platform shared with the Peugeot 3008, the Compass distinguishes itself with a robust, SUV-centric design language, as evidenced by the released image.

The front end shows a clear resemblance to the smaller Jeep Avenger, featuring indented headlights and protective plastic cladding.

Squared-off wheel arches, a signature Jeep design element, house substantial wheels and tyres – although, as a sketch, it's unlikely we'll see quite this level of chunkiness reach production.

Jeep has positioned the Compass as its "four-wheel-drive mainstream compact SUV," confirming the availability of 4x4 configurations alongside front-wheel drive base models, mirroring the 3008's setup. The vehicle's short overhangs suggest enhanced off-road capabilities.

c50a152a/2025 jeep compass teasers whichcar 3 jpg
4

Additional design features discernible from the teaser include roof rails, darkened B, C, and D-pillars, and a relatively flat rear profile, which should contribute to improved practicality. In a competitive segment populated by models such as the Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Tucson, practicality is a crucial consideration.

Drawing parallels with the 3008, the all-electric Compass variant may offer a range exceeding 640km. Hybrid models will likely utilise the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine with mild hybrid assistance, and a plug-in hybrid option remains a possibility.

Jeep's UK managing director, Kris Cholmondeley, previously indicated a potential November reveal, placing the official unveiling in the near future. Production is set to commence in Italy next year, with North American production following in 2026.

MOREAll Jeep Compass News & Reviews
MOREEverything Jeep
Mike Stevens
Contributor
Siteassets Authors Mike Stevens

Mike Stevens has been writing, ranting and raving about cars for nearly 20 years, after throwing in the towel on a decade of graphic design. He's still not sure if that was the right call, but... cars! Instagram: @yomikestevens


 

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.