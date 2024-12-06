Updated Honda Civic lands in Australia: What You Need to Know

Snapshot
- New Honda Civic launches into the Australian market today, starting at $49,990 driveaway
- Two e:HEV hybrid variants introduced, making the Civic a 100 per cent hybrid offering in Australia
- Advanced in-car technology across the range, including Honda SENSING and next-generation Honda Connect D48 with Google built-in D64 as standard
- 5 Year unlimited km Warranty, 5 Year Premium Roadside Assist, 5 Low Price Services for $199 per service and 3 Year Honda Connect D48 Subscription as standard
For more than 50 years the journey of many Australians as motorists has started with a spin behind the wheel of a Honda Civic.
But in recent times Honda has tried to reposition the five-door hatchback as less entry-level, more upmarket, a mission which arguably reaches its zenith with the latest generation of two e:HEV hybrid variants – e:HEV L and e:HEV LX – making the Civic now a 100 per cent hybrid offering in Australia.
Besides the hybrid powertrain, new tech, interior improvements and tweaks to the exterior design are the key take-outs from the relaunch.
Exterior and powertrain
A redesigned front bumper, body-coloured lower headlamp garnishes and new 18" alloy wheels are part of a sportier profile Honda seek for the updated favourite.
Under the bonnet is a 2.0L direct injection engine with two electric motors delivering more instantaneous acceleration in the form of 135kW of power and 315Nm of torque. Fixed gear transmission, under the control of an intelligent power control, minimises mechanical friction through four driving modes, Eco, Normal, Sport and a new Individual mode.
In Sport mode, power steering calibrations are optimised for increased steering feel, Normal mode is set for a balance between fuel efficiency and driving performance, Econ relaxes throttle response to prioritise fuel efficiency, while the Individual mode empowers the driver to select individual settings including engine responsiveness, steering feel and gauges.
Safety and other new tech
The Civic’s upgraded tech offering is boosted by the inclusion of Google built-in D64, including Google Assistant, Google Maps, other Google Play apps and services, as well as integration of navigation and live traffic updates.
Next-gen Honda Connect D48 with a more user-friendly interface and improved response time is also included.
Also standard are advanced active and passive safety technology including Honda SENSING, safety and driver-assistive technology delivered via front camera software.
This newly updated Honda Civic delivers the sleek silhouette and sporty performance that our customers know and love
“Since the launch of the first-generation Honda Civic in Australia over 50 years ago, it has earned a strong customer following, spanning across generations of Honda loyalists,” said Honda Australia’s Vice President and Director, Ms. Carolyn McMahon.
“This newly updated Honda Civic delivers the sleek silhouette and sporty performance that our customers know and love all whilst keeping in line with its legacy of introducing innovative technology with Google built-in D64 as standard.”
Australian Pricing
|2025 Honda Civic hybrid
|Variant
|e:HEV L
|e:HEV LX
|Price
|$49,900
|$55,900
|Engine
|2.0L DI Engine + 2-Motor Hybrid System
|2.0L DI Engine +2-Motor Hybrid System
|Drive
|2WD
|2WD
|Seats
|5
|5
|*Pricing excludes state/territory incentives for hybrid vehicles where applicable. (Current indicative pricing as of 28th Nov 24 is $49,345 in QLD and $49,382 in ACT)
|*Pricing excludes state/territory incentives for hybrid vehicles where applicable. (Current indicative pricing as of 28th Nov 24 is $55,289 in QLD & $55,264 in ACT)
