WhichCar
News

Updated Honda Civic lands in Australia: What You Need to Know

The model beloved by Aussies for 52 years is reworked for the hybrid-curious generation.

Michael Pickering
d36410be/2025 honda civic hybrid 7 jpg
Gallery36

Snapshot

  • New Honda Civic launches into the Australian market today, starting at $49,990 driveaway
  • Two e:HEV hybrid variants introduced, making the Civic a 100 per cent hybrid offering in Australia
  • Advanced in-car technology across the range, including Honda SENSING and next-generation Honda Connect D48 with Google built-in D64 as standard
  • 5 Year unlimited km Warranty, 5 Year Premium Roadside Assist, 5 Low Price Services for $199 per service and 3 Year Honda Connect D48 Subscription as standard

For more than 50 years the journey of many Australians as motorists has started with a spin behind the wheel of a Honda Civic.

But in recent times Honda has tried to reposition the five-door hatchback as less entry-level, more upmarket, a mission which arguably reaches its zenith with the latest generation of two e:HEV hybrid variants – e:HEV L and e:HEV LX – making the Civic now a 100 per cent hybrid offering in Australia.

Besides the hybrid powertrain, new tech, interior improvements and tweaks to the exterior design are the key take-outs from the relaunch.

d31a10be/2025 honda civic hybrid 3 jpg
36

Exterior and powertrain

A redesigned front bumper, body-coloured lower headlamp garnishes and new 18" alloy wheels are part of a sportier profile Honda seek for the updated favourite.

Under the bonnet is a 2.0L direct injection engine with two electric motors delivering more instantaneous acceleration in the form of 135kW of power and 315Nm of torque. Fixed gear transmission, under the control of an intelligent power control, minimises mechanical friction through four driving modes, Eco, Normal, Sport and a new Individual mode.

In Sport mode, power steering calibrations are optimised for increased steering feel, Normal mode is set for a balance between fuel efficiency and driving performance, Econ relaxes throttle response to prioritise fuel efficiency, while the Individual mode empowers the driver to select individual settings including engine responsiveness, steering feel and gauges.

e29110ed/2025 honda civic hybrid 19 jpg
36

Safety and other new tech

The Civic’s upgraded tech offering is boosted by the inclusion of Google built-in D64, including Google Assistant, Google Maps, other Google Play apps and services, as well as integration of navigation and live traffic updates.

Next-gen Honda Connect D48 with a more user-friendly interface and improved response time is also included.

Also standard are advanced active and passive safety technology including Honda SENSING, safety and driver-assistive technology delivered via front camera software.

e29b10f1/2025 honda civic hybrid 28 jpg
36
This newly updated Honda Civic delivers the sleek silhouette and sporty performance that our customers know and love

“Since the launch of the first-generation Honda Civic in Australia over 50 years ago, it has earned a strong customer following, spanning across generations of Honda loyalists,” said Honda Australia’s Vice President and Director, Ms. Carolyn McMahon.

“This newly updated Honda Civic delivers the sleek silhouette and sporty performance that our customers know and love all whilst keeping in line with its legacy of introducing innovative technology with Google built-in D64 as standard.”

Australian Pricing

2025 Honda Civic hybrid
Variante:HEV Le:HEV LX
Price$49,900$55,900
Engine2.0L DI Engine + 2-Motor Hybrid System2.0L DI Engine +2-Motor Hybrid System
Drive2WD2WD
Seats55
*Pricing excludes state/territory incentives for hybrid vehicles where applicable. (Current indicative pricing as of 28th Nov 24 is $49,345 in QLD and $49,382 in ACT)*Pricing excludes state/territory incentives for hybrid vehicles where applicable. (Current indicative pricing as of 28th Nov 24 is $55,289 in QLD & $55,264 in ACT)
d2f110b4/2025 honda civic hybrid 2 jpg
36
MOREAll Honda Civic News & Reviews
MOREEverything Honda
MOREPHEV and Hybrid Cars
Michael Pickering

COMMENTS

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.