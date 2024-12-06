Updated Honda Civic lands in Australia: What You Need to Know

Snapshot New Honda Civic launches into the Australian market today, starting at $49,990 driveaway

Two e:HEV hybrid variants introduced, making the Civic a 100 per cent hybrid offering in Australia

Advanced in-car technology across the range, including Honda SENSING and next-generation Honda Connect D48 with Google built-in D64 as standard

5 Year unlimited km Warranty, 5 Year Premium Roadside Assist, 5 Low Price Services for $199 per service and 3 Year Honda Connect D48 Subscription as standard

For more than 50 years the journey of many Australians as motorists has started with a spin behind the wheel of a Honda Civic.

But in recent times Honda has tried to reposition the five-door hatchback as less entry-level, more upmarket, a mission which arguably reaches its zenith with the latest generation of two e:HEV hybrid variants – e:HEV L and e:HEV LX – making the Civic now a 100 per cent hybrid offering in Australia.

Besides the hybrid powertrain, new tech, interior improvements and tweaks to the exterior design are the key take-outs from the relaunch.

36

Exterior and powertrain

A redesigned front bumper, body-coloured lower headlamp garnishes and new 18" alloy wheels are part of a sportier profile Honda seek for the updated favourite.

Under the bonnet is a 2.0L direct injection engine with two electric motors delivering more instantaneous acceleration in the form of 135kW of power and 315Nm of torque. Fixed gear transmission, under the control of an intelligent power control, minimises mechanical friction through four driving modes, Eco, Normal, Sport and a new Individual mode.