2023 MG prices up between $500-4140 across ZS, HS, MG3

MG has subjected nearly all models to a price increase for the 2023 model year, ranging from small $500 increments to larger $4000 hikes for the ZS EV.

Snapshot ZS EV up $4140 in WA

Smaller price bumps across model range

No equipment tweaks for MY23

Customers remain price protected

The MG3 has increased uniformly by $500 across the board, bringing price of entry up to $19,490 drive-away, while the MG ZS EV Excite has taken the biggest hit – partially owing to a change in tack for BEV drive-away prices.

MG’s HS medium SUV has been affected, but in a less straightforward way. Some trims are up $1000, but broadly speaking pricing remains consistent. Meanwhile, the popular ZS and ZST petrol variants are up between $1000-2000.

“The price increases have been brought about by the rising costs of production and supply chain challenges that are affecting us and other brands,” an MG spokesperson told Wheels.

“The price increases are in relation to the build year: if it is a MY22 build, the price remains unchanged, if it is a MY23 model then it is reflected in new pricing,” the spokesperson added.