2023 MG prices up between $500-4140 across ZS, HS, MG3

MG has subjected nearly all models to a price increase for the 2023 model year, ranging from small $500 increments to larger $4000 hikes for the ZS EV.
- ZS EV up $4140 in WA
- Smaller price bumps across model range
- No equipment tweaks for MY23
- Customers remain price protected
The MG3 has increased uniformly by $500 across the board, bringing price of entry up to $19,490 drive-away, while the MG ZS EV Excite has taken the biggest hit – partially owing to a change in tack for BEV drive-away prices.
MG’s HS medium SUV has been affected, but in a less straightforward way. Some trims are up $1000, but broadly speaking pricing remains consistent. Meanwhile, the popular ZS and ZST petrol variants are up between $1000-2000.
“The price increases have been brought about by the rising costs of production and supply chain challenges that are affecting us and other brands,” an MG spokesperson told Wheels.
“The price increases are in relation to the build year: if it is a MY22 build, the price remains unchanged, if it is a MY23 model then it is reflected in new pricing,” the spokesperson added.
Specification levels remain unchanged for the MG range, and MG Australia assured Wheels that existing customers will be price protected.
2023 MG ZS EV pricing
With incentives, charges and taxes more complicated than ever for EVs, MG has backed down from offering a national drive-away price for its ZS EV. As such, prices are effectively up as much as $4140.
|State/territory
|MG ZS EV Excite MY23 price
|Change
|NT
|$46,195
|+$1205
|TAS
|$46,284
|+$1294
|ACT
|$46,521
|+$1531
|NSW
|$46,709
|+$1719
|QLD
|$47,319
|+$2329
|SA
|$47,940
|+$2950
|VIC
|$48,416
|+$3426
|WA
|$49,130
|+$4140
|State/territory
|MG ZS EV Essence MY23 price
|Change
|NT
|$49,195
|+$205
|TAS
|$49,284
|+$294
|ACT
|$49,521
|+$531
|NSW
|$49,709
|+$719
|QLD
|$50,379
|+$1389
|SA
|$51,060
|+$2070
|VIC
|$51,412
|+$2422
|WA
|$52,518
|+$3528
2023 MG ZS/ZST pricing
National drive-away prices are listed
|Model
|MY23 price
|Change
|MG ZS FWD
|$23,990
|+$1000
|Model
|MY23 price
|Change
|MG ZST Core
|$26,990
|+$1000
|MG ZST Vibe
|$28,990
|+$1000
|MG ZST Excite
|$32,990
|+$2000
|MG ZST Essence
|$34,990
|+$1000
2023 MG HS pricing
National drive-away prices are listed
|Model
|MY23 price
|Change
|MG HS Vibe FWD
|$32,990
|+$1000
|MG HS Excite FWD
|$35,990
|No change
|MG HS Excite X AWD
|$38,990
|No change
|MG HS Essence FWD
|$39,990
|No change
|MG HS Essence Anfield
|$41,690
|No change
|MG HS Essence X AWD
|$43,990
|+$1000
|MG HS Excite PHEV
|$49,690
|No change
|MG HS Essence PHEV
|$53,690
|+$1000
2023 MG3 pricing
National drive-away prices are listed
|Model
|MY23 price
|Change
|MG 3 Core
|$19,490
|+$500
|MG 3 Core w/Nav
|$19,990
|+$500
|MG 3 Excite
|$20,990
|+$500
COMMENTS