2023 MG prices up between $500-4140 across ZS, HS, MG3

For the 2023 model year, MG has increased prices across most models

John Law
Wheels Reviews 2022 MG ZST Brighton Blue Static Front 2 S Rawlings
MG has subjected nearly all models to a price increase for the 2023 model year, ranging from small $500 increments to larger $4000 hikes for the ZS EV.

Snapshot

  • ZS EV up $4140 in WA
  • Smaller price bumps across model range
  • No equipment tweaks for MY23
  • Customers remain price protected

The MG3 has increased uniformly by $500 across the board, bringing price of entry up to $19,490 drive-away, while the MG ZS EV Excite has taken the biggest hit – partially owing to a change in tack for BEV drive-away prices.

MG’s HS medium SUV has been affected, but in a less straightforward way. Some trims are up $1000, but broadly speaking pricing remains consistent. Meanwhile, the popular ZS and ZST petrol variants are up between $1000-2000.

“The price increases have been brought about by the rising costs of production and supply chain challenges that are affecting us and other brands,” an MG spokesperson told Wheels.

Archive Whichcar 2020 12 24 134092 MG HS Core 1
“The price increases are in relation to the build year: if it is a MY22 build, the price remains unchanged, if it is a MY23 model then it is reflected in new pricing,” the spokesperson added.

Specification levels remain unchanged for the MG range, and MG Australia assured Wheels that existing customers will be price protected.

2023 MG ZS EV SUV Comparo With BYD Att 3 52
2023 MG ZS EV pricing

With incentives, charges and taxes more complicated than ever for EVs, MG has backed down from offering a national drive-away price for its ZS EV. As such, prices are effectively up as much as $4140.

State/territoryMG ZS EV Excite MY23 price Change
NT$46,195+$1205
TAS$46,284+$1294
ACT$46,521+$1531
NSW $46,709+$1719
QLD$47,319+$2329
SA$47,940+$2950
VIC$48,416+$3426
WA$49,130+$4140
State/territoryMG ZS EV Essence MY23 price Change
NT$49,195+$205
TAS$49,284+$294
ACT$49,521+$531
NSW$49,709+$719
QLD$50,379+$1389
SA$51,060+$2070
VIC$51,412+$2422
WA$52,518+$3528
2023 MG ZS EV SUV Comparo With BYD Att 3 9
2023 MG ZS/ZST pricing

National drive-away prices are listed

ModelMY23 priceChange
MG ZS FWD$23,990+$1000
ModelMY23 priceChange
MG ZST Core$26,990+$1000
MG ZST Vibe$28,990+$1000
MG ZST Excite$32,990+$2000
MG ZST Essence$34,990+$1000
Archive Whichcar 2020 09 02 1 MG ZST 7
2023 MG HS pricing

National drive-away prices are listed

ModelMY23 priceChange
MG HS Vibe FWD$32,990+$1000
MG HS Excite FWD$35,990No change
MG HS Excite X AWD$38,990No change
MG HS Essence FWD$39,990No change
MG HS Essence Anfield$41,690No change
MG HS Essence X AWD$43,990+$1000
MG HS Excite PHEV$49,690No change
MG HS Essence PHEV$53,690+$1000

2023 MG3 pricing

National drive-away prices are listed

ModelMY23 priceChange
MG 3 Core$19,490+$500
MG 3 Core w/Nav$19,990+$500
MG 3 Excite$20,990+$500
John Law
Journalist

COMMENTS

