2024 MG ZST Core: Quick Review

No reach adjustment on the steering wheel

No reach adjustment on the steering wheel

Since its debut in 2017, the 2024 MG ZST has quickly become a popular choice in Australia as an affordable small SUV.

Situated above the ZS offering in Australia, both cars are virtually identical with the addition of features in the ZST models.

Manufactured by the automaker MG, which transitioned from British to Chinese ownership, it now consistently secures a spot among the top ten best-selling car brands in the monthly sales results.

Pricing and Features

The MG ZST Core featured in our 2023 Best Value Small SUV comparison as the most affordable car on offer.

The Core starts the ZST line-up (before the Vibe, Excite and Essence) which you can drive home for only $25,490.

5

Powering the Core is a 1.5-litre engine paired to a 4-speed auto that produces a humble 84kW of power and 150Nm of torque.