2024 MG ZST Core: Quick Review

Things we like
- Competitive pricing
- Seven-year warranty
- Build quality seems good
Not so much
- No reach adjustment on the steering wheel
- Slow touchscreen
- Hesitant transmission
Since its debut in 2017, the 2024 MG ZST has quickly become a popular choice in Australia as an affordable small SUV.
Situated above the ZS offering in Australia, both cars are virtually identical with the addition of features in the ZST models.
Manufactured by the automaker MG, which transitioned from British to Chinese ownership, it now consistently secures a spot among the top ten best-selling car brands in the monthly sales results.
Pricing and Features
The MG ZST Core featured in our 2023 Best Value Small SUV comparison as the most affordable car on offer.
The Core starts the ZST line-up (before the Vibe, Excite and Essence) which you can drive home for only $25,490.
Powering the Core is a 1.5-litre engine paired to a 4-speed auto that produces a humble 84kW of power and 150Nm of torque.
The entire MG range is backed a seven-year unlimited kilometre warranty as well which adds to the whole value appeal of the model.
Considering its price point, MG has packed in plenty of standard spec, including 17- inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera, keyless entry and push-button start and LED headlights.
On the inside you'll see a generous 10.1-inch touch screen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, fabric seats, a leather steering wheel and four speaker sound system.
Moving up to the Vibe (for an extra $2k) will add an extra 2 speakers (6 speakers total), rain sensing wipers, front fog lights, built-in satellite navigation and synthetic leather seats.
All colours besides white and black carry a $700 premium.
Safety
The original MG ZS received a four-star rating in 2017, a rating which the ZST also holds, even though it boasts significantly enhanced driver assistance and active safety features.
The ZST Core comes standard with safety features including six airbags, ABS with brake force distribution, an electronic stability program (ESP), a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, and cruise control.
All variants of the model include the MG Pilot active safety suite as a standard feature, easily identified by a prominent ‘Pilot’ badge on the tailgate.
Beyond the standard ZS offerings, the Pilot suite enhances safety with features like adaptive cruise control with stop and go, AEB with forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic headlights, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera.
Key Rivals
With a strong presence in the small SUV category, the MG faces stiff competition from a diverse array of contenders, spanning from economical to upscale mainstream models, such as:
Should I Put It On My Shortlist?
If the MG ZS is a bit too bare for your liking, the 2024 MG ZST is set to tick your remaining boxes.
The Core model already presents excellent value with its comprehensive feature set.
For those desiring a bit more power or amenities such as a panoramic sunroof, higher-tier variants in the lineup will cater to your preferences.
Things we like
- Competitive pricing
- Seven-year warranty
- Build quality seems good
Not so much
- No reach adjustment on the steering wheel
- Slow touchscreen
- Hesitant transmission
COMMENTS