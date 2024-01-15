WhichCar
These were Australia's top 10 best-selling cars in 2023

It's no surprise that Australians love the Toyota HiLux and Ford Ranger, but rising EV demand and supply constraints wrote an interesting tale for the nation's top 10 best-selling cars in 2023

Jordan Hickey
The battle between the HiLux and Ranger to become Australia's top-selling vehicle was neck-and-neck in 2023.

VFACTS new-car sales data showed the Ford Ranger finally topped the sales charts in 2023, pushing the HiLux into second place after seven years on top.

In the final month, it was a strong lead for the Ranger, with 7767 sales – deliveries, not orders – for the 4x2 and 4x4 models, versus 5143 overall for the HiLux. This allowed it to overtake the HiLux to become the nation's top-seller.

While attention is always focused on the top players in the Australian new-vehicle market, there's plenty of competition elsewhere – especially in the top 10.

The all-electric Tesla Model Y proved strong, becoming Australia's best-selling electric vehicle – and the sixth-highest car overall – with 28,263 registrations.

What were the most popular cars in Australia in 2023?

Here's the top 10 at a glance. Continue reading for a more detailed explainer!

  1. 🛻 Ford Ranger
  2. 🛻 Toyota HiLux
  3. 🛻 Isuzu D-Max
  4. 🚙 MG ZS
  5. 🚙 Toyota RAV4
  6. 🚙 Tesla Model Y
  7. 🚙 Mitsubishi Outlander
  8. 🚙 Mazda CX-5
  9. 🚙 Hyundai Tucson
  10. 🚙 Toyota LandCruiser Prado
The rundown

Here is a broad look at the top-10 vehicles sold in Australia in 2023, and a table for the top-20 vehicles.

NOTE: The data below includes total sales for 2023, not individual months.

Ford Ranger

The third-generation Ford Ranger – launched in mid-2022 – proved a hit with buyers.

It overtook the Toyota HiLux as Australia's top-selling vehicle in the final month of 2023 with a margin of 2245 units.

It was already the top-selling 4x4, with 58,261 units shifted in 2023 – rising to 63,356 when 4x2 and 4x4 sales are combined.

Toyota HiLux

Australia's top-selling vehicle between 2016 and 2022, the HiLux, was pushed to second following a record-breaking December for the Ranger.

In 2023, 4x4 examples accounted for 48,995 sales of 61,111 in total.

Isuzu D-Max

The latest-generation Isuzu D-Max rose to third with 31,202 sales (▲ from 24,336).

The D-Max and MU-X ranges have benefited from MY23 updates, which you can learn about here for D-Max and here for MU-X.

Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4 was held back by supply constraints, but a production boost in the second half allowed it to places fourth with 29,627 sales (▼ from 34,845).

While the RAV4 retained its position as Australia's best-selling SUV, it had a narrow lead over the smaller MG ZS and all-electric Tesla Model Y.

MG ZS

China's MG ZS led the popular small SUV segment due to its popularity with fleet companies and affordable pricing.

In 2023, 29,258 examples of the ZS – including the ZST and ZS EV – were been registered in Australia (▲ from 22,466).

Tesla Model Y

The all-electric Tesla Model Y had a bumper year, beating its Model 3 sedan sibling to become Australia's top-selling electric vehicle.

In 2023, the mid-size electric SUV was Australia's sixth best-selling car with 28,769 sales (▲ from 8717) – beating the popular Mitsubishi Outlander and Mazda CX-5.

Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi's latest-generation Outlander – first launched in 2021 – followed with 24,263 registrations (▲ from 19,546).

It was updated recently for model-year 2024 with a new paint colour, a permanent Black Edition variant, and a few safety improvements – but price rises up to $1800.

Mazda CX-5

The Mazda CX-5 medium SUV followed with 23,083 sales (▼ from 27,062).

While a boost in unallocated supply at the start of 2023 helped the CX-5 to reclaim its former number-one spot in the mid-size SUV segment, it fell behind the supply-constrained Toyota RAV4 and Mitsubishi Outlander.

Hyundai Tucson

The Hyundai Tucson mid-size SUV placed ninth with 21,224 sales (▲ from 17,870).

It was outplaced by the Tesla Model 3 earlier in 2023, but a drop in sales for the electric sedan yet consistent demand for Hyundai's RAV4 rival has seen it remain in the top 10 in Australia.

Currently available in petrol FWD, turbo-petrol AWD and diesel AWD forms, Hyundai has confirmed a hybrid Tucson will join the local line-up in mid-2024 at the same time as its mid-life facelift.

Toyota LandCruiser Prado

Australia's top-selling large SUV, the Toyota Prado, kicked the Hyundai i30 out of 10th place in the final month of 2023.

It marks the first time a passenger vehicle hasn't appeared in the Top 10 for annual sales in Australia, as buyers continue to favour larger SUVs.

Toyota sold 20,710 examples of the soon-to-be-replaced Prado in 2023, with the brand having high hopes the all-new model due in mid-2024 will further boost its success in Australia.

TOP 20

Rank Model 2023 Total 2022 Total Change
1 Ford Ranger 63,356 47,479 up 33 per cent
2 Toyota HiLux 61,111 64,391 down five per cent
3 Isuzu D-Max 31,202 24,336 up 28 per cent
4 Toyota RAV4 29,627 34,845 down 15 per cent
5 MG ZS 29,258 22,466 up 30 per cent
6 Tesla Model Y 28,769 8,717 up 230 per cent
7 Mitsubishi Outlander 24,263 19,546 up 24 per cent
8 Mazda CX-5 23,083 27,062 down 15 per cent
9 Hyundai Tucson 21,224 17,870 up 19 per cent
10 Toyota Prado 20,710 21,102 down two per cent
11 Hyundai i30 20,626 21,166 down three per cent
12 Toyota Corolla 19,986 25,284 down 21 per cent
13 Mazda BT-50 17,526 12,937 up 35.5 per cent
14 Tesla Model 3 17,347 10,877 up 59.5 per cent
15 Mitsubishi Triton 16,641 27,436 down 39 per cent
16 Subaru Forester 16,381 10,637 up 54 per cent
17 Mazda CX-3 15,776 11,907 up 32.5 per cent
18 Kia Sportage 15,747 18,792 down 16 per cent
19 MG 3 15,430 16,168 down five per cent
20 Ford Everest 15,071 10,314 up 46 per cent
