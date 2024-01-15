These were Australia's top 10 best-selling cars in 2023

The battle between the HiLux and Ranger to become Australia's top-selling vehicle was neck-and-neck in 2023.
VFACTS new-car sales data showed the Ford Ranger finally topped the sales charts in 2023, pushing the HiLux into second place after seven years on top.
In the final month, it was a strong lead for the Ranger, with 7767 sales – deliveries, not orders – for the 4x2 and 4x4 models, versus 5143 overall for the HiLux. This allowed it to overtake the HiLux to become the nation's top-seller.
While attention is always focused on the top players in the Australian new-vehicle market, there's plenty of competition elsewhere – especially in the top 10.
The all-electric Tesla Model Y proved strong, becoming Australia's best-selling electric vehicle – and the sixth-highest car overall – with 28,263 registrations.
What were the most popular cars in Australia in 2023?
Here's the top 10 at a glance. Continue reading for a more detailed explainer!
- 🛻 Ford Ranger
- 🛻 Toyota HiLux
- 🛻 Isuzu D-Max
- 🚙 MG ZS
- 🚙 Toyota RAV4
- 🚙 Tesla Model Y
- 🚙 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 🚙 Mazda CX-5
- 🚙 Hyundai Tucson
- 🚙 Toyota LandCruiser Prado
The rundown
Here is a broad look at the top-10 vehicles sold in Australia in 2023, and a table for the top-20 vehicles.
NOTE: The data below includes total sales for 2023, not individual months.
Ford Ranger
The third-generation Ford Ranger – launched in mid-2022 – proved a hit with buyers.
It overtook the Toyota HiLux as Australia's top-selling vehicle in the final month of 2023 with a margin of 2245 units.
It was already the top-selling 4x4, with 58,261 units shifted in 2023 – rising to 63,356 when 4x2 and 4x4 sales are combined.
Toyota HiLux
Australia's top-selling vehicle between 2016 and 2022, the HiLux, was pushed to second following a record-breaking December for the Ranger.
In 2023, 4x4 examples accounted for 48,995 sales of 61,111 in total.
Isuzu D-Max
The latest-generation Isuzu D-Max rose to third with 31,202 sales (▲ from 24,336).
The D-Max and MU-X ranges have benefited from MY23 updates, which you can learn about here for D-Max and here for MU-X.
Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4 was held back by supply constraints, but a production boost in the second half allowed it to places fourth with 29,627 sales (▼ from 34,845).
While the RAV4 retained its position as Australia's best-selling SUV, it had a narrow lead over the smaller MG ZS and all-electric Tesla Model Y.
MG ZS
China's MG ZS led the popular small SUV segment due to its popularity with fleet companies and affordable pricing.
In 2023, 29,258 examples of the ZS – including the ZST and ZS EV – were been registered in Australia (▲ from 22,466).
Tesla Model Y
The all-electric Tesla Model Y had a bumper year, beating its Model 3 sedan sibling to become Australia's top-selling electric vehicle.
In 2023, the mid-size electric SUV was Australia's sixth best-selling car with 28,769 sales (▲ from 8717) – beating the popular Mitsubishi Outlander and Mazda CX-5.
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi's latest-generation Outlander – first launched in 2021 – followed with 24,263 registrations (▲ from 19,546).
It was updated recently for model-year 2024 with a new paint colour, a permanent Black Edition variant, and a few safety improvements – but price rises up to $1800.
Mazda CX-5
The Mazda CX-5 medium SUV followed with 23,083 sales (▼ from 27,062).
While a boost in unallocated supply at the start of 2023 helped the CX-5 to reclaim its former number-one spot in the mid-size SUV segment, it fell behind the supply-constrained Toyota RAV4 and Mitsubishi Outlander.
Hyundai Tucson
The Hyundai Tucson mid-size SUV placed ninth with 21,224 sales (▲ from 17,870).
It was outplaced by the Tesla Model 3 earlier in 2023, but a drop in sales for the electric sedan yet consistent demand for Hyundai's RAV4 rival has seen it remain in the top 10 in Australia.
Currently available in petrol FWD, turbo-petrol AWD and diesel AWD forms, Hyundai has confirmed a hybrid Tucson will join the local line-up in mid-2024 at the same time as its mid-life facelift.
Toyota LandCruiser Prado
Australia's top-selling large SUV, the Toyota Prado, kicked the Hyundai i30 out of 10th place in the final month of 2023.
It marks the first time a passenger vehicle hasn't appeared in the Top 10 for annual sales in Australia, as buyers continue to favour larger SUVs.
Toyota sold 20,710 examples of the soon-to-be-replaced Prado in 2023, with the brand having high hopes the all-new model due in mid-2024 will further boost its success in Australia.
TOP 20
|Rank
|Model
|2023 Total
|2022 Total
|Change
|1
|Ford Ranger
|63,356
|47,479
|up 33 per cent
|2
|Toyota HiLux
|61,111
|64,391
|down five per cent
|3
|Isuzu D-Max
|31,202
|24,336
|up 28 per cent
|4
|Toyota RAV4
|29,627
|34,845
|down 15 per cent
|5
|MG ZS
|29,258
|22,466
|up 30 per cent
|6
|Tesla Model Y
|28,769
|8,717
|up 230 per cent
|7
|Mitsubishi Outlander
|24,263
|19,546
|up 24 per cent
|8
|Mazda CX-5
|23,083
|27,062
|down 15 per cent
|9
|Hyundai Tucson
|21,224
|17,870
|up 19 per cent
|10
|Toyota Prado
|20,710
|21,102
|down two per cent
|11
|Hyundai i30
|20,626
|21,166
|down three per cent
|12
|Toyota Corolla
|19,986
|25,284
|down 21 per cent
|13
|Mazda BT-50
|17,526
|12,937
|up 35.5 per cent
|14
|Tesla Model 3
|17,347
|10,877
|up 59.5 per cent
|15
|Mitsubishi Triton
|16,641
|27,436
|down 39 per cent
|16
|Subaru Forester
|16,381
|10,637
|up 54 per cent
|17
|Mazda CX-3
|15,776
|11,907
|up 32.5 per cent
|18
|Kia Sportage
|15,747
|18,792
|down 16 per cent
|19
|MG 3
|15,430
|16,168
|down five per cent
|20
|Ford Everest
|15,071
|10,314
|up 46 per cent
