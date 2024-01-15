These were Australia's top 10 best-selling cars in 2023

Currently available in petrol FWD, turbo-petrol AWD and diesel AWD forms, Hyundai has confirmed a hybrid Tucson will join the local line-up in mid-2024 at the same time as its mid-life facelift. 11 Toyota LandCruiser Prado Australia's top-selling large SUV, the Toyota Prado, kicked the Hyundai i30 out of 10th place in the final month of 2023. It marks the first time a passenger vehicle hasn't appeared in the Top 10 for annual sales in Australia, as buyers continue to favour larger SUVs. Toyota sold 20,710 examples of the soon-to-be-replaced Prado in 2023, with the brand having high hopes the all-new model due in mid-2024 will further boost its success in Australia. TOP 20 Rank Model 2023 Total 2022 Total Change 1 Ford Ranger 63,356 47,479 up 33 per cent 2 Toyota HiLux 61,111 64,391 down five per cent 3 Isuzu D-Max 31,202 24,336 up 28 per cent 4 Toyota RAV4 29,627 34,845 down 15 per cent 5 MG ZS 29,258 22,466 up 30 per cent 6 Tesla Model Y 28,769 8,717 up 230 per cent 7 Mitsubishi Outlander 24,263 19,546 up 24 per cent 8 Mazda CX-5 23,083 27,062 down 15 per cent 9 Hyundai Tucson 21,224 17,870 up 19 per cent 10 Toyota Prado 20,710 21,102 down two per cent 11 Hyundai i30 20,626 21,166 down three per cent 12 Toyota Corolla 19,986 25,284 down 21 per cent 13 Mazda BT-50 17,526 12,937 up 35.5 per cent 14 Tesla Model 3 17,347 10,877 up 59.5 per cent 15 Mitsubishi Triton 16,641 27,436 down 39 per cent 16 Subaru Forester 16,381 10,637 up 54 per cent 17 Mazda CX-3 15,776 11,907 up 32.5 per cent 18 Kia Sportage 15,747 18,792 down 16 per cent 19 MG 3 15,430 16,168 down five per cent 20 Ford Everest 15,071 10,314 up 46 per cent MORE VFACTS December 2023: Australian new-car sales record broken MORE Australia's most popular electric cars in 2023 MORE All new-car sales news coverage