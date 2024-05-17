2024 MG ZST Essence: Quick Review

Debuting in 2017, the 2024 MG ZST has rapidly gained popularity in Australia as an affordable small SUV.

Positioned above the ZS in the Australian market, the ZST models add several features to the virtually identical ZS offering.

Manufactured by MG, a brand that transitioned from British to Chinese ownership, it now consistently ranks among the top ten best-selling car brands in monthly sales reports.

I'll even put money on the fact that you've probably seen one this week.

Pricing and Features

The MG ZST Core was highlighted in our 2023 Best Value Small SUV comparison as the most affordable option available. It's also one of Australia's most popular SUVs.

The Core starts the ZST line-up (before the Vibe, Excite and Essence) which you can drive home for only $25,490. The Essence tops the range at $30,490 drive-away packing in plenty of additional features for your dollar.

The Essence switches out the base grade 1.5-litre engine for the more powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine producing 115kW or power and 230Nm of torque.