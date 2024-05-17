2024 MG ZST Essence: Quick Review

Things we like
- Strong value
- Seven-year warranty
- Punchy turbo
Not so much
- Lack of insulation
- No ANCAP rating
- Hesitant touchscreen
Debuting in 2017, the 2024 MG ZST has rapidly gained popularity in Australia as an affordable small SUV.
Positioned above the ZS in the Australian market, the ZST models add several features to the virtually identical ZS offering.
Manufactured by MG, a brand that transitioned from British to Chinese ownership, it now consistently ranks among the top ten best-selling car brands in monthly sales reports.
I'll even put money on the fact that you've probably seen one this week.
Pricing and Features
The MG ZST Core was highlighted in our 2023 Best Value Small SUV comparison as the most affordable option available. It's also one of Australia's most popular SUVs.
The Core starts the ZST line-up (before the Vibe, Excite and Essence) which you can drive home for only $25,490. The Essence tops the range at $30,490 drive-away packing in plenty of additional features for your dollar.
The Essence switches out the base grade 1.5-litre engine for the more powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine producing 115kW or power and 230Nm of torque.
Despite its competitive price point, MG includes a host of standard features across all models, such as 17-inch alloy wheels, a 360-degree camera, keyless entry with push-button start, and LED headlights.
Stepping up to the Essence gets you great creature comforts such as a 6-way electric driver front seat, rain-sensing wipers, an enormous sunroof, heated front seats and a digital driver instrument cluster as well as sporty design accents both in and outside the cabin.
Inside, you'll find a generous 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, synthetic leather seats, a leather steering wheel, and a six-speaker sound system.
The entire MG range comes with a seven-year unlimited kilometre warranty, enhancing the overall value appeal of the model.
All colours other than white and black come with a $700 premium.
Safety
The original MG ZS earned a four-star rating in 2017, a rating that the ZST also maintains despite its significantly enhanced driver assistance and active safety features.
The ZST Essence comes standard with safety features such as six airbags, ABS with brake force distribution, an electronic stability program (ESP), a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, and cruise control.
All variants of the model include the MG Pilot active safety suite as a standard feature, identifiable by the prominent ‘Pilot’ badge on the tailgate.
Beyond the standard ZS offerings, the Pilot suite enhances safety with features like adaptive cruise control with stop and go, AEB with forward collision warning, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic headlights, blind-spot monitoring, and a 360-degree camera.
Key Rivals
With a strong presence in the small SUV category, MG faces stiff competition from a diverse range of contenders, spanning from economical to upscale mainstream models, including:
Should I Put It On My Shortlist?
If the MG ZST Core feels a bit too basic for your taste, the Essence is designed to meet and exceed your expectations.
The entire ZST model already offers excellent value with its comprehensive set of features.
At such a competitive price point, moving up the MG range adds numerous features that competitors often only offer at the top of their line-up—sometimes nearing $50k.
In a world where convenience and affordability are key, it’s clear why so many Australians are choosing the ZST as their daily driver.
