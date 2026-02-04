Jeep Australia has confirmed a series of updates for the 2026 Wrangler and Gladiator, introducing a mix of functional changes, subtle interior revisions and new colour options aimed at improving usability while retaining the brand’s long-standing off-road focus. The revised range also includes a limited-run Wrangler 85th Anniversary Special Edition, marking 85 years since the Jeep name first appeared.

Rather than a major redesign, the 2026 updates focus on practical improvements that reflect how owners use their vehicles, particularly when it comes to open-air driving and off-road touring. Both the Wrangler and Gladiator now feature quick-release door hinges as standard, allowing doors to be removed more easily for drivers who regularly switch between enclosed and open configurations.

Inside, both models receive minor cabin changes, with Tungsten-coloured stitching on the steering wheel replacing the previous red finish. The update brings a more subdued look to the interior without altering the overall layout or controls.

The Wrangler Rubicon benefits from a more substantial equipment upgrade. A heavy-duty steel front bumper is now fitted as standard, a feature previously offered as a paid option. The bumper adds extra protection for off-road use and reflects the Rubicon’s positioning as the most trail-focused variant in the Wrangler line-up. Jeep has also expanded the Wrangler’s colour palette for 2026, reintroducing several previously unavailable shades alongside a new limited-run colour.

The Gladiator Rubicon receives a different set of updates aimed at day-to-day convenience. A remote start system is now standard, while the internal storage setup has been revised. The updated tool and bolt storage solution is designed to better accommodate parts removed when taking off the roof, doors or windscreen, replacing earlier hard plastic trays with a more flexible zippered pouch. Like the Wrangler, the Gladiator also gains access to several bold paint colours for a limited time.

Mechanically, both models continue unchanged. The Wrangler remains powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, while the Gladiator retains its 3.6-litre V6. Core off-road hardware carries over, including Jeep’s Rock-Trac four-wheel-drive system, solid axles, underbody protection and, on the Wrangler, a front-facing off-road camera. Both models continue to feature a 12.3-inch infotainment screen running Uconnect 5 with wireless smartphone connectivity.

Jeep Australia has yet to confirm pricing or arrival timing for the updated range, with further details expected closer to the 2026 on-sale date.