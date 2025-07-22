The new Jeep Gladiator is set to land in Australian dealerships this month, bringing with it a suite of updates designed to improve comfort and tech sophistication.

Available exclusively in the Rubicon variant, the MY25 Jeep Gladiator retains its iconic design while introducing upgrades across style, safety, comfort, and connectivity, priced from $82,990 MSRP.

Jeep has modernised the exterior with a redesigned seven-slot grille – featuring black textured slots and a body-colour surround – plus updated wheels and body-colour fender flares. A new trail-friendly stealth antenna, Gorilla® Glass windshield, and enhanced cooling through a wider grille complete the visual and functional exterior changes.

Inside, the new Gladiator is promising a more refined cabin experience, starting with its new 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 infotainment screen, now equipped with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The redesigned dashboard features a sculpted, horizontal layout with soft-touch materials, contrast stitching, and practical enhancements like AMPS mounting brackets and streamlined air vents.

Add in new Nappa leather-trimmed seats and 12-way power adjustments for both driver and passenger, including lumbar support. The vehicle’s off-road cred is retained, with controls rigorously tested for water fording resilience.

The Gladiator Rubicon also features an electronic front sway-bar disconnect for improved articulation, Rock-Trac® full-time 4×4 with 32-inch off-road tyres, and underbody protection via three skid plates and steel rock rails. A reinforced steel bed with tie-downs, lighting, and external power adds utility, while Trail Rated credentials confirm excellence in traction, water fording, articulation, and ground clearance.

Safety updates include the addition of side curtain airbags, rear seat reminder, auto high beam headlamps, and a new selectable tyre fill alert system. Also now standard is the formerly optional ‘Lifestyle Adventure Group’, which includes under-seat storage, trail rail system, Bluetooth speaker, and a spray-in bedliner.

Under the hood, the Gladiator continues with its robust 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 engine, delivering 209kW and 347Nm via an eight-speed automatic transmission. With a crawl ratio of 77:1, the Gladiator remains a a proper consideration for off-road fans.

Features

The Jeep Gladiator is available in the Rubicon variant. Updates compared to the previous model include:

New front grille

New design 17” wheels

Antenna relocation to windshield

Front Gorilla® glass windshield

Side curtain airbags

Rear seat reminder

Front 12-way power seats (including 4-way lumbar adjustment)

Nappa Leather-trimmed seats

Hard seat back panel

Lockable underseat storage

12.3-Inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay®/ Android Auto TM

Wireless Bluetooth® speaker

Urethane dash panel

NVH Improvements

Auto high beam headlamps

240 Amp alternator

Auxiliary switch bank

Selectable tyre fill alert

Additional underbody skid plate

Trail rail system

Spray-in bedliner

Body colour fender flares

Optional extras for the new Jeep Gladiator include premium paint for $1145 and a body-colour hard top priced at $1950 (MSRP).

