Jeep Australia has launched the 2025 Jeep Wrangler, now available in dealerships nationwide with a drop in pricing and bold new colour choices.

The updated Wrangler Rubicon 2-Door and 4-Door variants now start at $79,990 and $82,990 MSRP, respectively – marking a significant price drop compared to the previous model year ($82,950 MSRP and $89,450 MSRP, respectively).

Though mechanically unchanged, the 2025 Wrangler introduces two vibrant paint colours – Mojito and 41 – expanding the palette to eight options including staples like Bright White, Black, and Firecracker Red. This minor aesthetic refresh ensures more choice for Jeep fans eager to personalise their rigs.

Under the bonnet, the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine continues to deliver 200 kW of power and 400 Nm of torque, with excellent low-end response and improved fuel efficiency – good news for both highway cruising and technical trails.

Staying true to its heritage, the Wrangler retains its Trail Rated® credentials, thanks to rugged features like Dana solid axles, Rock-Trac® 4×4 system with a 77.2:1 crawl ratio, and four skid plates. The next-gen Dana 44 full-float rear axle enhances weight distribution and supports larger aftermarket tyres – always a consideration for serious off-roaders.

Inside, the Wrangler offers a modernised cabin anchored by a 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, the largest ever in a Wrangler. It supports wireless Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, and multiple user profiles for custom convenience. A forward-facing TrailCam adds extra confidence while navigating rough terrain.

Safety features include side curtain airbags (front and rear), electronic stability control, and rear seat reminder alerts in the 4-door version.

With removable roof panels, the Wrangler delivers a sense of open-air freedom, enhancing its appeal for adventurous Australians and backed by Jeep Wave, the brand’s premium ownership program.

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon range is available now.

Model Engine Drive Fuel MSRP Rubicon 2DR 2.0L Turbo 4×4 Petrol $79,990 Rubicon 4DR 2.0L Turbo 4×4 Petrol $82,990

Options