Jeep has unveiled the larger second-generation 2026 Jeep Compass small SUV with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and – for the first time – fully electric versions. It’s due in Australia from mid-2026.

Using the same ‘STLA Medium’ platform as the Peugeot 3008, the new Compass has grown in length from 4.4 metres to 4.55 metres in length and its boot has grown to a healthy 550-litres.

Depending on market, 2026 Jeep Compass buyers will be given the option of a 108kW mild-hybrid, a 195kW plug-in hybrid and three electric drivetrains ranging from 159kW to 280kW in outputs.

While battery sizes are yet to be announced, the longest range EV will be able to travel 650km on a charge, while even the entry-level version will crack the 500km mark. The EV will also be able to be charged at up to 160kW on a DC fast charger for a 20-80 percent charge in as little as 30 minutes.

As you’d expect from such an off-road brand, Jeep has detailed the Compass’ off-road capability, including up to 200mm of ground clearance and approach, departure and breakover angles of 27, 31 and 16 degrees respectively.

Inside the new Compass’ cabin is a new dashboard layout with a new 16-inch touchscreen with live services, a 10-inch driver’s display and higher-quality materials than the current model. There’s also apparently 34-litres of storage space in the front cabin.

Jeep has also outlined available features such as Matrix LED headlights, smartphone mirroring,

semi-autonomous lane changing functionality and a head-up display, though Australian specifications are yet to be announced.

The 2026 Jeep Compass will go on sale in Australia from mid-2026, with local pricing and specifications due to be announced before then.