De Tomaso has released the first images of its out-of-this-world V12 engine that will power its forthcoming P900 track-only hypercar. Looking like an alien predator from a sci-fi horror movie, the 6.2-litre naturally-aspirated V12 pumps out 900 horsepower (662kW), and revs out to an astonishing 12,300rpm redline.

The 6.2-litre V12, which runs only on carbon-neutral synthetic fuels, was developed in-house in collaboration with German engineering firm Capricorn Group. Weighing just 220kg, it’s claimed to be the smallest and lightest V12 ever made. That’s helped keep the total weight of the P900 to 900kg, giving it a perfect 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.

But the standout feature of the V12 is undoubtedly the Italtecnica Engineering designed exhaust manifold. It’s a complex arrangement, with 12 individual pipes channelling gasses to a single outlet. Fashioned out of heat-reflective Inconel 625 steel piping, the striking system wouldn’t look out of place on a Ridley Scott film set.

“A vision so bold it was said to be impossible,” De Tomaso wrote in a short statement on Facebook. “Sculpted for the eye, engineered for the ears.”

The Hong Kong-owned, US-based De Tomaso is building just 18 of its P900 track-only hypercar at its facility in Affalterbach, Germany. First revealed publicly in 2022, each carries a price tag in excess of US$3 million (A$4.27 million). Deliveries were initially slated to begin in 2023. In August, 2024 De Tomaso confirmed that both the P900 and its P72 hypercar had entered the production phase. Now, the first images of the ‘alien’ V12 offer the clearest indication yet the project is still proceeding.