Subaru Australia has confirmed that it will sell its third electric vehicle locally from mid-2026 with the new Uncharted small SUV. While pricing is yet to be announced, Subaru has confirmed that it will only sell the 252kW dual-motor version at launch, one of the company’s quickest-ever production cars. Twinned with the new Toyota C-HR+, the Uncharted will beat its twin to the Australian market by around 12 months.

Dubbed ‘SEV’ or ‘sport electric vehicle’, the Subaru Uncharted will arrive in Australia only in 252kW dual-motor all-wheel drive form at least initially, gifting it the ability to sprint to 100km/h in just 5.0 seconds. Subaru’s ‘symmetrical’ all-wheel drive system will be standard equipment, while its ground clearance is 211mm so it will have reasonable off-road ability like the ICE-powered Crosstrek already on sale.

A 74.7kWh CATL battery will be standard, giving the Uncharted a WLTP-rated range of 522km. It can charge at up to 150kW, with a 10 to 80 per cent DC fast charge time of around 30 minutes, but it can also be charged at up to 22kW on an AC charger.

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The Uncharted will feature 1500W vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality as well, allowing devices to be powered from the vehicle.

Full standard features are yet to be confirmed, but Subaru has announced available features such as 20-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting, a 14-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual wireless phone chargers and Subaru’s full suite of active safety features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, driver attention monitoring and 360-degree camera.

Subaru Australia will confirm local pricing and specifications for the new Uncharted ahead of its mid-2026 local launch.