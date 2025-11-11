Toyota Australia has confirmed that the C-HR+ small electric SUV will be sold locally, but there’s a big wait as it won’t launch until 2027 at the earliest. Sitting underneath the bZ4X mid-size electric SUV, the Toyota C-HR+ will sit alongside its hybrid-powered C-HR sibling.

Prices for the Toyota C-HR+ are yet to be announced, but it’s likely to sit above the C-HR, which starts at $45,440 plus on-road costs for the entry-level GXL and tops out at $57,390 +ORC for the top-spec GR Sport.

Using the same e-TNGA platform as the bZ4X and its Subaru Solterra twin, the C-HR+ is about to go on sale in Europe where it offers a choice of 57.7kWh or 77kWh NMC batteries for up to 600km of WLTP range. The C-HR+ can be DC fast charged at up to 150kW, and there’s a choice of 11kW of 22kW AC charging too.

3

For power, the entry-level front-driver uses a 125kW/270Nm electric motor, which is upgraded to 165kW/270Nm with the larger battery and 252kW/439Nm in the all-wheel drive model, the latter of which is capable of a 5.2 second 0-100km/h time.

Measuring 4520mm long, 1870mm wide, 1595mm tall and riding on a 2750mm long wheelbase, the C-HR+ is 160mm longer than the hybrid C-HR already on sale.

By the start of 2027, the Toyota C-HR+ will bring Toyota’s electric line-up to four models, including the upgraded bZ4X that’s due soon and the bZ4X Touring high-riding wagon and electric HiLux that are both launching in the first half of 2026.