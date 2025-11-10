Toyota Australia has announced that the slow-selling Fortuner large off-road SUV will not be renewed locally when the next generation of the vehicle is launched next year.

Announced at the reveal of the ninth-generation HiLux, which the next Fortuner will be based on, the Toyota Fortuner is currently being outsold eight to one by its larger and more expensive LandCruiser Prado sibling.

Shifting buyer preferences is behind the move, according to Toyota Australia, with consumers moving towards other SUVs like the aforementioned Prado and its LandCruiser 300 Series sibling.

Launched in Australia in 2015 and priced from $47,990 plus on-road costs, the Fortuner was pitched by Toyota as a diesel four-wheel drive alternative to the Kluger. It uses the same underpinnings as the HiLux ute, including its platform and 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine.

The Fortuner’s best sales year in Australia was 2022 when 4614 units were shifted, but even then, the Prado sold four times as many.

In 2025 so far, the Fortuner has sold 2928 units to the end of October – versus 23,298 Prados, 21,915 Ford Everests, 12,499 Isuzu MU-Xs and 5015 Mitsubishi Pajero Sports, the latter of which is no longer available to order in Australia.

The Toyota Fortuner will exit from Australian showrooms in mid-2026, at the same time a new model will enter production. Next year is shaping up to be a big one for Toyota Australia with models such as a new RAV4, updated GR Corolla and LandCruiser 300 Series Hybrid all set to launch.