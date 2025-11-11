Australian pricing for the 2026 Toyota RAV4 has been revealed ahead of its local launch in the first quarter of 2026. Priced from $45,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level GX 2WD, the cost of entry to the RAV4 range has climbed by $3730 compared with the current model thanks to extra standard features.

As announced in September 2025, the Australian lineup for the new RAV4 has grown with the addition of new plug-in hybrid models, including the top-spec GR Sport. The entry-level GX and second-tier GXL continue as before, but the former top-spec Edge is now a mid-spec grade, with the XSE and Cruiser sitting above it. The GR Sport, Edge and XSE Hybrid are equipped with all-wheel drive as standard, with every other model also available as a front-driver.

5

Toyota’s fifth-generation 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid drivetrain is standard for most new RAV4 models, and it makes 143kW of power – down from the 160kW front-drive/163kW all-wheel drive current model thanks to Euro 6 emissions. Toyota is yet to announce local fuel consumption figures, but the current model uses from 4.7L/100km on the combined cycle.

New to the RAV4 range in Australia is a new 2.5-litre plug-in hybrid system, which makes 200kW in front-drive form and 227kW as an all-wheel drive, making it the most powerful RAV4 ever. The PHEV uses a 22.7kWh lithium-ion battery that supports both 50kW DC charging and 11kW three-phase AC charging. The EV range is yet to be confirmed for Australia, but it’s as little as 68km in overseas markets.

Pricing for the 2026 Toyota RAV4 starts at $45,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level GX, which is $3730 more expensive than the current RAV4 GX. Toyota says that’s offset by new standard equipment, including a digital driver’s display, extra standard features and a Toyota’s new ‘Arene’ software that includes live services, over-the-air updates and connected streaming and satellite navigation on every model.

The RAV4 GX has, however, lost some features – a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, as well as automatic wipers, for example, are now only available from the GXL and up.

The off-road themed RAV4 Edge used to be the top-tier model on the current vehicle, but is now the mid-spec model instead. Its the only model on which pricing has dropped, in this case by $3020, but has lost features such as a sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels, ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera.

5

The RAV4 XSE, now the penultimate grade with both powertrains, has gained the most features, with 20-inch wheels, a sunroof, a 360-degree camera, an electric front passenger seat and memory for the driver’s seat now standard equipment. Pricing for the XSE starts at $58,340 +ORC for the hybrid – +$6430 over the current XSE AWD – and $58,840 for the plug-in hybrid.

The RAV4 Cruiser, traditionally the most popular grade, starts at $56,990 +ORC – $5580 higher than the current model -– and equipment additions include a head-up display, a shift-by-wire gear selector, an extra wireless phone charger and heated outboard rear seats.

At the top of the range is the RAV4 GR Sport, which is only available as an all-wheel drive plug-in hybrid and adds a number of sporty features, including retuned suspension and steering, sportier exterior and interior styling – including a big rear spoiler – and a heated GR Sport steering wheel with paddle shifters.

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 range will be offered with a total of 10 single-tone and four two-tone paint options depending on grade, while Cruiser variants will have the option of a beige interior colour scheme alongside the black offered on the rest of the range.

2026 Toyota RAV4 pricing (plus on-road costs):

GX Hybrid 2WD $45,990 (+$3730) GX Hybrid AWD $49,340 (+$4080) GXL Hybrid 2WD $48,990 (+$3180) GXL Hybrid AWD $52,340 (+$3530) Edge Hybrid AWD $55,340 (-$3020) XSE Hybrid AWD $58,340 (+$6430) XSE Plug-In Hybrid 2WD $58,840 (new) XSE Plug-In Hybrid AWD $63,340 (new) Cruiser Hybrid 2WD $56,990 (+$5580) Cruiser Hybrid AWD $60,340 (+$5930) GR Sport Plug-In Hybrid AWD $66,340 (new)

4

2026 Toyota RAV4 GX standard features:

17-inch alloy wheels with a space-saver spare (full-size optionally available for $300)

Automatic LED headlights

Roof rails

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Manual height-adjustable front seats

12.3-inch digital driver’s display

10.5-inch touchscreen with live services

Satellite navigation

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

5x USB-C charging ports

Trail and snow driving modes (AWD only)

Hill descent control (AWD only)

8x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Emergency steering assist

Adaptive cruise control (full-speed)

Lane keeping assistance with adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring

Front and rear cross-traffic alert

Safe exit assist

Proactive driving assist

Auto high beam

Low-speed automatic braking (forward and reverse)

Reversing camera

RAV4 GXL model adds:

18-inch alloy wheels

Rear privacy glass

Silver skid plates

Leather-accented steering wheel and shift knob

Premium door and dashboard trim

8-way electric driver’s seat with lumbar support

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Wireless phone charger

RAV4 Edge model adds:

Matte grey alloy wheels

Unique front and rear bumpers with wider black wheel arches

12.9-inch touchscreen

‘Premium trim’ upholstery

Heated front seats

Puddle lamps

Cargo side area netting

Power tailgate

RAV4 XSE model adds:

Synthetic leather and suede upholstery

Ventilated front seats

8-way electric front passenger seat

Memory for the driver’s seat

Sunroof

20-inch black alloy wheels

Black front and rear bumper trims with black wheel arch trims and skid plates

High-spec LED headlights

360-degree camera

Two-tone paint

XSE PHEV further adds a 1500W inverter in the cargo area, larger brakes and water-repellent front side glass

RAV4 Cruiser model adds:

Leather upholstery in black or beige

Panoramic sunroof

Shift-by-wire gear selector

Head-up display

Digital rear mirror

Heated outboard rear seats

Power tailgate with kick sensor

2x wireless phone chargers

Nine-speaker JBL sound system

RAV4 GR Sport model adds:

Front performance damper, rear brace and unique coil, spring and power steering tuning

Unique 20-inch alloy wheels with 20mm-wider tread

Wing-type rear spoiler

Heated GR Sport steering wheel with paddle shifters

Aluminium pedals

Red stitching

GR logos

GR Sport suede knee pads

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 will go on sale in Australia in the first quarter of 2026.