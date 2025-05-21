The all-new sixth-generation Toyota RAV4 will arrive in Australia during the first half of 2026, featuring an all-hybrid line-up, a new range-topping GR Sport variant and the brand’s first-ever plug-in hybrid model offered in the Australian market.

Globally revealed on May 21, Toyota says the new-generation RAV4 plug-in hybrid will feature a ‘sixth-generation’ hybrid system with a 22.7kWh lithium-ion battery – enabling a targeted EV driving range of up to 100km (WLTP).

Fast DC charging capability combines with a 50kW onboard charger to deliver a 10 to 80 percent charge time of 30 minutes, while a new 11kW AC charger achieves the same boost in battery charge in three hours.

GR Sport

Toyota’s new 2.5-litre PHEV powertrain will be offered as standard on a new RAV4 GR Sport flagship variant. Combined with unique suspension tuning and a specific power-steering tune, as well as individual GR Sport styling and equipment such as 20-inch alloy wheels and a rear spoiler, the GR Sport will elevate RAV4 performance to a new level.

Offered solely in AWD form, the GR Sport delivers a total system output of 227kW and can sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.8sec. A “more affordable” front-drive PHEV system will also be offered on new RAV4, featuring a total system output of 201kW.

Toyota’s fifth-generation 2.5-litre series-parallel four-cylinder hybrid will carry over in FWD and AWD forms in the regular RAV4, featuring “enhanced efficiency for the transaxle, PCU, battery and electric motors” but a lower 143kW power output compared to its predecessor.

Visually, the sixth-generation RAV4 features Toyota’s ‘hammerhead’ styling cues with three variant-specific design treatments and debuts a more upmarket and sophisticated interior with a new-generation multimedia system offering much-improved functionality and extensive connected services.

Based on the first official images, the GR Sport will feature a dark-themed interior with red stitching while the luxury Cruiser offers a black and white colour scheme, and the adventure-flavoured Edge (if the variant name continues) retains its orange detailing but features a khaki horizontal dashboard band with camouflage-style perforations. Toyota also says the new RAV4 offers superior ‘Safety Sense’ driver assistance technologies.

Underneath, RAV4 continues to share its TNGA-K platform with the latest XV80 Camry, though with 20mm-broader track widths compared to the previous model for “improved stability and handling”.

In terms of model line-up, the Australian RAV4 will be available in front- and all-wheel- drive forms with both powertrains. The variant spread is expected to mirror the current GX, GXL, XSE, Cruiser and Edge model grades, with the new GR Sport acting as a halo model.

According to Toyota Australia’s Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations, Sean Hanley, the availability of the new plug-in hybrid powertrain in other variants aside from the GR Sport “will be announced for Australian spec closer to the launch date”.

“[We’re expecting] huge interest [in the RAV4 plug-in hybrid],” said Mr Hanley. “PHEV was kind of the only vehicle we don’t have, so this is a really big step for us. I believe that plug-in hybrid will be a very big growth market, and I think we’re coming to it at exactly the right time.”

He said he expects the PHEV will be a “slightly dearer vehicle” than the regular petrol-hybrid RAV4, and that the standard HEV version will remain the biggest seller in the range.

The existing six-year-old RAV4 is already Australia’s highest-selling vehicle so far in 2025 – marginally out-numbering the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux utes – and Mr Hanley expects next year’s all-new model to further establish itself as Australia’s favourite vehicle.

“I think in 2026 we’ll see that RAV4 could potentially be the number one selling car, and PHEV will only add to that,” he said.

No pure-electric sixth-generation RAV4 will offered in any market. Toyota’s future electric medium SUV will be a production version of one of its concept SUVs shown in recent years – potentially with retro styling.

Mr Hanley said the recently revealed bZ4X Touring – essentially a wagon version of the updated bZ4X – will be joined by another yet-to-be-announced EV by the end of 2026.

In terms of pricing, expect the new-generation RAV4 to be moderately more expensive than the current model which spans $42,260 to $58,360 before on-road costs, with the GR Sport PHEV likely to cost at least $65,000 when it arrives in Australia during the first half of 2026.