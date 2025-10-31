Toyota revealed a concept for its upcoming 13th-generation Corolla at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show, set to go on sale in 2027.

Shown as a saloon, the model emphasises adaptability: internal-combustion engine, hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fully electric variants will all share the same platform, without compromises in space or practicality.

The floor has been engineered to accommodate batteries beneath it while retaining room for a petrol engine up front, enabling Toyota to tailor the car for markets including Australia, where both ICE and EV buyers coexist.

One confirmed powertrain is a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid system, which can serve in series hybrid mode or as a range-extender in a PHEV. For performance models, a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder is also expected, potentially delivering around 298 kW (400 hp) for a future GR variant.

The concept’s exterior drops the familiar Corolla profile entirely in favour of a dynamic, low-slung glasshouse and extended windscreen, creating an airy cabin feel. Side windows dip lower than usual, and the roofline flows into a sculpted duck-tail rear spoiler that blends saloon familiarity with coupe-like flair. Toyota’s design chief admitted the interior and exterior elements are “challenging” what the Corolla should look like.

Inside, driver and passenger each get separate displays: a column-mounted screen ahead of the driver for instrumentation and driving info, and a larger central screen for infotainment and passenger use. The centre console is minimalist, housing only essential controls and wireless charging.

Toyota says the platform flexibility means the Corolla’s proportions won’t change regardless of powertrain, so buyers choosing ICE, hybrid or electric versions will enjoy the same interior space and versatility. Pricing and Australian release details have yet to be announced, but the concept signals Toyota’s intent to keep the Corolla fresh, relevant and technically flexible in an era of rapid automotive change.