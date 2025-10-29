Toyota has formally unveiled its new Century brand at the Japan Mobility Show, signalling the company’s entry into the global ultra-luxury market traditionally dominated by Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

The announcement marks the expansion of the Century, long regarded as Japan’s most prestigious limousine, into a dedicated sub-brand combining traditional craftsmanship with modern technology. A new SUV variant joins the classic sedan, both positioned to bring what Toyota calls a uniquely Japanese expression of refinement to global customers.

Speaking at the launch, Chairman Akio Toyoda described the Century as “a car in a class of its own,” tracing its origins back to his grandfather Kiichiro Toyoda, who sought to build Japan’s automotive industry in the 1930s. The first Century was created in 1967 under chief engineer Kenya Nakamura, whose goal was “to be like no other” – blending innovative engineering with cultural elements such as Edo-style metalwork and Nishijin-ori fabric.

2

Toyoda said this legacy still defines the Century’s purpose. “It is not just about making automobiles,” he told the audience. “With Japanese ideas and skills, we must create an automobile industry for Japan.” He added that the phoenix emblem, which appears only “when the world is at peace,” symbolises both harmony and renewal.

The new Century range is expected to feature hybrid and plug-in hybrid drivetrains, with Toyota engineers focusing on quiet operation, smooth performance and advanced driver-assistance systems. The SUV, built on a flexible platform shared with Lexus, will cater to chauffeur-driven owners as well as driver-enthusiasts seeking comfort and understated luxury.

3

Toyoda said the launch represented more than a business move – it was about showcasing Japan’s enduring craftsmanship, “monozukuri” spirit and cultural identity.

“Century is not just another brand within Toyota,” he said. “We want it to bring the spirit and pride of Japan to the world.”