Toyota has officially revealed the Land Cruiser FJ, a new model designed to reintroduce the spirit of simplicity, durability and adventure that helped make the Land Cruiser a global icon more than 70 years ago. However, while the model is destined for international markets,

Toyota has confirmed the FJ is not currently planned for Australian sale. In a move that may hint at future possibilities, the FJ name has been registered locally, suggesting Toyota is keeping its options open.

The Land Cruiser FJ becomes the fourth pillar in the Land Cruiser family, joining the flagship 300 Series, rugged 70 Series and lifestyle-focused 250 Series unveiled earlier this year. Inspired by the original BJ of 1951 – the first motor vehicle to reach the sixth station of Mount Fuji – the FJ carries forward the Land Cruiser legacy of trust and toughness, with an emphasis on approachability and enjoyment.

Toyota says the FJ has been developed around the theme of “Freedom & Joy”, designed to offer the capability of a true Land Cruiser in a smaller, more flexible package. Developed using global customer feedback, it promises the durability, reliability and go-anywhere performance expected from the nameplate, but in a form designed to be accessible to new generations of drivers and outdoor enthusiasts.

The new model features distinctive retro-inspired styling with a boxy silhouette, chamfered edges and a rectangular motif that blends traditional Land Cruiser DNA with modern functionality. Front and rear bumpers are modular and removable to enhance repairability and allow owners to personalise their vehicle. Round headlights, MOLLE panels for attaching outdoor gear, and a wide range of optional accessories further emphasise its adventure credentials.

Inside, the FJ adopts a horizontal dashboard layout designed for maximum visibility and intuitive off-road operation. Toyota Safety Sense technology is included to support safe driving in all terrain conditions.

Despite its compact footprint, the FJ’s shortened wheelbase provides excellent off-road manoeuvrability and a tight 5.5-metre turning circle. Its platform has been refined from Toyota’s IMV architecture, enabling class-leading approach angles and wheel articulation on par with the legendary 70 Series.

Set to launch in selected markets from 2026, the Land Cruiser FJ is part of Toyota’s renewed global push to make the Land Cruiser family more diverse and lifestyle-oriented. Although Australian availability has not been confirmed, Toyota’s local trademark registration for the FJ indicates that the model could be considered for the Australian market in future, should demand and production availability align.

For now, off-road enthusiasts will be watching closely—because the spirit of the FJ may yet find its way Down Under.