Toyota Australia is broadening its hybrid strategy, introducing two distinct systems designed to serve different customer needs: one prioritising efficiency and the other tuned for performance. From early 2026, the technology will appear in Australia in the LandCruiser 300 Series Sahara ZX and GR Sport grades.

For more than two decades, Toyota has been refining its efficiency-focused hybrid technology, first introduced locally in the Prius in 2001. That system, now in its fifth generation, is standard across much of Toyota’s passenger car and SUV lineup, excluding GR performance models.

It combines a petrol engine with multiple electric motor-generators and planetary gears to reduce fuel consumption, lower CO₂ emissions, and improve driveability. In 2024, hybrids accounted for nearly half of Toyota’s total Australian sales, with more than 570,000 hybrid vehicles sold since launch.

The next step is the introduction of a performance hybrid system, already fitted to the Tundra pickup in overseas markets. This parallel hybrid system pairs a petrol engine with a single electric motor-generator connected to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Working individually or in tandem, the two power sources deliver instant torque, strong towing capability and smooth, linear acceleration. Under 30 km/h, the system can operate on electric power alone, while at higher speeds it blends both petrol and electric inputs for optimal response.

Toyota Australia Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations, Sean Hanley, said the move underlines the brand’s “multi-pathway” approach to powertrains.

“Customers have embraced the refinement and fuel savings of our efficiency hybrids, and now we are expanding that choice to include a performance hybrid designed for heavier loads, high-speed cruising and greater responsiveness,” he said.

The dual strategy ensures buyers can select a hybrid powertrain matched to their lifestyle — from city-focused hatchbacks and SUVs like the Yaris, Corolla and RAV4 to large-scale vehicles such as the LandCruiser. Pricing for the performance hybrid models has yet to be confirmed.

Toyota also plans to launch its first plug-in hybrid in Australia in 2026 with the next-generation RAV4, further expanding electrified options in its lineup.