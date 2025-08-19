Contenders

Winner – Toyota LandCruiser 70 wagon

Price: From $77,800 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel, 5-speed manual or 6-speed auto, 150kW/500Nm, 9.6L/100km (auto), 253g/km (auto)

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4910/1870/1940/2730mm

Bootspace: Over 1000L (seats folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five years, unlimited km / $99 per year / 10,000km or every 6 months

Five-year service cost: $5450

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Feels indestructible

2.8-litre engine performs decently

Huge aftermarket support Not so much Sparse equipment

Still feels ancient, despite update

Short service intervals

What is the true mark of a great off-roader for Australia? Simple. It’s a combination of capability and dependability, and when you take a completely objective view of the vehicles available in the market, there’s one that stands head and shoulders above the rest – the Toyota LandCruiser 70.

At this point, we can feel the seething wrath of suburbanites whose idea of a great off-roader is one that’s festooned with cameras and touchscreen-activated assistance modes. There’s a place for those sorts of vehicles. But there’s also a point where those sorts of vehicles run out of ideas, run out of fuel or just flat out run out of durability, and it’s there that you’ll see the unprepossessing rear end of a LandCruiser 70 disappearing into the red dust. Or, if we’re being pedantic, a Land Cruiser 76 (the actual Toyota nomenclature for this version of the 70 series wagon).

Still grieving for the old 4.5-litre V8? We understand. When tuned correctly, that was a serious piece of kit. But times change and the 2.8-litre turbodiesel, with its six-speed auto makes a great combination. It’s quicker, quieter, more economical and more tractable than the old V8 in standard tune, although some of that is down to lower diff gearing. Make of that what you will.

If you still love old-school features, the 70 Series has plenty to keep you occupied. It’s the only vehicle left with manually locking hubs, so you can wield a lug wrench and make your mates look a bit metro. With ground clearance of a whopping 316mm, you’ll be hard pushed to find much that can stand in the way of a 70, especially as you also have the backup of twin lockers, knobby Dunlop Grandtreks and a low-range transfer case (obviously).

Yes, the ride is bouncy and after a long expedition you’ll develop neck muscles like a prime Mike Tyson, but that’s almost part of the appeal. Equipment levels are utilitarian, with the GXL adding such refinements as LED fog lights, chrome bumper, drip rails, aluminium steps and carpets. Plus you get to choose from a palette of six colours: French Vanilla, Sandy Pearl, Eclipse Black, Graphite, Merlot Red, Sandy Taupe and Midnight Blue. But remember, the standard vehicle is your blank canvas. The aftermarket exists for you to go nuts with.

There’s no official ANCAP rating for the LandCruiser 70. The single-cab version was first tested in 2016, so its rating has officially expired. Knowing what we know about the way the criteria for a five-star rating become tougher over time, we wouldn’t expect great things if it was retested today. You also get no ISOFIX or top tethers on the rear seats, so it’s not a primo pick for the young ‘uns. Horses for courses and all that.

If all you want is peace of mind that you’re going to get from A to B on a map of Australia without anything standing in your way, the Toyota LandCruiser 70 is the best tool for the job. Long may it last.

Ford Everest

Price: from $59,240 (4WD variants)

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0-litre 4cyl twin-turbo diesel, 10-speed auto, 154kW/500Nm, 7.2L/100km, 187g/km; 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel, 10-speed auto, 184kW/600Nm, 8.5L/100km, 224g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4914/1923/1837/2900mm

Bootspace: 259L (third row up)/ 898L (third row folded)/ 1818L (third + second row folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year, unlimited km/ 12 months / 12 months or 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $1895 ($1516 pre-paid)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Comprehensive off-road feature set

Drives better on-road with the A/T tyres

Grunty V6 turbodiesel Not so much Some off-roaders are still wary of the 10-speed automatic

Traction control not the sharpest

Need to activate off-road screen to then engage rear diff lock

The numbers don’t lie: last year, the Ford Everest toppled Toyota’s Prado from its long-held throne as Australia’s favourite midsize 4×4. And, truth be told, it wasn’t a smash-and-grab fluke. Wheels‘ COTY 2024 champ certainly has the chops to put one over on Prado.

Yes, Toyota was in the awkward twilight of running out the old Prado, but when we tested the Everest V6 Sport against the ‘new’ Prado VXL back in January, the Ford emerged victorious. But there’s a catch. That test didn’t include anything in the way of arduous off-road driving. What if getting properly muddy is up there on your list of priorities?

As tested at COTY, the $73,740 Sport V6 variant remains the sweet spot in the Everest line up for most purposes and undercuts everything in the incoming 250 Series line-up bar the bargain-bin GX. Step up to the off-road focused Tremor V6 and that’ll run you $76,590 – still significantly cheaper than the off-road specialist in the Prado line up, the $92700 Altitude. That’ll be enough to give the Ford the edge with bargain conscious buyers.

Inside, the Sport doesn’t skimp. Leather seats, a giant portrait touchscreen, the full suite of safety acronyms and a proper dual-range transfer case with a rear locker. Opt for the Tremor and you get a 29mm lift in ride height over the standard Everest’s 226mm, and a toughened-up look. It’s also equipped with new Bilstein position-sensitive dampers and big 285/65 R17 General Grabber AT3 rubber.

But the Everest’s party piece is that 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel. It’s no fresh-faced upstart. Heck, you can trace the origins of that engine back to 2004 Peugeots, but it delivers the sort of refined shove and low-rev authority you usually need LC300 money to experience. Yes, it drinks a bit harder than the four-pots, but when you’ve got a 100Nm torque advantage over the 2,.0-litre engines, you tend to forgive.

Out in the dirt, though, Ford’s still not quite on a par with the Prado’s seemingly uncanny ability to sniff out grip. The traction control system often allows a little too much slip – and therefore momentum loss – than we’d like, but engaging the rear diff is a very welcome back-up plan. It also helps to take control of the drive modes yourself, as the Auto setting can be somewhat lazy.

The Sand and Slippery modes are both well judged, and Mud/Ruts will get you out of most lumpy scenarios, reducing the amount of time you spend fruitlessly spinning away grip. You should certainly seek out the Tremor if ground clearance looks as if it could be an issue, and this model also features a specific Rock Crawl drive mode while tyre pressure monitoring is something that comes in very handy when airing up and down.

For other Everest variants, you get the choice of standard road tyres or A/T rubber. Always choose the latter. Not only will your vehicle be far better off road, naturally, but the more forgiving sidewalls also mean that it’ll ride better on the blacktop too. You’ll need to spring for the V6 models to get that clever on-demand 4×4 system though.

It may be a familiar face on (and off) Aussie roads years old now, but the Everest’s well judged and well priced blend of qualities still stand up to scrutiny. It’s a class act.

Toyota LandCruiser Prado

Price: From $72,500 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.8-litre 4cyl turbo-diesel, 8-speed auto, 150kW/500Nm, 7.6L/100km, 200g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4990/1980/1935/2850mm

Bootspace: 182L (third row up), 906L (third row folded), 1829L (third + second rows folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-years, unlimited km / one year / annual/six months or 10,000km

Five-year service cost: $3900

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Big 110-litre fuel tank

Drive modes are smart – and work well

Disconnecting front sway bar on Altitude Not so much Compromised luggage bay due to 48v battery

Can’t fit an auxiliary tank under the back

No getting away from the price: it’s expensive, as is servicing

If you wanted proof that Aussies will queue for the right 4×4, the Toyota Prado 250 Series is it. For most 4×4 enthusiasts, this was the big-ticket launch of last year, and Toyota’s order bank has been backed up since. For decades the Prado’s been the default choice for families with a taste for red dirt and a healthy respect for resale values.

If you’re serious about off-roading, you’ll want the $92,700 Altitude spec. It features some specific kit inclusions that are available nowhere else on the Prado range, and they might just come to your rescue when you’re out bush. It’s also one of just two Prado variants, alongside the entry-level GX, that are standard five-seaters. These are the ones that deliver enough space in the back for serious off-road excursions.

The Toyo Open Country all-terrain rubber on 18-inch alloys is a good start, but the Latitude also weighs in with a locking rear diff, and a party trick disconnecting front sway bar. It does without adaptive suspension as a result, but we’ll take that trade if we’re heading into arduous terrain. It buys you next level front wheel articulation.

The rear locker and sway bar disconnect are backed by a dual-range transfer case and Toyota’s multi-terrain selector, giving you modes for rock, sand, snow and more. Crawl Control is almost a ‘fire and forget’ solution to get you out of trouble. It seems almost telepathic in the way it can meter out as little torque as it thinks you’ll need to just idle your way out of trouble. It quickly senses which tyre tread has the most grip and does so without any drama. That’s what off-roading’s all about, isn’t it? Making it look easy?

Under the bonnet, Toyota’s familiar 2.8-litre turbo-diesel soldiers on, now paired with an eight-speed auto. With 500Nm on tap, it’s got the grunt for highway hauling and low-range lugging, but don’t expect Everest V6 sparkle. Performance is competent, refinement is acceptable, and that signature diesel thrum is ever-present. The new 48-volt mild-hybrid system? We’re not sure it adds more than it detracts and there have been grumbles about its performance in deep water.

The hybrid gubbins do create packaging headaches. There’s now no room for an auxiliary fuel tank, and the rear cargo area cops a subtle hit, with a stepped rear luggage bay.

On-road, it’s still Toyota-pragmatic: compliant ride, confident steering, and a no-nonsense vibe that makes long days behind the wheel easy. Off it, the combination of hardware and software gives you the confidence to tackle as much as most owners would sensibly attempt.

Verdict? The 250 Series isn’t perfect — the price creep and mild-hybrid compromises will ruffle a few feathers — but as an all-round package, it’s a masterclass in knowing your market. Toyota hasn’t reinvented the Prado. It’s just made it bigger, better specced, and better suited to the way Australians actually use them. Which is exactly why it’s proving so popular.

Isuzu MU-X

Price: from $54,400 (4×4 models)

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 1.9-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel, 6-speed auto, 110kW/350Nm, 7.4L/100km, 196g/km; 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel, 6-speed auto, 140kW/450Nm, 8.3L/100km, 220g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 1870/1815/2855mm

Bootspace: 311L (third row up) / 1119L (third row folded) / 2138L (third + second row folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Six-year/150,000km, seven years, annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $2245

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Simplicity can be a good thing off-road

Bulletproof running gear

Interior feels rugged Not so much Diesel engine noisy when extended

Getting a bit expensive these days

Cap of 150,000km on warranty

If you’re going to buy an Isuzu MU-X with the aim of taking it off-road, then do yourself a favour. Skip the weedy 110kW 1.9-litre engine and pony up instead for the far superior 3.0-litre turbodiesel four. The difference in price, on the LS-U spec, is a mere $2000 and it’ll be the best $2000 you ever spent, on an Isuzu at least. It nets you another 30kW and an extra 100Nm, lifting the totals to 140kW and 450Nm which while still nowhere near class leading, are enough for the big MU-X to get out of its own way.

It’s a vehicle that’s well suited to Australian conditions. It’s as tough as old boots, it’s capable when conditions turn for the worse and there’s enough of a support network for it that even in the unlikely event of something does go clunk, you’ll probably be able to fix it and get going again in no time.

The range has come in for a bit of a refresh, with the addition of the off-road specific X-Terrain model making it the standout in the line up. The latest MU-Xs have been treated to a tweaked chassis, a new suspension set up and new driver assist technology including Rough Terrain Mode. For some reason, Isuzu has specced the X-Terrain with road-biased tyres and 20-inch alloys. It’s a better vehicle with 18-inch wheels and all-terrain rubber.

The old jitter and nervousness that the MU-X could exhibit on dirt roads has largely been ironed out with the latest model. It’s still not what you’d call limo-like, but it requires considerably worse washboard than before in order to start to feel a bit of a handful. As before, the hill descent control is simple but effective and the side steps are perhaps a little too low. Some will view them as sacrificial parts.

The new Rough Terrain mode is a worthwhile addition. It operates almost as an e-diff lock, and helps send traction to the wheel with the most grip, smoothing out the throttle map in the process. It feels natural in use, and doesn’t suddenly cut power like an overzealous traction control system. That’s on top of the mechanically locking rear diff and low range transfer case. So the MU-X gives you a multi-level range of solutions to most conceivable off-road obstacles.

Yes, you can now get nice-to-haves like cameras and sensors on your MU-X, but the most reassuring thing about this Isuzu is that its bones are from good stock. And that’s something that should never be overlooked.

Nissan Patrol Warrior

Price: from $105,660 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 5.6-litre V8 petrol, 7-speed auto, 298kW/560Nm, 7.3L/100km, 334g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 5269/2079/1990/3075mm

Bootspace: 467L (third row up) / 1413L (third row folded) / 2623L (third + second row folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year, unlimited km / – / annual or every 10,000km

Five-year service cost: $2495

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Improved suspension gives huge off road ability

Huge interior space

Ride comfort Not so much Interior feels ancient

Prodigious fuel thirst

Y62 model to be replaced soon

The Y62 Patrol has been ageing like a heavyweight champ in retirement — still burly, still punchy, but starting to wear its dressing gown a little too often. Enter Melbourne-based engineering outfit Premcar, with a mission to toughen it up for one last bout. The result? The Patrol Warrior.

Premcar’s upgrades aren’t a random grab-bag of bolt-ons. The key drawcard is a Warrior-specific suspension that lifts the original Patrol Ti by 29mm, with another 21mm of elevation coming courtesy of the 295/70R18 Yokohama Geolandars. That extra 50mm of ride height transforms the Patrol off road, and it was already pretty decent to begin with. What’s more, it retains the clever hydraulic body motion control (HBMC) system.

Naturally, Premcar’s had a tinker with that too. The control units managing the clever hydraulically linked dampers have been revalved to cater for the different dynamics of this taller vehicle. That’s a level of engineering finesse you won’t see in aftermarket lifts. And just in case the extra clearance wasn’t enough, Premcar’s fitted a 2mm steel bash plate under the snout. Buyers also get beefier all-terrain rubber, genuine body armour, a bi-modal exhaust and some welcome cabin refinements — all tested, signed-off and warrantied by Nissan.

The 5.6-litre VK56 V8? Untouched mechanically, because why mess with one of the best-sounding petrol donks in the game. Instead, Premcar’s given it a split personality exhaust: under light throttle, gases meander politely through the rear mufflers. Lean on it — or nudge the shifter across into Sport — and waste gases take a side-exit from the exhaust tips, unleashing some yammering V8 theatricals.

That all comes at a cost, however, as the Patrol Warrior will have you packing in extra jerry cans. We saw an average of just over 20L/100km when testing in some fairly rough country, although the standard 140L fuel tank is some recompense. The long rear overhang gives a departure angle of just 23 degrees, compared to 40 degrees on a LandCruiser 300, so you’ll need to bear that in mind when you’re nudging down a steep incline.

Still, the price is around $40k cheaper than its Toyota equivalent, so putting a front locker on this one and budgeting for fuel bills may well see you able to justify the cost. Just remember to factor depreciation into your equations, as consumer tastes could well shift quickly away from such profligate powerplants.

Toyota LandCruiser 300 GR Sport

Price: From $145,876 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel V6, 10-speed auto, 227kW/700Nm / 8.9L/100km, 235g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4995/1990/1950/2850mm

Bootspace: 1131 (second row up) / 2052L (second row folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year, unlimited km / one year / annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $3750

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Both front and rear locking diffs

Clever e-KDSS system gives great wheel articulation

Huge dealer network eases spares availability Not so much Very expensive

Road-biased tyres on the off-road special

Body control on road isn’t great

If the LC300 range was a family photo, the GR Sport would be the one turning up in muddy boots and a mischievous grin. It’s not the priciest LandCruiser you can buy, but it’s the one Toyota built for those who’d rather be airing down tyres than arguing about wine lists. Unique grille with the TOYOTA name spelt out loud and proud? Check. Front and rear locking diffs? Check. Trick e-KDSS managing the anti-roll bars so that the 300 can clamber over rough terrain like a mountain goat? Double check.

The Toyota’s 3.3-litre twin-turbo diesel V6 punches out 227kW and a stout 700Nm, running through a slick 10-speed auto and a full-time dual-range transfer case. It’s as modern as diesel gets: smooth, responsive, and largely free from the gruff old-school clatter. It won’t get you excited like a Patrol’s petrol V8, but it will haul you and your kit up anything you’re brave enough to point it at.

Toyota doesn’t stop at the hardware. Crawl control, terrain modes, variable dampers and even a tank-turn trick are part of its repertoire. But it’s the holy trinity of ETC calibration, twin lockers and e-KDSS that put the Cruiser at the pointy end of any off-road face-off. The GR Sport’s five-seat layout is deliberate, too — ditch the third row and you get more space for your off-road fit-out.

It’s hard to overstate the amount of capability this thing has in the dirt. Most obstacles require precisely zero brainpower to overcome. Traction control does the job. When things get a little more arduous, the diff locks are available. Then there’s e-KDSS. Each circuit controls hydraulic pistons that either hold the sway bars in place to function normally, or allow them to hinge with the axle movement, thereby letting each wheel swing freely. In normal driving, it functions very similarly to hydraulic KDSS, but unlike the old system, it allows the front and rear tyres to operate independently of each other, offering more flexibility and an additional 78mm of extra wheel travel.

There are some small caveats. The diff lock controls are scattered around the dash like afterthoughts, and on the blacktop the body roll and pitch can be extreme. Plus there’s the fact that the GR Sport comes as standard with tyres that are fairly limited in the rough stuff. You’ll want to swap them out pronto if you’re heading any distance off-piste.

Nevertheless, it’s a compelling thing. The drive modes are well calibrated, the interior’s a beaut and the safety systems are top drawer. Does that make it worth over $145k? The wait list suggests it just might.

GWM Tank 300

Price: From $46,990 drive away

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel, 9-speed auto, 135kW/480Nm, 7.8L/100km, 205g/km; 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol, 8-speed auto, 162kW/380Nm, 9.5L/100km, 218g/km; 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol hybrid, 9-speed auto, 255kW/648Nm, 8.4L/100km, 196g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4760/1930/1903/2750mm

Bootspace: 400L (seats up)/1635L (seats folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/unlimited km, five years, annual/10,000km in the first 12 months and then every 15,000km afterwards

Five-year service cost: $2305 (2.0T), $2685 (diesel), $2885 (hybrid)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Decent off-road ability

Twin lockers and low-range

Needs more aggressive tyres Not so much Confusing line up for off-road purposes

Constant bleeping

Diesel engine is unrefined

Okay – let’s cut to the chase. You know that the GWM Tank 300 exists, right? You’ve probably seen enough of them on Australian roads by now. And yes, it’s offered with an array of drivetrain options. What’s the best one to pick for serious off-roading?

Although most will choose the turbo petrol or the turbo petrol hybrid for urban expeditions, it’s the diesel that seems the natural fit for getting out and about in the rough stuff. Not only does it boast a 100Nm advantage over its petrol sibling, it’s also markedly less complicated than the hybrid option.

It’s not a great engine per se, purloined from the GWM Cannon and managing a peak power output of just 135kW, when 15 more kilowatts would have eased it into the ‘adequate’ category. The Tank diesel’s nevertheless priced from just $46,990 drive away for the entry-level diesel, so that’s still around $20k cheaper than the most affordable Jeep Wrangler, whose style the Tank shamelessly cribs.

There are some notable upsides though. The Tank is right-sized for a lot of off-road tasks, it features locking differentials front and rear, which is a rarity at this price point, and the approach and departure angles are short. It has the hardware to shine. The nine-speed automatic gearbox works a charm with the low-range gearing and only on really steep inclines does the engine’s lack of shove become apparent. There’s a really nice feeling of old-school off-roading about the Tank 300, insofar as it feels as if wading into the tough stuff is what it was born to do.

The driver aids are maddening, and you’ll need to switch them off every time you start the vehicle unless you have every leaf frond and twig on the trail giving your sensor suite a conniption. GWM needs to learn from Renault and have a simple button that switches the default ADAS settings to your custom preferences. If that can be sorted, then all the Tank 300 needs is a bit more grunt from its 2.4-litre lump and some chunkier tyres and you’d be a very happy camper.

Land Rover Defender 110 D350

Price: From $108,795 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 3.0-litre six-cylinder twin-turbo diesel, 8-speed auto, 257kW/700Nm, 8.1L/100km, 205g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 5035/1996/1970/3022mm

Bootspace: 1075L (seats up) / 2380L (seats folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five tears, unlimited km / five years / Condition-based

Five-year service cost: $2650

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Stonking powertrain

As impressive as you’d expect off-road

Looks great while doing it Not so much The price tag (and options pricing)

You might need to fork out for an off-road wheel/tyre set

Not as big in the Aussie aftermarket as some rivals

If you’re the sort who likes their off-roading effortless, then have we got a vehicle for you. The Land Rover Defender 110 D350 breezes through the sorts of obstacles that would have most 4x4s wilting in their boots. Put that down to over 77 years of know-how distilled into making the difficult look ridiculously easy.

Mind you, all of that expertise doesn’t come cheaply, and nor should it. The mild-hybrid D350 replaced the old Ingenium-based D300 engine and instantly bumped torque up from a healthy 500Nm to a honking 700Nm. In other words, this thing has some serious shove, getting to 100km/h in just 6.4 seconds on the blacktop. All of that grunt certainly helps off-road, and given that peak torque arrives at just 1500rpm and lasts to 3000rpm, you have a decent window for the eight-speed auto to keep you plugged into.

It’s hard not to get sucked in by the multitude of option packs when configuring your Defender though. Of course you’ll want the Capability Plus Pack to get the Terrain Response 2 system. Then there’s the Air Suspension pack that’ll lift your body out of the way of anything implacable. And why wouldn’t you want the Off Road Pack if you’re intent on going off-roading. Start ticking the boxes for bull bar, underbody shield, roof ladder, integrated air compressor, tow hitch receiver and hitch, wheel arch protectors, and mudflaps and you can easily add $40k to your sticker price.

Land Rover aficionados will point out that you’d then have all that for the base price of a LandCruiser 300 GR Sport, and it’d be a more capable car. Toyota owners would probably mumble something about reliability and exit the conversation.

The Terrain Response system in the Defender has been copied by almost every rival but never bettered, reaching deep into the car’s control systems to optimise grip. The 20-inch wheels you’ll get on the entry level D350 X Dynamic SE are an aesthetic compromise, and you can source aftermarket 18s if you want a much beefier off-road optimised tyre.

If you reckon that life’s tough enough as it is and you’re not intent on making it any tougher, congratulations. You’ve just found your ride.

Lexus GX 550 Overtrail

Price: $122.250 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 3.4-litre six-cylinder twin-turbo petrol, 10-speed auto, 260kW/650Nm, 12.3L/100km, 205g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 5035/1996/1970/3022mm

Bootspace: 1075L (seats up) / 2380L (seats folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five years, unlimited km / five years / Condition-based

Five-year service cost: $2650

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Capable off-road, despite the ritzy badge

Twin-turbo petrol V6 isn’t short of muscle

Overtrail model comes on decent rubber Not so much Servicing can be a chore

80L fuel tank is a borderline undersized for a vehicle this big

You might have a long wait for one

Look, we know that there’s an ascetic streak among many off-road enthusiasts. They like doing it tough, getting some dirt under the fingernails and sporting beards that still contain ingredients from their last fireside dinner negotiating the French Line. But for every yin there’s a yang, and to that end, we present the Lexus GX, a 4×4 with all the tough stuff but wrapped in a decent air of civility.

You might associate Lexus with luxury sedans and clever hybrid SUVs, but don’t underestimate the GX 550. Underneath the bluff and handsome styling are the bones of the latest Prado 250. Unlike the Prado, you’re not compromised by the mild-hybrid diesel engine. Instead there’s a monster 3.4-litre twin-turbo petrol engine good for a hefty 260kW and 650Nm. In other words, this appears to be a Prado where everything has been dialled up to 11.

Everything, that is, apart from the fuel tank, which shrinks from a useful 110 litres in the Prado down to 80 litres in the far thirstier GX. That’s a bit of an oversight and hamstrings its touring capabilities somewhat.

The Overtrail spec is the one you want if you want to venture out in the boondocks. It’s the only GX which does without the almost useless third row of seats and is fitted with 18-inch alloys shod with 265/70 R18 Toyo Open Country A/T tyres, gets the e-KDSS suspension, a low-range transfer case, multi-stage Crawl Control, a full-sized underslung spare, a locking centre diff and rear diff, and adaptive variable suspension. No, there’s no front locker but you can’t have everything. As it stands, it’s a decently capable package.

It’s not right up there with the best in terms of off-road stats though. An air-suspended Defender will boast 290mm of ground clearance. The Overtrail’s 225mm just about beats a new Subaru Forester. Likewise, wading depth is, at 700mm, about 100mm shy of class standard. Approach, departure and breakover angles? 26, 22 and 24 degrees respectively. Again, good but not amazing.

Watch out when choosing your colours though. Graphite Black paint is standard but Sonic Quartz commands a chunky $1750 premium and theTitanium Carbide, Titanium, Khaki Metal and Moon Desert all add a huge $4200 to your final bill and are contrasted with a black roof.

So if you want to have some fun off-trail but don’t want to pay for it by hating the journey home, there’s a lot to recommend the Lexus GX550 Overtrail.