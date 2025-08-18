Contenders

Winner – Hyundai Santa Fe

1

Price: from $53,000 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-four, 8-speed DCT, 213kW/420Nm, 9.1L/100km, 212g/km; 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo-hybrid, 6-speed auto, 173kW/367Nm, 5.6L/100km, 128g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4830/1900/1770/2815mm

Bootspace: Unknown (third row up)/628L (third row folded)/1949L (third + second row folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, service-activated, annual/every 10,000km

Five-year service cost: $2425 (2.5T), $2439 (hybrid)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Distinctive styling

Spacious and practical cabin

Loaded with kit across the range Not so much Calligraphy model’s pricing is getting up there

Lazy response in eco mode

2.5T’s dozy transmission

If you’re searching for a bold and distinctive-looking family SUV, look no further than the Hyundai Santa Fe. While the previous four generations were some of Hyundai’s best products over the years, none of them could be called especially interesting to look at. Enter generation five and its boxy, funky shape, which is certainly one of the most instantly recognisable large SUVs on the market.

Inside, the Santa Fe offers a spacious and practical cabin that feels well thought out by its designers. Each row has more than enough space for adults, with the third row a noticeable improvement on the previous Santa Fe and more spacious than key rivals such as the Kia Sorento. The cabin also features thoughtful details such as the dual wireless smartphone charger in the centre console, ample storage throughout and easy-to-use technology.

There are two available drivetrains in Australia: a turbocharged petrol 2.5-litre four-cylinder unit making 213kW of power, or a 173kW 1.6-litre turbo-petrol hybrid. Both engines are available as front-drivers in the base model but are otherwise paired to all-wheel drive throughout the range, and every Santa Fe model is quite comfortable and relaxing to drive, with a well tuned ride quality and light steering. The boxy styling helps with visibility as well.

Hyundai’s five-year/unlimited km warranty covers the Santa Fe, and its service costs are reasonable at a maximum of $2439 for five years/75,000km, though its warranty looks short against some other manufacturers on the market. Counting against the Santa Fe is that it’s not cheap at the higher end of the model range, the drivetrain response in eco mode is sluggish, and the 2.5T’s lazy dual-clutch transmission can stumble a bit in low-speed driving.

But otherwise, the Hyundai Santa Fe proves to be a very worthy large SUV thanks to its insanely practical cabin, value for money, long list of equipment, comfortable driving experience and reasonable running costs. That it also looks unique and characterful is only a bonus for those wanting a more distinctive family chariot to keep ahead of the Joneses.

Mazda CX-80

6

Price: From $56,195 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 3.3-litre inline six turbo-petrol, 8-speed auto, 209kW/450Nm, 8.4L/100km, 197g/km (G40e); 3.3-litre inline six turbo-diesel, 8-speed auto, 187kW/550Nm, 5.2L/100km, 137g/km (D50e); 2.5-litre four-cylinder PHEV, 8-speed auto, 245kW/500Nm, 2.7L/100km, 64g/km (P50e PHEV)

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4990/1890/1710/3120mm

Bootspace: 258L (third row up), 566L (third row folded), 1971L (third + second rows folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, five years, annual/every 10,000km (diesel) – 15,000km (petrol)

Five-year service cost: $2686 (PHEV), $3299 (diesel) – $3469 (petrol)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Punchy range of powerplants

Good value for money

Excellent cabin quality Not so much Powertrain and ride quality need further refinement

Expensive service costs

No spare wheel across the range

Mazda’s new quartet of large SUVs – the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90 – has produced some worthy products, but we think that the CX-80 is the best so far. That’s largely thanks to its value equation – a punchy turbo-six seven-seater large SUV with Mazda build quality priced from under $60,000 has got to be a winner – but also its improved ride quality and refinement over its siblings, which were developed earlier.

Inside the cabin is a carbon copy design of its siblings, with good quality across the range and large displays that are easy to use. Comfort is quite good, even in the base model with cloth upholstery and manually adjustable seats. Ergonomics are great thanks to liberal use of physical buttons throughout the cabin. The base model Pure’s hard cabin plastics are disappointing, however, and buyers must step up to the Touring model to receive soft ones.

The CX-80’s long wheelbase has produced great results: the second row of seating is huge, and the third row can seats adults comfortably, further helped by amenities there such as air vents, charging ports and cup holders. The boot is also large, even with the third row of seats in place – though there’s disappointingly no spare wheel in any CX-80 model.

Mazda is offering three different powertrains for the CX-80: a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid and two mild-hybrid inline sixes, one petrol and one diesel. Just the petrol ‘G40e’ is offered in the base CX-80 Pure, but every model above that offers all three drivetrains. It’s difficult to choose between them, so best leave that up to your needs – the petrol six goes well and sounds good, the diesel can be very efficient – we’re talking under 5L/100km in highway driving – and the plug-in hybrid may be more cost effective for you thanks to its claimed 65km EV driving range.

The driving experience is more positive than its siblings, though the ride quality is a bit too sharp and the gearbox could be more refined as well. Still, at highway speeds it’s very quiet, especially with road noise levels. Mazda’s five-year warranty could be improved in length though, plus it’s not cheap to service, but the Mazda CX-80 is a solid choice in the large SUV arena thanks to its sharp value for money, practical cabin that can seat seven adults comfortably, punchy drivetrains that can also be quite fuel efficient and keen handling for a seven-seat SUV.

Skoda Kodiaq

1

Price: from $56,990 drive away (Select)

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, 7-speed DCT, 140kW/320Nm, 9.2L/100km, 209g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4758/1864/1659/2791mm

Bootspace: 289L (third row up), 704L (third row folded), 2035L (third + second rows folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: seven-year/unlimited km, 12 months and then service-activated, annual/15,000km

Five-year service cost: $3000 (service pack)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Quite well equipped across the range

Plenty of practical touches throughout the cabin

Lovely to drive, quick enough Not so much No hybrid or hot RS version yet

Third row is not big

Not cheap to service

The first-generation Skoda Kodiaq earned a reputation for a clever family SUV that could comfortably carry a family with plenty of clever touches and a great driving experience. Generation two has now arrived, promising a roomier cabin, more features and better value for money than before thanks to only a small price rise, yet a big boost in standard equipment.

Pricing for Kodiaq generation two starts at $56,990 drive away for the entry-level Style, yet it’s featured with equipment such as leather upholstery, a powered driver’s seat with memory, 19-inch alloy wheels, a 13-inch touchscreen with wireless phone mirroring, an electric tailgate, a wireless phone charger and even metallic paintwork. Move up the range to the Sportline and sportier styling with larger wheels is added, along with Matrix adaptive high beam and sports seats.

Like the last Kodiaq, the new model’s cabin is cleverly packaged with plenty of storage options and enough room for a family and their gear. While some competitors offer a larger third row of seating, two adults will be fine for short trips and kids will be happy – plus, the second row is spacious.

Under the bonnet of the Kodiaq range for now in Australia is a 140kW 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which featured in the previous Kodiaq, albeit with less power than now. While 140kW is on the lower side in the segment, the Kodiaq is also one of the physically smallest in the class so it moves well. For those wanting more power, the 195kW Kodiaq RS is due in Australia soon.

Overall, the second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is one of the cleverest options in the large SUV segment. While its exterior isn’t huge, the interior is quite practical for its size and offers plenty of storage options for modern family life. Plus, it features plenty of Skoda’s ‘simply clever’ features such as a bin and umbrella in the driver’s door, teeth in the cup holders to easily open bottles while driving, and a funnel so that water doesn’t spill when filling the windshield washer tank.

The 140kW powertrain could be more fuel efficient but provides more than adequate performance and its lovely driving experience is more refined than a lot of its competition. Its service pricing could be lower as well, but it’s also covered by the only seven-year warranty in Australia for a European manufacturer. There’s quite a lot to like about the Skoda Kodiaq – just make sure that its size works for your family.

Subaru Outback

1

Price: from $44,190 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol, CVT, 138kW/245Nm, 7.3L/100km, 168g/km; 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol, CVT, 183kW/350Nm, 9.0L/100km, 204g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4870/1875/1670/2745mm

Bootspace: 522L (seats up), 1783L (seats down)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: five-year/unlimited km, 12 months,

Five-year service cost: $2678 (2.4L turbo) – $2716 (2.5L)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like A wagon in an SUV’s world

Huge interior space, comfortable seating

Car-like driving dynamics Not so much Thirsty drivetrain options with no hybrid

Not cheap to service

Fiddly touchscreen feels old

In this competition of large SUVs, we have a traitor. But don’t worry, it’s a traitor of a good kind because while the Subaru Outback may be classified as a large SUV, it’s actually a lifted wagon and that’s good news. Being a car and not an SUV pays dividends when it comes to the driving experience: the Outback drives like a car and yet, it’s still insanely practical and possesses that important added ride height that draws so many buyers to SUVs.

The Outback’s cabin is practical, comfortable, well finished and loaded with features, even on the entry-level $44,190 plus on-road costs base model. Centre of the cabin is a huge 11.6-inch portrait touchscreen with features such as sat-nav and wireless smartphone mirroring, which is easy to use, though it feels a bit dated with its basic layout and slow functionality.

The rear seat of the Outback is large, as is the 522-litre boot, which expands to a huge 1783L with the rear seats folded. Impressively, the floor is flat when doing so, and underneath the boot floor lies a full-size alloy spare and extra storage space.

Two drivetrains are offered in the Outback, both four cylinders and both with Subaru’s famed ‘boxer’ horizontal layout: a 138kW naturally aspirated 2.5-litre unit and a turbocharged 2.4-litre, both paired with a CVT auto and both with the company’s ‘symmetrical’ all-wheel drive system for respectable off-road capability. Both drivetrains aren’t particularly fuel efficient – especially the 2.4-litre turbo, which can easily push into the teens if you aren’t careful – and there’s no hybrid option either.

On the road, the Outback displays a good balance of ride and handling. Because it’s not as tall as other large SUVs, its body roll is less and thanks to its soft suspension set up, it’s very comfortable in everyday driving – much more so than many large SUV rivals that need more energy in turning, braking and accelerating to comfortably exist.

Subaru covers the Outback with a five-year/unlimited km warranty, which could be longer in today’s market. Its service pricing isn’t especially cheap either. However, the Subaru Outback is a great large SUV because it isn’t one. Instead, it’s a large wagon that’s lifted with ample ground clearance, the band’s excellent all-wheel drive system, a large and practical interior and a long list of standard equipment. There’s unfortunately no hybrid drivetrain, and some interior elements such as the touchscreen feel a bit dated, but there’s no denying that it’s a great overall product.

Kia Sorento

4

Price: From $50,880 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 3.5-litre petrol V6, 8-speed auto, 200kW/332Nm, 9.8L/100km, 222g/km; 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel, 8-speed DCT, 148kW/440Nm, 6.0L/100km, 158g.km; 1.6-litre turbo four-cylinder hybrid, 6-speed auto, 169kW/350Nm, 5.4L/100km, 122g/km; 1.6-litre turbo four-cylinder PHEV, 6-speed auto, 195kW/350Nm, 1.6L/100km, 36g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4815/1900/1695/2815mm

Bootspace: 179L (third row up)/608L (third row folded)/1996L (third + second row folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/unlimited, up to eight years, annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $2580 (V6), $2637 (diesel), $3009 (hybrid), $3409 (PHEV)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Wide range of drivetrains to suit a wide range of buyers

Great value for money across the range

Lovely to drive thanks to local tuning Not so much V6 petrol is quite thirsty in the real world

PHEV is expensive to buy and service

Hybrids only at the top of the range

Kia is absolutely killing it at the moment with an impressive line-up that is – deservedly – winning it big sales in Australia. While products such as the new Tasman ute and EV9 electric upper large SUV take all the headlines, the Sorento seven-seat SUV does a lot of heavy lifting in sales – so far this year, it’s Kia’s third-best selling vehicle with over 5000 sold to the end of June. So what’s so good about the Sorento?

Starting at $50,880 plus on-road costs for the entry-level Sorento S with a 3.5-litre petrol V6 and a front-wheel drive drivetrain, the Sorento range offers strong value for money. But we still think that top-spec models are solid value for money thanks to their very long lists of standard kit. While a GT-Line hybrid is around $80,000 drive away, it’s also absolutely loaded with features.

Four drivetrains are available with the Sorento: the aforementioned V6, a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel and two 1.6-litre hybrid options, one a regular hybrid and one a plug-in unit with up to 68km of electric driving range (WLTP). About 80 per cent of buyers in Australia choose the diesel, as it’s punchy, fuel efficient and unlike the V6, is mated to an all-wheel drive system. More would choose the hybrid if it were offered in lower grades, but alas, it’s limited to the top-spec GT-Line for now.

Thanks to Kia’s local ride and handling tuning, the Sorento drives very well for the segment. Its ride quality is tuned well with a taut but comfortable feeling, especially at higher speeds – plus, it handles well for a big seven-seater SUV. Even enthusiasts will be happy from behind the wheel.

The Sorento’s cabin is good quality, with its new infotainment screens – introduced with the mid-life facelift – impressively slick to use and well-featured. Storage space in the front cabin is excellent, with plenty of spots to hide trinkets, and it’s a similarly positive story moving rearward with ample space in the second row and enough space for kids in the third row.

It’s easy to see why the Kia Sorento has become one of the brand’s best selling cars in Australia. It’s covered by a long warranty, it’s great to drive, has a range of models and drivetrains, a lot of standard equipment and a practical interior. More hybrid availability would be great as the petrol V6 is thirsty and diesel fuel isn’t suited to everybody, and the PHEV is expensive. Nevertheless, the Sorento is a great product worthy of strong consideration in this segment.

Isuzu MU-X

4

Price: From $48,400 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 1.9-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel, 6-speed auto, 110kW/350Nm, 7.4L/100km, 196g/km; 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel, 6-speed auto, 140kW/450Nm, 8.3L/100km, 220g/km (3.0L 4×2: 7.8L/100km, 206g/km)

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 1870/1815/2855mm

Bootspace: 311L (third row up)/1119L (third row folded)/2138L (third + second row folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Six-year/150,000km, seven years, annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $2245

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Very capable off-road, comfortable on it

Mid-life update improved the ADAS and infotainment systems

Huge interior carries seven with ease Not so much No more powerful or hybrid options

Engines could be quieter

Top-spec cars missing luxury features such as ventilated seats

While there are many large SUVs that can go properly off-roading, the Isuzu MU-X is arguably the best value and one of the most capable of them all. Prices for the MU-X start at $48,400 plus on-road costs for the two-wheel drive base model, ranging to a special price of $73,990 drive away for the new top-spec X-Terrain. Each model offers a long list of kit, especially with safety features. We would like to see top-spec models offer more, however, such as a premium sound system, sunroof and front seat ventilation.

Inside the MU-X is a comfortable cabin that’s practical for seven people. Isuzu revamped the available touchscreens in its mid-life update and the new system is easier to use and still well equipped with features such as wireless smartphone mirroring across the range. The software is still a bit slow, however.

Isuzu offers two four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine choices for the MU-X: a 110kW/350Nm 1.9-litre or a 140kW/450Nm 3.0-litre, both tied to a six-speed automatic as standard. While the gearbox can be a bit slow at times, it’s otherwise fine – we just wish the engine options were a bit more powerful and more refined. There’s also no hybrid option available for those wanting to save at the bowser, but the diesel options can be reasonably fuel efficient in combined driving.

On the road, the MU-X is not especially dynamic but it is quite comfortable and easy to drive, thanks to its ample rear vision and wide range of safety features. Off-road, the MU-X is excellent, with strong four-wheel drive ability and features such as a rough terrain mode, which independently controls front wheel grip and transfers power to the opposite wheel to help traction.

Isuzu Ute’s six-year/150,000km warranty is one of the longer ones in the industry – especially for an off-road product – and the first five years of servicing costs just $449 each. So the MU-X is cheap to maintain, drives well especially off the road, is practical, well equipped and good value for money. It’s no wonder that the MU-X is so popular in Australia as it does quite a lot right.

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max

6

Price: From $41,990 drive away

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0L turbo four-cylinder petrol, 7-speed DCT, 180kW/375Nm, 8.1L/100km, 191g/km; 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, 255kW/525Nm, CVT, 1.3L/100km, 30g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4724/1865/1718/2694mm

Bootspace: 117L (third row up), 479L (third row folded), 739L (third + second row folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/unlimited km, 12 months (renewed with each service up to seven years in total), annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $1495

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Very sharply priced and well equipped

Two drivetrain choices, both with good performance

PHEV gives 95km of claimed EV range Not so much Boot and third row aren’t huge

Suspension and driver aids need finessing

Petrol engine is thirsty, dual-clutch auto dozy

If you’re looking for the ultimate bargain seven-seater large SUV in Australia, look no further than the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max. Priced from just $41,990 drive away (or, thanks to a manufacturer’s special, currently $38,990 drive away) the Tiggo 8 Pro Max is excellent value for money and even the entry-level Urban features equipment such as heated and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and a full suite of active safety features.

But there’s more to the Tiggo 8 Pro Max than its low pricing, with a well finished cabin that is comfortable and well featured with tech. A dual 12.3-inch screen set up is easy to use and looks impressive – especially for the price – and the physical buttons located underneath the screen and on the centre console make it easier to use. The Tiggo 8 Pro Max’s cabin is also practical, with ample space in the first and second rows of seating, though the third row is small, as is the boot with all the seats in place. However, with them all folded, it’s quite large.

The Tiggo 8 Pro Max offers two drivetrains in Australia: a 183kW 2.0-litre turbo-petrol or a 255kW 1.5-litre turbo plug-in hybrid, with both providing more than ample performance. The PHEV also offers an impressive 95km of electric driving range before the petrol engine even switches on, and a claimed overall range of more than 1200km. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine sounds good and provides more than enough performance, though the dual-clutch transmission suffers from indecisive low-speed behaviour, much like many others of the breed.

On the road, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max is quite refined with low road noise levels, though its suspension and active safety features need some finessing. The ADAS systems are over sensitive and the suspension needs more refined damping to better deal with low speed bumps. The steering also lacks feel, but it is perfectly light for urban driving. The 360-degree camera that’s standard across the range is impressively high definition for the price as well.

There’s definitely more to the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max than just its excellent value equation thanks to its good quality interior finishes and tech, strong powertrains and refined driving experience. The new plug-in hybrid drivetrain also provides a healthy EV driving range, and over 1200km of total driving range too. It’s not perfect thanks to its small boot and third row, need for finessing of the driver assistance systems and suspension, and thirsty petrol engine. But if you’re after a bargain large SUV, just be assured that there’s much more to the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max than just its low pricing and healthy equipment levels.

Ford Everest

3

Price: From $54,490 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0L twin-turbo four-cylinder diesel, 10-speed auto, 154kW/500Nm, 7.2L/100km, 174g/km; 3.0L V6 turbo-diesel, 184kW/600Nm, 10-speed auto, 8.5L/100km, 224g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4940/1923/1841/2900mm

Bootspace: 259L (third row up), 898L (third row folded), 1823L (third + second row folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, 12 months (service extendable up to seven years), annually/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $1895 ($1516 pre-paid)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like An automotive Swiss army knife: it does it all

Wide range of variants

Very comfortable to drive – on or off the road Not so much No hybrid drivetrain

Fiddly gear selector

Top-spec models start to get expensive

As these awards prove, the large SUV segment is bustling with options with many different types: smaller or larger, five or seven seaters and car- or ute-based. But it’s the Ford Everest that most treads a path through a lot of different sub sectors among large SUVs: it’s available with five or seven seats, it’s not small nor large in this company, it’s quite capable for off-roading, and its wide range of models make it suitable for multiple budget levels. It competes as well with a Toyota LandCruiser as it does a Hyundai Santa Fe, and it’s this Jack-of-all-trades ability that has won it a lot of fans.

Pricing for the Everest range starts at $59,490 plus on-road costs for the entry-level Ambiente RWD – the cheapest four-wheel drive model is $59,490 +ORC – which is excellent value for money. Even the Ambiente is loaded with safety features in particular, but also important kit such as LED headlights, a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone mirroring, sat-nav and keyless entry with push button start. The mid-spec Trend and Sport are where buyers are rewarded with features such as leather upholstery, but even the Ambiente is well featured.

Two turbo-diesel drivetrains are available in the Everest lineup: a 154kW/500Nm 2.0-litre bi-turbo option or – from the Sport upwards – a larger 3.0-litre V6 making 184kW/600Nm. Both use a 10-speed automatic transmission and those who can’t reach to the V6 shouldn’t feel shortchanged as the 2.0-litre unit provides more than adequate performance and can be quite efficient – the V6 is more refined and gutsier, though not massively so. Granted towing will be more effortless in the V6, though both are rated for the same 3,500kg braked capacity.

On the road, the Everest impresses with a pleasant driving experience that’s surprisingly refined for a body-on-frame vehicle. Ford knows how to develop a vehicle that’s good to drive and the Everest is no exception, proving engaging for such a large product. Off-road, the Everest impresses with excellent low-range performance and wheel travel and articulation, and its active safety features are quite well tuned as well.

What also makes the Everest an excellent large SUV option is its practical cabin, which can hold seven occupants comfortably. Granted, the third row is more of a kids’ zone, but it’s still got enough room for adults to take shorter trips and the second row is palatial. Add in tech such as the central touchscreen that’s quite easy to use and plenty of storage and the Everest is great for larger families.

GWM Tank 300

3

Price: From $46,990 drive away

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel, 9-speed auto, 135kW/480Nm, 7.8L/100km, 205g/km; 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol, 8-speed auto, 162kW/380Nm, 9.5L/100km, 218g/km; 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol hybrid, 9-speed auto, 255kW/648Nm, 8.4L/100km, 196g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4760/1930/1903/2750mm

Bootspace: 400L (seats up)/1635L (seats folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/unlimited km, five years, annual/10,000km in the first 12 months and then every 15,000km afterwards

Five-year service cost: $2305 (2.0T), $2685 (diesel), $2885 (hybrid)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Variety of drivetrain options

Great off-road ability

Well finished and practical cabin Not so much Small boot limits practicality

Frustrating touchscreen menus

Ride quality needs finessing

The GWM Tank 300 arrived in Australia in 2023, first as a turbo-petrol, then as a hybrid around a year later and then earlier this year with diesel power, which has so far made up the biggest portion of sales. In fact, Tank 300 sales have increased by over 10 per cent so far this year, with the new diesel option credited for the boost. Priced from just $46,990 drive away for the entry-level diesel, the Tank 300’s value equation is strong and it’s well equipped across the range.

Inside the GWM Tank 300 is a surprisingly upmarket-feeling cabin with plenty of soft touch plastics and leather-like trim used throughout. There are also some funky details such as the wave pattern stitching on the doors, circular air vents and physical HVAC controls in the centre of the dashboard where you expect the central air vent to be. The dual 12.3-inch screens are high resolution and are well featured, though can be confusing to use. Thankfully, the buttons dotted around the cabin – such as the drive mode selectors – help with functionality.

The Tank 300 is quite comfortable as well, with supportive seating and a roomy cabin for occupants to enjoy. The square design helps with visibility as well, with big windows affording a great view out, though the rear-mounted spare wheel can impede a little bit on the view out the rear window. You’d imagine that the external-mounted spare would help bootspace, but at just 400 litres, it’s one of the smallest in the large SUV segment, and the boot floor is quite high as well. Blame the off-road hardware located underneath.

The three drivetrains available on the Tank 300 are punchy and refined, with the hybrid offering stonking performance but reasonable efficiency. However, for now, we suspect that most buyers will choose the diesel and while its 135kW peak power is reasonable, the peak 480Nm torque torque figure is more impressive, even though it only lasts from 1500rpm to 2500rpm. However, the nine-speed automatic keeps the engine in the sweet spot and it will be much more frugal in the real world than the petrol model.

On the road, the Tank 300’s ride quality can be a bit too firm, with harder hits from bumps quite noticeable in the cabin. Its steering is also a bit light, but it’s otherwise pleasant from behind the wheel with excellent refinement and strong off-road ability. There’s plenty of appeal in the GWM Tank 300 thanks to its high quality cabin, wide range of drivetrains and excellent value for money – plus, it’s got more character than most of its rivals.

MG QS

8

Price: From $46,990 drive away

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol, 9-speed auto, 153kW/360Nm, 8.8L/100km, 198g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4983/1967/1778/2915mm

Bootspace: 203 litres (third row up)/517L (third row folded)/1052L (third + second row folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: 7-year/unlimited km (extendable to 10 years/250,000km if serviced at MG), 7 years, annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $3442 (Excite), $3618 (Essence)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like A lot of metal for the money

High quality and spacious cabin

Lovely ride quality Not so much Very expensive to service

Can be thirsty, no hybrid powertrain

Dozy response from a standstill

MG is on a huge product expansion in Australia, entering segments it’s not previously played in. The QS, the brand’s new large SUV, is the biggest product to ever wear the MG badge and its first seven seater too. But as you’d expect for an MG, its value equation is sharp and it’s priced from just $46,990 drive away for the entry-level Excite.

Measuring 4983mm long, the MG QS is one of the largest seven-seat SUVs, and it’s even 118mm longer than the Toyota Kluger. Its big sizing makes it one of the roomiest seven-seat SUVs on the market, with adult-carrying capacity for the third row. The second row is vast as well, while front seat occupants will find a modern space with high-quality materials.

For now, only one engine is available in the QS: a 153kW/360Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The base Excite is a front-driver, with the upper-spec Essence adding drive to the rear wheels as well. While it’s strong at speed, it feels sluggish off the line thanks to odd tuning, can also be thirsty, especially in urban driving – a hybrid drivetrain would solve both issues, though the QS is yet to offer one.

Otherwise, the driving experience of the QS is pleasant, with a well-controlled ride quality – despite the huge 20-inch wheels on the Excite and 21s on the Essence – and excellent refinement, with little in the way of road noise. Its active safety features are big improvements on earlier MG models, though accessing their settings in the touchscreen still takes too many presses.

MG covers the QS with a seven-year/unlimited km warranty that can be extended to 10 years/250,000km if serviced through an MG dealership, however, its service pricing is quite expensive at a minimum of $3442 for the Excite and $3618 for the Essence. That’s on average between $688 and $723 annually for the first five years, which compares unfavorably when the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max, also with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, asks just $1495 for its first five services or less than half that of the MG.

Overall however, MG has played the large SUV game well with the QS. It gives large SUV shoppers yet another option to consider, one that presents quite well with a spacious cabin with quality materials, a pleasant driving experience with little electronic nannying to annoy, and excellent value for money from its low asking price to its long list of equipment.