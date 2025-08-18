Contenders

Winner – MG QS

8

Price: From $46,990 drive away

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol, 9-speed auto, 153kW/360Nm; 8.8L/100km; 198g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4983/1967/1778/2915mm

Bootspace: 203 litres (third row up)/517L (third row folded)/1052L (third + second row folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: 7-year/unlimited km (extendable to 10 years/250,000km if serviced at MG), 7 years, annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $3442 (Excite), $3618 (Essence)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like A lot of metal for the money

High quality and spacious cabin

Lovely ride quality Not so much Expensive to service

Can be thirsty, no hybrid powertrain

Dozy response from a standstill

MG is undertaking a huge product expansion in Australia, entering segments it has not previously played in. The QS, the brand’s new large SUV, is the biggest product to ever wear the MG badge and its first seven-seater too. But as you’d expect for an MG, its value equation is very sharp, priced from just $46,990 drive away for the entry-level Excite.

Measuring 4983mm long, the MG QS is one of the largest seven-seat SUVs, 118mm longer than the Toyota Kluger. That makes it one of the roomiest seven-seaters on the market, with adult-carrying capacity for the third row. The second row is vast as well, while front seat occupants will find a modern space with high-quality materials.

For now, only one engine is available for the QS: a 153kW/360Nm 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. The base Excite is a front-driver, with the upper-spec Essence adding drive to the rear wheels as well. While it’s strong at speed, it feels sluggish off the line thanks to odd tuning and can also be thirsty, especially in urban driving – a hybrid drivetrain would solve both issues, though the QS is yet to offer one.

Otherwise, the driving experience of the QS is solid, with a well-controlled ride quality – despite the huge 20-inch wheels on the Excite and 21s on the Essence – and excellent refinement, with little in the way of road noise. Its active safety features are big improvements on earlier MG models, though accessing their settings in the touchscreen still takes too many presses.

MG covers the QS with a seven-year/unlimited km warranty that can be extended to 10 years/250,000km if serviced through an MG dealership, however, its service pricing is quite expensive at a minimum of $3442 for the Excite and $3618 for the Essence. That’s on average between $688 and $723 annually for the first five years, which doesn’t compare that well against a couple of rivals in this segment.

Overall, however, MG has scored well at the large SUV game on its first attempt. It gives buyers in this segment another compelling option to consider, presenting well with a spacious cabin featuring quality materials, a pleasant driving experience with little electronic nannying to annoy, and excellent value for money – from its low asking price to its long list of equipment.

Mazda CX-80

8

Price: From $56,195 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 3.3-litre inline six turbo-petrol, 8-speed auto, 209kW/450Nm, 8.4L/100km, 197g/km (G40e); 3.3-litre inline six turbo-diesel, 8-speed auto, 187kW/550Nm, 5.2L/100km, 137g/km (D50e); 2.5-litre four-cylinder PHEV, 8-speed auto, 245kW/500Nm, 2.7L/100km, 64g/km (P50e PHEV)

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4990/1890/1710/3120mm

Bootspace: 258L (third row up), 566L (third row folded), 1971L (third + second rows folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, five years, annual/every 10,000km (diesel) – 15,000km (petrol)

Five-year service cost: $2686 (PHEV), $3299 (diesel) – $3469 (petrol)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Punchy range of powerplants

Good value for money

Excellent cabin quality Not so much Powertrain and ride quality need further refinement

Expensive service costs

No spare wheel across the range

Mazda’s new quartet of large SUVs – the CX-60, CX-70, CX-80 and CX-90 – is a worthy group but we think that the CX-80 is the best so far. That’s largely thanks to its value equation – a punchy turbo-six seven-seater large SUV with Mazda build quality priced from under $60,000 has got to be a winner. But it also boasts improved ride quality and refinement over its siblings, which were developed earlier.

Inside the cabin is a carbon copy design of the other models. with good quality across the range and large displays that are easy to use. Comfort is quite good, even in the base model, with cloth upholstery and manually adjustable seats, while the ergonomics are great thanks to liberal use of physical buttons throughout the cabin. The base model Pure’s hard cabin plastics are disappointing, however, and buyers must step up to the Touring model to receive soft ones.

The CX-80’s long wheelbase has produced great results: the second row of seating is huge, and the third row can seats adults comfortably, further helped by amenities back there such as air vents, charging ports and cup holders. The boot is also large, even with the third row of seats in place – though there’s disappointingly no spare wheel in any CX-80 model.

Mazda is offering three different powertrains for the CX-80: a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid and two mild-hybrid inline sixes, one petrol and one diesel. Just the petrol ‘G40e’ is offered in the base CX-80 Pure, but every model above that offers all three drivetrains. It’s difficult to choose between them, so best leave that up to your needs – the petrol six goes well and sounds good, the diesel can be very efficient – we’re talking under 5L/100km in highway driving – and the plug-in hybrid may be more cost effective for you thanks to its claimed 65km EV driving range.

The driving experience is more positive than its siblings, though the ride quality is a bit too sharp and the gearbox could be more refined as well. Still, at highway speeds it’s very quiet in respect to road noise levels. Drawbacks? Mazda’s five-year warranty could be improved in length, plus it’s not cheap to service, but the Mazda CX-80 is a solid choice in the large SUV segment thanks to its sharp value for money, practical cabin that can seat seven adults comfortably, punchy drivetrains that can also be quite fuel efficient and keen handling for a seven-seat SUV.

Isuzu MU-X

1

Price: From $48,400 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 1.9-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel, 6-speed auto, 110kW/350Nm, 7.4L/100km, 196g/km; 3.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel, 6-speed auto, 140kW/450Nm, 8.3L/100km, 220g/km; 3.0L 4×2: 7.8L/100km, 206g/km)

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 1870/1815/2855mm

Bootspace: 311L (third row up)/1119L (third row folded)/2138L (third + second row folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Six-year/150,000km, seven years, annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $2245

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Very capable off-road, comfortable on it

Mid-life update improved the ADAS and infotainment systems

Huge interior carries seven with ease Not so much No more powerful or hybrid options

Engines could be quieter

Top-spec cars missing luxury features such as ventilated seats

While there are many large SUVs that can go properly off-roading, the Isuzu MU-X is arguably the best value and one of the most capable of them all. Prices for the MU-X start at $48,400 plus on-road costs for the two-wheel drive base model, ranging to a drive away special price of $73,990 drive away for the new top-spec X-Terrain. Each model offers a long list of kit, especially with safety features. We would like to see top-spec models offer more, however, such as a premium sound system, sunroof and front seat ventilation.

Inside the MU-X is a comfortable cabin that’s practical for seven people. Isuzu revamped the available touchscreens in its mid-life update and the new system is easier to use and still well equipped with features such as wireless smartphone mirroring across the range. The software is. however, still a bit slow.

Isuzu offers two four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine choices for the MU-X: a 110kW/350Nm 1.9-litre or a 140kW/450Nm 3.0-litre, both tied to a six-speed automatic as standard. While the gearbox can be a bit slow at times, it’s otherwise fine – we just wish the engine options were a bit more powerful and more refined. There’s also no hybrid option available for those wanting to save at the bowser, but the diesel options can be reasonably fuel efficient in combined driving.

On the road, the MU-X is not especially dynamic but it is quite comfortable and easy to drive, thanks to its ample rear vision and wide range of safety features. Off-road, the MU-X is excellent, with strong four-wheel drive ability and features such as a rough terrain mode, which independently controls front wheel grip and transfers power to the opposite wheel to help traction.

Isuzu Ute’s six-year/150,000km warranty is one of the longer in the industry – especially for an off-road product – and the first five years of servicing costs just $449 each. So the MU-X is cheap to maintain, drives well especially off the road, is practical, well equipped and good value for money – while it could also be more refined, more powerful, better equipped at the top end and offer hybrid option. It’s no wonder that the MU-X is so popular in Australia as it does quite a lot right.

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max

7

Price: From $41,990 drive away

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0L turbo four-cylinder petrol, 7-speed DCT, 180kW/375Nm, 8.1L/100km, 191g/km; 1.5-litre turbo four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, 255kW/525Nm, CVT, 1.3L/100km, 30g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4724/1865/1718/2694mm

Bootspace: 117L (third row up), 479L (third row folded), 739L (third + second row folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/unlimited km, 12 months (renewed with each service up to seven years in total), annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $1495

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Very sharply priced and well equipped

Two drivetrain choices, both with good performance

PHEV gives 95km of claimed EV range Not so much Boot and third row aren’t huge

Suspension and driver aids need finessing

Petrol engine is thirsty, dual-clutch auto dozy

If you’re looking for the ultimate bargain seven-seater large SUV in Australia, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max is hard to look past. Priced from just $41,990 drive away – or, currently thanks to a manufacturer’s special, $38,990 drive away – the Tiggo 8 Pro Max is undeniable value for money and even the entry-level Urban features equipment such as heated and ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and a full suite of active safety features.

But there’s more to the Tiggo 8 Pro Max than its low pricing, with a well finished cabin that is comfortable and well featured with tech. A dual 12.3-inch screen set up is easy to use and looks impressive – especially for the price – and the physical buttons located underneath the screen and on the centre console make it easier to use. The Tiggo 8 Pro Max’s cabin is also practical, with ample space in the first and second rows of seating, though the third row is small, as is the boot with all the seats in place. When folded, however, the space opens up considerably.

The Tiggo 8 Pro Max offers two drivetrains in Australia: a 183kW 2.0-litre turbo-petrol or a 255kW 1.5-litre turbo plug-in hybrid, with both providing more than ample performance. The PHEV also offers an impressive 95km of electric driving range before the petrol engine even switches on, and a claimed overall range of more than 1200km. The 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine sounds good and provides more than enough performance, though the dual-clutch transmission suffers from indecisive low-speed behaviour, much like many others of the breed.

On the road, the Tiggo 8 Pro Max is quite refined with low road noise levels, though its suspension and active safety features need some finessing. The ADAS systems are over sensitive and the suspension needs more refined damping to better deal with low speed bumps. The steering also lacks feel, but it is perfectly light for urban driving. The 360-degree camera that’s standard across the range is impressively high definition for the price as well.

There’s definitely more to the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max than just its excellent value equation thanks to its good quality interior finishes and tech, strong powertrains and refined driving experience. The new plug-in hybrid drivetrain also provides a healthy EV driving range. It’s not perfect thanks to its small boot and third row, suspension and thirsty petrol engine, as well as the need for finessing the driver assistance systems. But if you’re after a bargain large SUV, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max offers more than just low pricing and healthy equipment levels.

KGM Rexton

1

Price: From $52,000 drive away

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel, 148kW/441Nm, 8-speed auto, 8.7L/100km, 223g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4850/1960/1825/2865mm

Bootspace: 236L (third row up)/872L (third row folded)/1806L (third + second row folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Seven-year/unlimited km, five years, annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $2298

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Excellent value for money

Good to drive, great off-road

Refined powertrain Not so much No hybrid option

Missing some features such as sat-nav

Third row not huge

The KGM (formerly SsangYong) Rexton is a charming and practical seven-seat large SUV which offers a lot for buyers. While its interior could be a bit more modern, it’s well finished with good quality materials and comfortable seating as well. Unlike a lot of large SUVs, the Rexton can easily venture off road thanks to the ladder-frame chassis it shares with the capable Musso ute, while its excellent refinement makes it seem more car-like than you’d expect from a ute-based SUV from behind the wheel.

Inside, the Rexton is a refined and good quality cabin, though it’s hardly the most modern in the segment. A new 12.3-inch touchscreen was fitted recently, which is quite easy to use, though doesn’t feature wireless smartphone mirroring or sat-nav in Australia.

The second row of seating is comfortable and offers a reasonable amount of space – two adults will be quite comfortable – while the third row is smaller and is really only for children, though there are no child seat points. The boot behind the third row isn’t huge either, but there’s a lot of space with the third row folded, and even more with the second row folded as well.

The Rexton range uses a 148kW 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine mated to a part-time four-wheel drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission. It’s quite refined for the segment, with low engine noise and ample road noise insulation as well, and the transmission is quick to shift gears. The driving experience is comfortable, though not quite as comfortable as car-based competitors, but unlike those rivals, the Rexton is actually a good off-roader.

If you’re after a large SUV with seven seats, the KGM Rexton is a good choice – especially if you’re planning to do some off-roading. While it’s not the most modern or up-to-date for technology, it drives well, its diesel engine is grunty and it offers good comfort and reasonable space for seven people.