Price: from $53,000 plus on-road costs
Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-four, 8-speed DCT, 213kW/420Nm, 9.1L/100km, 212g/km; 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo-hybrid, 6-speed auto, 173kW/367Nm, 5.6L/100km, 128g/km
Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4830/1900/1770/2815mm
Bootspace: Unknown (third row up)/628L (third row folded)/1949L (third + second row folded)
Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, service-activated,
annual/every 10,000km
Five-year service cost: $2425 (2.5T), $2439 (hybrid)
|Driving
|Interior
|Practicality
|Overall value
Things we like
- Distinctive styling stands out from rivals
- Spacious and practical cabin
- Loaded with equipment across the range
Not so much
- Higher pricing than last generation Santa Fe
- Short 10,000km service intervals
- Toyota hybrids are more efficient
The large SUV segment is a tough one in which to compete, let alone succeed in. There’s plenty of sub categories, strong competition and Australians can be a tough crowd. But thanks to its combination of distinctive styling, awesome practicality, punchy drivetrains, value for money and long list of equipment, the Hyundai Santa Fe is a great large SUV offering. And that’s why it’s Wheels’ Best Large SUV for 2025.
Priced from $53,000 plus on-road costs, the fifth-generation Santa Fe shocked us with its edgy, boxy styling which instantly placed it worlds apart from its predecessor. While it could be regarded as polarising, it’s certainly undeniably noticeable and neatly distinguishes the Santa Fe from a lot of its competition.
Inside, the Santa Fe rewards with a spacious, practical and well featured cabin with good quality materials and a long list of tech features. The standard dual 12.3-inch screens are packed with kit such as wireless smartphone mirroring and are easy to use. The Santa Fe’s practicality is impressive too, with plenty of interior storage spaces and enough room in each row of seating for adults.
The Santa Fe offers 213kW 2.5-litre petrol or 172kW 1.6-litre hybrid drivetrains, and both provide it with ample performance. There’s no diesel option this time around with the hybrid taking over as the fuel efficient drivetrain and we think it’s the obvious choice: it’s refined, offers fine performance and better fuel efficiency. On the road, the Santa Fe impresses with its refinement and comfort.
It’s true that the upper-spec Santa Fe models aren’t cheap, but they are very well equipped – plus, even the entry level model is more than well equipped and it’s priced comfortably under $60,000. Hyundai’s five-year warranty is average for the industry, and its 10,000km service intervals are shorter than some rivals, but service pricing is reasonable at under $500 annually for the first five years.
We adjudged the Hyundai Santa Fe the best large SUV for 2025 because of its insanely practical cabin, strong value for money, long list of features, comfortable driving experience and choice of drivetrains.
That it also looks unique is a bonus for those wanting a more distinctive family bus, but even if you aren’t a fan of the styling, it features many great traits to keep you invested.
