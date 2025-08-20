Contenders

Winner – Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series

Price: From $97,990 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 3.3-litre V6 turbo-diesel, 10-speed auto, 227kW/700Nm, 8.9L/100km, 235g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4980/2000/1955/2850mm

Bootspace: 1131L (seats up), 2052L (seats folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, no roadside assistance, six-monthly/every 10,000km

Five-year service cost: $4200

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Awesome on- and off-road ability

Superb V6 diesel engine

Wide range of models to suit different budgets Not so much No hybrid powertrain yet

Gets quite expensive at the top of the range

Six-monthly service intervals add cost

The icon in this segment is undoubtedly the Toyota LandCruiser, which will tackle anything you throw at it. From desert landscapes to city streets, the LandCruiser has it all covered with extreme comfort. Driving the LandCruiser is a pleasurable experience thanks to its refinement and excellent ride quality, with a solid feeling from behind the wheel giving instant assurance about any terrain.

The cabin of the LandCruiser 300 Series is designed for comfort with big seats and plenty of features, including a large 12.3-inch touchscreen from the VX and upwards. Material quality is reasonable, though could be better in the most expensive models. The rear seat is spacious and even includes features such as climate control on upper models, while the third row that’s available on some models is also useful.

For the moment, there’s only one drivetrain available in the Australian-spec LandCruiser: a 227kW 3.3-litre V6 turbo-diesel that’s mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and a full-time four-wheel drive system with various off-road features to get you anywhere. Sometime in 2026, a petrol-hybrid drivetrain used in the Tundra truck will also join the LandCruiser range, promising even more grunt than the diesel version.

Annoyingly, the LandCruiser must be serviced every six months, which adds to the cost, and while no model is cheap to buy, the upper-spec Sahara VX and GR Sport specs are quite expensive. But some would say that’s a small price to pay for such all-round ability. If you want a car that can do literally everything – and likely for decades to come – the LandCruiser is probably your best choice.

Volvo XC90

Price: From $104,990 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol, 8-speed auto, 183kW/350Nm, 8.1L/100km, 185g/km; 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid, 8-speed auto, 340kW/709Nm, 1.8L/100km, 40g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4953/2008/1776/2984mm

Bootspace: 302L (third row up), 680L (third row folded), 1874L (third + second rows folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, five years (extendable up to eight years in total), annually/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $3870

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Excellent cabin quality and spaciousness

Relaxing to drive

Punchy drivetrains Not so much Only two drivetrain options

Not cheap to service

New infotainment system hides features in menus

Launched way back in 2015, it’s easy to forget that the Volvo XC90 was the first modern-era Volvo in what was a product revolution for the brand. It launched on a new modular platform and was the trailblazer for the brand’s sales boom, with every Volvo released since then only building on its excellence.

The XC90 was – and still is in a lot of ways – the daddy of the large SUV segment and even though it’s now past 10 years old, is ageing gracefully. In fact, it just had an update with a new infotainment system and lightly revised styling to keep it fresh against newer rivals. But the XC90’s basics were so insanely well covered that it barely needed an update: its cabin still feels great, while all of its rows of seating are quite spacious and carrying seven adults is easy for it.

Just two engine options remain for the Australian XC90: the 183kW 2.0-litre turbo-petrol B5 or the 340kW T8 plug-in hybrid that adds a supercharger and electric motor to the B5’s drivetrain, for a claimed 77km travel on a single charge. Both use an eight-speed automatic transmission, and while the XC90 is not sporty, it is very comfortable, even on its large wheels.

Pricing for the XC90 range starts at $104,990 plus on-road costs for the B5 Bright, and $130,990 +ORC for the T8 PHEV, with both models quite well equipped, including a panoramic sunroof, new Google infotainment system with Google Maps navigation, Matrix LED headlights with adaptive high beam and a full suite of active safety features.

The Volvo XC90 remains a wonderful choice in the seven-seat large SUV segment. It’s practical, excellent quality, lovely to drive, well featured and just a delight to experience. There are now only two remaining drivetrains and it’s not cheap to service, but if you’re after a large luxurious SUV, we think the XC90 should be your first test drive.

Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

Price: From $75,900 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 3.8-litre petrol V6, 8-speed auto, 217kW/355Nm, 10.7L/100km, 251g/km; 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel, 145kW/440Nm, 7.3L/100km, 193g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4995/1975/1750/2900mm

Bootspace: 311L (third row up)/704L (third row folded)/1297L (third + second row folded, to belt line)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, service-activated, annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $2414 (V6), $2622 (diesel)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Massive interior space

Excellent drivetrain options

Pleasant to drive Not so much New model about to launch

Thirsty petrol V6

Interior tech not as up to date as other Hyundais

Though it’s about to be replaced by an all-new model, the Hyundai Palisade is a great choice for a $70,000+ large SUV thanks to its good value for money, huge interior space and pleasant driving experience. Pricing starts at under $70,000 for the entry-level Elite, but we strongly recommend the upper-spec Calligraphy because it’s even better equipped and feels more luxurious inside.

There are two drivetrain choices for the Palisade range: a 217kW 3.8-litre petrol V6 that’s front-wheel drive only or a 145kW 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel that drives all four wheels. The former will drink quite a lot of fuel and easily overpowers the front wheels that do its gripping, so we think the far more efficient, refined and punchy diesel is the pick for Palisade buyers.

The Palisade’s driving experience is enjoyable thanks to a well-tuned ride quality, accurate and well-weighted steering and even though it’s a large vehicle, it doesn’t feel quite so big thanks to excellent visibility.

Even though the Palisade uses a lot of old-tech Hyundai features such as the infotainment software and digital driver’s display. they still work quite well. It would be nice to see wireless smartphone mirroring. Besides that, the Palisade’s cabin is noteworthy for being absolutely huge inside, with room for adults even in the third row, and with ample amenities on offer in each row as well.

The Hyundai Palisade is an excellent large SUV thanks to its range of talents: it’s very practical, well priced, very well equipped, drives well and is covered by a solid service and warranty program. Sure, later Hyundai models are more modern and the petrol V6 engine is thirsty and only drives the front wheels, but the Palisade still holds its own.

BMW X5

Price: From $138,600 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 3.0L six-cylinder turbo-diesel, 8-speed auto, 210kW/650Nm, 7.8L/100km, 206g/km (30d); 3.0L six-cylinder turbo-petrol, 8-speed auto, 280kW/520Nm, 9.3L/100km, 211g/km (40i); 3.0L six-cylinder turbo plug-in hybrid, 8-speed auto, 360kW/700Nm, 1.9L/100km, 41g/km (50e); 4.4L twin-turbo petrol V8, 8-speed auto, 390kW/750Nm, 11.9L/100km, 269g/km (M60i); 4.4L twin-turbo petrol V8, 8-speed auto, 460kW/750Nm, 12.5L/100km, 285g/km (M Competition)

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4935/2004/1755/2975mm

Bootspace: 500L (seats up), 1720L (seats folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: 5-year/unlimited km, three-years, annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $3275

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like The regular SUV dynamic benchmark

Wide range of powertrains

Excellent refinement Not so much Third row of seats an expensive option

Much more expensive than it used to be

Ordinary steering feel

If you want the definition of a sales success, the BMW X5 is a good place to start. Since its debut in 1999, the company has sold over three million of them, including 75,000 in Australia. In some places, X5s are very common, and that’s easy to see why: for many buyers, it was the default large premium SUV and until the Porsche Cayenne came along, it was the only SUV that real drivers would want to go near.

Nowadays, the smaller X3 is the most popular BMW product worldwide – and that’s no surprise given that it’s larger than the first X5 was – but there’s still plenty to like in its larger sibling. If you’re looking for a driver’s SUV, the X5 is one of the best; even the entry-level 30d just handles in a way that so many competitors cannot match. The BMW of SUVs, if you will.

The range of engines is great as well, with the entry-level petrol and diesel sixes refined and punchy, the plug-in hybrid can cover a long 94km on electric power (WLTP) and the V8 used in both the M60i and full fat M Competition is very fast. All use an eight-speed automatic transmission and BMW’s ‘xDrive’ all-wheel drive system.

The cabin of the X5 is excellent quality, with expensive-feeling materials used throughout. The central touchscreen dominates the cabin experience and while it could be easier to use, screen quality is excellent and it’s very well featured with the usual wireless smartphone mirroring, sat-nav with live traffic and live services such as weather and an app store.

If you’re searching for a large SUV that’ll leave you smiling with every drive, the BMW X5 is a great option. Its driving dynamics are excellent in the segment, and its performance – regardless of model chosen – is impressive. The cabin quality is superb and filled with useable tech, though it doesn’t have a third row of seating as standard. If you can afford it, the BMW X5 is still one of the best large SUVs, just as it was all those years ago.

Land Rover Defender 110/130

Price: From $99,500 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 3.0L inline six turbo-diesel, 8-speed auto, 258kW/700Nm, 8.1L/100km, 214g/km (D350); 2.0L turbo four-cylinder PHEV, 8-speed auto, 221kW/625Nm, 3.4L/100km, 78g/km (P300e); 5.0L supercharged V8 petrol, 8-speed auto, 313kW/550Nm, 12.7L/100km, 289g/km (P425); 5.0L supercharged V8 petrol, 8-speed auto, 368kW/610Nm, 12.7L/100km, 289g/km (P500); 4.4L V8 turbo-petrol, 8-speed auto, 467kW/750Nm, 13.1L/100km, 298g/km (P635)

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 5035/1996/1970/3022mm (110); 5377/1996/1970/3022mm (130)

Bootspace: 1075L (seats up), 2380L (seats folded) (110); 389L (third row up), 1232L (third row folded), 2291L (third + second row folded) (130)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, five years, annual/every 20,400km (diesel)/26,000km (V8)

Five-year service cost: $3300 (PHEV), $3500 (diesel), $3900 (V8 petrol)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Fashionable handsome design

Spacious and practical cabin

Wide range of powerplants Not so much Optional third row of seating is not huge

Gets quite expensive at the top of the range

Tailgate opens sideways and not upwards

With almost 2000 sold this year alone in Australia to the end of June, the Land Rover Defender range has given a big boost to the brand’s fortunes globally and it’s easy to see why: it’s very in vogue. Just look at it: it’s funky, stylish and very fashion-forward. Yet, unlike a lot of cars aimed at the more fashionable among us, there’s significant depth to the Defender’s abilities. Which is no doubt part of the reason as to why it’s so popular.

The Defender’s off-road ability is one of the best on the new car market with plenty of off-road features to help once the going gets tough, including multiple driving modes and a low-range transfer case. Yet on the road, the Defender is impressive to drive and even in the least powerful models, the drivetrains are silky smooth – or quite rapid, in the case of the V8 models like the wild P635 Octa.

The interior of the Defender is a bit more utilitarian than the flashy exterior might suggest, but it’s very practical: witness the huge centre console area with plenty of storage options. The central touchscreen features the brand’s latest ‘Pivi Pro’ software and is easy to use. Rear seat space is impressive, though less so if the third row is optioned – if you’re likely to carry passengers back there often, we’d suggest the longer Defender 130 or its Discovery sibling.

Land Rover covers the Defender range with a five-year/unlimited km warranty and a five-year/102,000km service plan cost ranges from $3300 to $3900, depending on the drivetrain. It’s easy to see why the Land Rover Defender is just so popular globally: in addition to being a fashion statement, it’s got a broad range of talents from its refined driving experience, practical cabin, excellent off-road ability and wide range of drivetrains. It’s not cheap to buy in any form – let alone the higher-end models – but that doesn’t appear to have dented their popularity.

Genesis GV80/GV80 Coupe

Price: From $129,114 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 3.5-litre twin-turbo petrol V6, 8-speed auto, 279kW/530Nm, 11.9L/100km, 272g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4940/1975/1710-1715/2955mm

Bootspace: 735L (seats up), 2147L (seats folded), Coupe: 644-1033L

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, five years, annual/every 10,000km

Five-year service cost: Included in the price

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Absolutely loaded with standard equipment

Handsome and blingy exterior styling

Superb interior quality, many trim colours available Not so much Third row of seats is very small

Very thirsty petrol engine, no hybrid option

Diesel six no longer offered

Genesis is slowing growing in Australia, judging by dealership locations and reputation. Its GV70 mid-sizer SUV is its best-selling model, with the GV80 large SUV sitting in second place. Making the GV80 more of a consideration is the fact it was recently given a mid-life update.



As we’ve seen with other Genesis products, the GV80’s cabin quality is fabulous – pretty much at BMW and Mercedes-Benz levels of fabulous. In the GV80’s case, there are plenty of expensive-feeling materials everywhere you look, from the sumptuous Nappa leather upholstery to the damped switchgear. The GV80 looks and feels expensive inside.

And it should, for a car starting at almost $130,000 plus on-road costs. There’s no question that the GV80 is not cheap, but in this company, it is good value for money. Unlike its German competition, the GV80 offers only three optional extras: matte paint, a six-seat layout (wagon only, not the coupe) and a rear-seat entertainment system. Everything else is standard equipment.

For the mid-life update, only one engine choice remains for the GV80 range: a 279kW twin-turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It’s a lovely unit with creamy power delivery and excellent refinement, but it’s quite thirsty and there’s no hybrid drivetrain available yet. The former smaller 2.5-litre four-cylinder and 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel powerplants are no longer available.

The GV80 wafts comfortably down the road with barely any road noise, and a well-judged suspension set up that was revised for the updated model with better body control than before. It’s not as sporty as an X5, but it is more relaxing to drive. Add in Genesis’ free five-year servicing plan and the GV80 seems a better value proposition. It’s an excellent product that would make you think twice about an X5 or GLE.

Lexus RX

Price: From $93,285 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, CVT, 184kW, 5.0L/100km, 114g/km (RX350h); 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol, 8-speed auto, 205kW/430Nm, 8.7L/100km, 197g/km (RX350); 2.5-litre four-cylinder PHEV, CVT, 227kW, 1.3L/100km, 29g/km (RX450h+); 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbo hybrid, 273kW, 6.5L/100km, 148g/km (RX500h)

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4890/1920/1695/2850mm

Bootspace: 612L (seats up), 1678L (seats folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, three years, annual/every 15,000km

Five-year service cost: $3475

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Relaxing to drive, very comfortable

Fabulous seats

Excellent refinement Not so much Interior design and quality could be better

Vague steering feel

Big model range can confuse

The Lexus RX, originally launched globally in 1998, is the brand’s most popular model ever with over 3.5 million produced. Signficantly, the first RX was less expensive to buy than the German competition, yet loaded with standard equipment – an MO that has made Lexus very popular globally.

The current shape RX is the fifth generation of the badge, and is the biggest model yet. Longer, wider and lower than the previous model, the RX offers four drivetrains, with hybrid (RX350h and RX500h), plug-in hybrid (RX450h+) and turbo-petrol (RX350) variants all on offer. Prices start at $93,285 plus on-road costs for the entry-level RX350h Luxury, rising to $130,950 +ORC for the top-spec RX500h F Sport Performance, which are all quite a lot less than the BMW X5 or Mercedes-Benz GLE.

Like parent company Toyota, hybrids are a big focus with Lexus and in the RX range, regular hybrid, turbocharged hybrid and new plug-in hybrid drivetrains are available. Most buyers will choose the 184kW RX350h, with its combined fuel consumption of just 5.0L/100km, but even the powerful 273kW RX500h uses just 6.5L/100km on the combined cycle.

On the road, the RX range is relaxing to drive, with excellent refinement and a comfortable ride, even with the 21-inch wheels on more expensive models. The RX’s cabin is also very refined, and makes for a strong first impression with lovely seats and excellent quality, though search further and you’ll find some cheaper plastics on the doors and lower centre console. Screen quality, however, is excellent and easy to use, and the two-row RX is spacious.

Good value for money, refined driving experience, spacious cabin and wide range of powerplants, including lots of in-vogue hybrid choice – it’s easy to see why it’s a popular model. Add in the service, reliability and resale value that the brand is known for, and the Lexus RX remains a solid large SUV choice.

Mercedes-Benz GLE/GLE Coupe

Price: From $136,600 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.0L four-cylinder turbo-diesel, 9-speed auto, 198kW/550Nm, 6.6L/100km, 173g/km (300d); 3.0L six-cylinder turbo-diesel, 9-speed auto, 270kW/750Nm, 7.4L/100km, 194g/km (450d); 3.0L six-cylinder turbo-petrol, 9-speed auto, 280kW/500Nm, 9.5L/100km, 217g/km (450 coupe); 3.0L six-cylinder turbo-petrol, 9-speed auto, 320kW/560Nm, 10.1L/100km, 231g/km (AMG 53);

4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol, 9-speed auto, 450kW/850Nm, 13.0L/100km, 296g/km (AMG 63S)

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4947/2015/1782/2995mm

Bootspace: 630L (seats up), 2055L (seats folded) (coupe: 655L – 1790L)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, five years, annual/every 20,000km (AMG) or 25,000km (other variants)

Five-year service cost: $7060 (AMG) – $8055

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Spacious interior

Loaded with standard features

Wide drivetrain range, including stonking AMG models Not so much Very expensive to service

Base four-pot diesel not as refined as six-cylinder competition

Air suspension should be standard on base cars

The Mercedes-Benz ML-Class was the product that started the whole luxury crossover movement, way back in 1997. Although it’s different these days with GLE as its name and a more road-focused feel, it’s still a well-sized and luxurious large SUV that’s available with seven seats in some models. Like the Genesis GV80 and BMW X5 (badged as X6), the GLE is also available in a more stylish but less practical coupe bodystyle.

No less than five drivetrains are available in the Australian GLE range. From the entry-level 198kW four-cylinder turbo-diesel in the GLE 300d to the 450kW twin-turbo V8 in the AMG GLE 63 S, there’s a drivetrain for a wide range of tastes – though no full-hybrid model at the moment.

The cabin of the GLE is tech-filled and appropriately luxurious, with rich material choices, even in the entry-level models. The MBUX infotainment system is one of the best on the market thanks to its ease-of-use and integration of wireless smartphone mirroring, as well as sat-nav with live traffic. The second row of seating in the GLE is huge, with ample space for three adults, while the optional third row of seating is small but useful.

On the road, the GLE impresses with its excellent refinement, with little road noise, and impressive ride comfort – but we think that the optional air suspension should be standard for an even better driving experience. The four-cylinder diesel in the GLE 300d could be more refined, however, but it is still quite punchy. The six-cylinder drivetrains – let alone the V8 in the 63 S – sound great, and go quite well too.

The GLE range is very expensive to service, with a five-year service plan cost ranging from $7060 to $8055 (up to $1611 per year), though at least the service intervals are a long annual/every 25,000km for non-AMG variants. Overall, the Mercedes-Benz GLE maintains excellence in the luxury large crossover SUV segment it started, with a luxurious feel throughout, a wide range of engines to suit a wide range of buyers, and a refined driving experience that you’d expect from the brand.

Mazda CX-90 GT

Price: From $78,795 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 3.3-litre inline six turbo-petrol, 8-speed auto, 254kW/500Nm, 8.2L/100km, 189g/km (G50e); 3.3-litre inline six turbo-diesel, 8-speed auto, 187kW/550Nm, 5.4L/100km, 143g/km (D50e)

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 5120/1994/1745/3120mm

Bootspace: 257L (third row up), 608L (third row folded), 2025L (third + second row folded)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, five years, annual/every 10,000km (diesel) – 15,000km (petrol)

Five-year service cost: $3367 (diesel) – $3544 (petrol)

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Engaging handling

Huge interior space

Excellent quality Not so much Jerky gearbox

No PHEV option yet

Too-firm ride

Replacing the popular and lovely CX-9, the Mazda CX-90 was launched as Mazda’s largest and most expensive product ever in 2024. Now priced from $69,795 plus on-road costs in base Touring form – it was almost $75,000 +ORC when it launched before Mazda cut prices – we think the best model in the range is the mid-spec GT, which is priced at $78,795 +ORC.

The CX-90 GT is well equipped and feels luxurious enough inside to make moving up to the top-spec Azami unnecessary, with leather trim everywhere and large 12.3-inch displays covering in-car tech nicely. Front seat comfort is good without being excellent – more adjustment would be appreciated – while the second and third rows of seating are spacious for adults.

On the road, the CX-90 is a mixed bag. Negatives first: the gearbox and suspension tuning needs refinement for a more luxurious vibe, as they’re just too noticeable currently. But aside from that, there’s a lot of positives, such as the refined and punchy drivetrains and engaging handling. We love both the ‘G50e’ petrol and ‘D50e’ drivetrains, with the petrol capable of strong performance and the diesel providing excellent fuel economy in the real world.

Regardless of drivetrain chosen, the CX-90 is expensive to service, and there’s no plug-in hybrid drivetrain option yet (it exists in other markets but just not in Australia yet). But otherwise, there’s a lot to like about the Mazda CX-90, especially when it comes to driving dynamics, performance, cabin space and standard equipment. In our opinion, spend the extra for the mid-range GT as, importantly when you’re spending this much on a car, it looks and feels expensive.

Toyota LandCruiser Prado

Price: From $72,500 plus on-road costs

Drivetrains/fuel economy/CO2 emissions: 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel, 8-speed auto, 7.6L/100km, 200g/km

Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase): 4990/1980/1925/2850mm

Bootspace: 954L (seats up), 1895L (seats down) (seven-seater: 182/906/1829|L)

Warranty/roadside assistance/service intervals: Five-year/unlimited km, no roadside assistance, six-monthly/every 10,000km

Five-year service cost: $3900

Driving Interior Practicality Overall value

Things we like Go-anywhere ability

Refined and modern cabin

Big improvement in driving experience over the previous model Not so much Agricultural engine

Expensive

Seven-seat version’s boot is compromised

If you’re searching for the most popular large SUV, this would be it. With almost 16,000 sales under its belt to the end of June 2025, the Toyota LandCruiser Prado is one of the most popular vehicles in Australia. Even though it’s more expensive by up to $12,000 than the model it replaced, the new Prado is better equipped, better to drive, much better looking and still very practical and capable.

Pricing starts at $72,500 plus on-road costs for the entry-level GX and tops out at $99,990 for the top-spec Kakadu, which adds a whole host of luxury features over lesser Prado models. But even the entry-level Prado GX is well equipped, especially where safety features are concerned and the mid-spec GXL – which is expected to be the most popular Prado model by far – is equipped with features such as synthetic leather upholstery, electric driver’s seat adjustment and heated and ventilated front seats.

The whole Prado range uses the same 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine and eight-speed automatic transmission with a 48V mild hybrid system – a turbo-petrol hybrid exists in some markets, but isn’t yet sold in Australia. That’s a shame because even though it saw noise reductions compared to the old model, the diesel is still loud and unrefined. We wish the more expensive LandCruiser 300 Series’ V6 diesel was used in the Prado.

While the engine is largely the same as before, Toyota has improved the driving experience of the new Prado significantly with a more refined feel from behind the wheel. The ride quality is far better damped than previously, and it can now tow a 3500kg braked trailer, which is a 500kg improvement on the old Prado. There are also new off-road features so that it ventures even further afield than before, and it concedes little to the LC300.

The new Prado’s cabin is also far more upmarket than the previous version, with higher-quality materials and much newer infotainment and digital driver’s displays that make it feel more expensive inside. Seat comfort is excellent, and all rows of seating have ample room for passengers – though the packaging of the third row of seating and 48-volt mild-hybrid system could be improved.

A big improvement on the previous model, it’s clear why the new Toyota LandCruiser Prado is so popular. It’s more refined in every way, better equipped, easier and more satisfying to drive and even more practical with even better off-road ability than before. The unrefined engine could be improved however, and no model is cheap, but there’s no doubt that Toyota will continue to sell every Prado it can make.