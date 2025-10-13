Toyota has revealed an eye-catching glimpse of what could be the next-generation Corolla, and it’s unlike any version of the world’s best-selling car seen before. The Corolla Concept, set to debut at the Japan Mobility Show on October 30, showcases a bold new design language and signals the brand’s next step in its electrification journey.
While Toyota hasn’t released full details yet, a charging port on the front fender makes one thing clear – the new Corolla will feature plug-in hybrid or full-electric power. Given Toyota’s recent acceleration in electric vehicle development, including models such as the bZ4X SUV and Prius Plug-in Hybrid, industry watchers believe this futuristic concept is most likely an electric Corolla.
If confirmed, the new EV could join Toyota’s local lineup alongside the existing hybrid Corolla, much like how the C-HR Hybrid and all-electric C-HR+ are sold together in global markets. The move would give Toyota a strong rival to emerging compact EVs such as the Volkswagen ID.3, Kia EV4, and Volvo EX30 – all of which are expected to target mainstream buyers seeking efficient electric mobility.
The concept’s sleek, coupe-like silhouette departs dramatically from the current Corolla hatch, featuring a streamlined fastback shape designed for aerodynamic efficiency and maximum interior space. Distinctive styling cues include a sharp, angular nose with a full-width LED light bar, vertical headlights, and a pixel-inspired rear lighting signature with a subtle ducktail spoiler reminiscent of the Hyundai Ioniq 6.
This design evolution suggests Toyota is intent on redefining the Corolla’s identity for an era of electric mobility – from practical commuter to stylish, tech-focused EV.
The futuristic Corolla will share the spotlight in Tokyo with several other concept vehicles, including a six-wheeled luxury MPV from Lexus, Toyota’s premium sibling brand, underscoring the group’s broader push toward innovative, electrified design across its portfolio.
