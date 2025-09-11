The Toyota Corolla, long regarded as one of the world’s best-selling vehicles, appears set for another significant update, with new government filings from China offering the clearest look yet at a redesigned version of the sedan.

Photographs released by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reveal a more aggressive and streamlined appearance that draws clear inspiration from Toyota’s most recent designs. The upcoming Corolla sedan features slimmer headlights, a sharply contoured nose and a cleaner, simplified bumper design with a more compact grille.

The styling aligns the model more closely with Toyota’s new-generation hybrids and EVs such as the Prius, C-HR+, and bZ4X. Subtle changes appear at the rear, too, with tweaked tail-lights and likely refreshed wheel designs expected to complement the update.

Toyota has introduced 12 generations of Corolla since the model’s debut in the 1960s. The current 12th-generation Corolla launched globally in 2019 and has undergone several incremental updates, including a facelift in 2023 and a further hybrid system revision earlier in 2024.

While this latest sighting suggests a more comprehensive refresh, it remains uncertain whether the updated sedan will be confined to China or distributed more widely. Toyota has not yet provided official details on global rollout, nor has it confirmed if or when this version may be offered in Australia.

The Corolla’s consistent success worldwide makes a successor to the current model highly likely. With the existing version now six years old, industry watchers suggest that a 13th-generation Corolla may not be far away. Toyota has yet to announce a formal timeline, but the redesign seen in these images could foreshadow broader changes to the range in the near future.

Toyota Corolla Sedan Hybrid Ascent Sport

One thing Toyota has confirmed is the future of the high-performance Corolla. Production of the GR Corolla hot hatch is scheduled to begin in 2026, retaining its rally-inspired, all-wheel-drive setup and a turbocharged three-cylinder engine producing around 220 kW. Although the GR is a niche model compared with the mainstream Corolla sedan and hatch, it highlights Toyota’s commitment to maintaining performance alongside its more efficiency-focused offerings.

For now, Australian buyers will have to watch closely. The updated Corolla sedan shows Toyota’s intent to keep its global bestseller fresh and competitive, but it remains unclear whether this new version will reach local showrooms.