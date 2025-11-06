Subaru Australia has revealed local pricing and specifications for the updated 2026 Subaru Solterra. Armed with a larger battery for a longer range, more powerful motors and revised exterior styling, the updated Solterra has also been given a price cut of up to $7000 and the range now starts at $63,990 plus on-road costs.

Thanks to a new 74.4kWh (up from 71.4kWh) lithium-ion battery, the Solterra offers a big WLTP range increase to 566km (+152km) for the entry-level Solterra and up to 517km (+103km) for the upper-spec Touring. Peak AC charging speed has been increased to 22kW from 11kW, while DC fast charging remains at 150kW for a 10-80 per cent charge time of 30 minutes.

In addition to the extra range, Subaru has also made the Solterra more powerful and now produces 252kW of power and 437Nm of torque, making it the most powerful mainstream Subaru ever produced. The front motor now makes 167kW (+87kW) and the rear now 88kW (+8kW), and the extra power has doubled its braked towing capacity to 1500kg.

Other changes to the Solterra include revised exterior styling with a new front end, new 18- and 20-inch alloy wheels, new colour-adjustable ambient lighting, a new centre console with two 15W wireless phone chargers and a larger 14-inch touchscreen with new software.

2026 Subaru Solterra (plus on-road costs):

Solterra $63,990 Solterra Touring $66,990 Premium paint $660

Subaru Solterra standard features:

18-inch alloy wheels

Automatic dusk-sensing LED exterior lighting

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Keyless entry with push button start

Auto-folding mirrors with puddle lamps

Roof rails

Synthetic leather upholstery

Heated leather steering wheel

8-way electric front seats with driver’s lumbar

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents

Remote air-conditioning

14-inch touchscreen

7-inch digital driver’s display

Satellite navigation

FM/AM/DAB+ digital radio

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Dual wireless phone chargers

Six-speaker sound system

Solterra safety features:

8x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Adaptive cruise control

Adaptive lane guidance

Lane keeping assistance

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Driver attention monitoring

Adaptive high beam

Speed sign recognition

Safe exit assist

Automatic rear braking

Solterra Touring model adds to Solterra:

20-inch alloy wheels

Auto-dipping mirrors in reverse

Panoramic glass roof

Driver’s memory for the mirrors

Ventilated front seats

Automatic parking

10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Vehicle-to-load (V2L) 220V/1500W power outlet

The facelifted Subaru Solterra range is now available to order ahead of local deliveries commencing soon.