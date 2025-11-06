Subaru Australia has revealed local pricing and specifications for the updated 2026 Subaru Solterra. Armed with a larger battery for a longer range, more powerful motors and revised exterior styling, the updated Solterra has also been given a price cut of up to $7000 and the range now starts at $63,990 plus on-road costs.
Thanks to a new 74.4kWh (up from 71.4kWh) lithium-ion battery, the Solterra offers a big WLTP range increase to 566km (+152km) for the entry-level Solterra and up to 517km (+103km) for the upper-spec Touring. Peak AC charging speed has been increased to 22kW from 11kW, while DC fast charging remains at 150kW for a 10-80 per cent charge time of 30 minutes.
In addition to the extra range, Subaru has also made the Solterra more powerful and now produces 252kW of power and 437Nm of torque, making it the most powerful mainstream Subaru ever produced. The front motor now makes 167kW (+87kW) and the rear now 88kW (+8kW), and the extra power has doubled its braked towing capacity to 1500kg.
Other changes to the Solterra include revised exterior styling with a new front end, new 18- and 20-inch alloy wheels, new colour-adjustable ambient lighting, a new centre console with two 15W wireless phone chargers and a larger 14-inch touchscreen with new software.
2026 Subaru Solterra (plus on-road costs):
|Solterra
|$63,990
|Solterra Touring
|$66,990
|Premium paint
|$660
Subaru Solterra standard features:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic dusk-sensing LED exterior lighting
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Auto-folding mirrors with puddle lamps
- Roof rails
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Heated leather steering wheel
- 8-way electric front seats with driver’s lumbar
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents
- Remote air-conditioning
- 14-inch touchscreen
- 7-inch digital driver’s display
- Satellite navigation
- FM/AM/DAB+ digital radio
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Dual wireless phone chargers
- Six-speaker sound system
Solterra safety features:
- 8x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
- Adaptive cruise control
- Adaptive lane guidance
- Lane keeping assistance
- Blind-spot monitoring
- Rear cross-traffic alert
- 360-degree camera
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Driver attention monitoring
- Adaptive high beam
- Speed sign recognition
- Safe exit assist
- Automatic rear braking
Solterra Touring model adds to Solterra:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Auto-dipping mirrors in reverse
- Panoramic glass roof
- Driver’s memory for the mirrors
- Ventilated front seats
- Automatic parking
- 10-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
- Vehicle-to-load (V2L) 220V/1500W power outlet
The facelifted Subaru Solterra range is now available to order ahead of local deliveries commencing soon.
We recommend
-
News
New car calendar 2026: All the new cars coming to Australia next year
Here’s the WhichCar by Wheels guide to all the new cars that will launch in Australia in 2026. Check back in regularly for updates...
-
News
Subaru WRX’s major milestone in Australia as iconic ‘Rex’ turns 30
The rally-bred hero celebrates three decades on Australian roads during which time it has established itself as a performance favourite...