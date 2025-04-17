Debuting overnight at the New York Auto Show, the Subaru Solterra electric mid-size SUV has been given updated exterior styling, added driving range and power, and reduced charging times mirroring that of the upgraded Toyota bZ4x revealed last month. Subaru Australia is yet to confirm local arrival timing.

The Solterra has been given an all-new front end design with the cladding of the current model gone and new split-headlights now fitted. The rear has been tidied up and simplified, while there are also new alloy wheel designs in 18- and 20-inch sizing.

Now fitted with a larger 74.4kWh lithium-ion battery – 5 percent more than the current model – the new Solterra’s range has increased by 25 per cent to 459km. The Solterra is also now able to be fast charged at up to 150kW for an approximate 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 35 minutes, according to Subaru.

The company has also upgraded its electric motors with the new base model now outputting 174kW and a new higher-performance XT in the US making 252kW – both healthy increases on the 160kW figure in the current model.

There have also been changes to the Solterra’s suspension and power steering tuning, which Subaru promises will improve its handling, and a new all-wheel drive control system has also been fitted.

On the inside, the updated Subaru Solterra’s cabin closely resembles the updated bZ4x’s cabin with a new 14-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a 15W wireless charger sitting in a new centre console.

Subaru is yet to confirm local availability for the updated Subaru Solterra, but the updated bZ4x’s arrival in late 2025 may give a clue as to its Australian arrival.