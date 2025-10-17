Subaru Australia is celebrating a major achievement for its most famous performance model, with more than 70,000 WRX and WRX STI vehicles now sold nationwide since the turbocharged icon first arrived in 1994.

Lovingly dubbed the “Rex” by fans, the all-wheel-drive WRX has become one of Australia’s most enduring performance cars – blending everyday practicality with rally-proven engineering and unmistakable attitude. From its origins as the Impreza WRX to today’s fifth-generation model, it has been a defining force in shaping Subaru’s performance DNA and building one of the strongest enthusiast communities in the country.

Subaru Australia General Manager Scott Lawrence said the milestone reflects the deep connection between the WRX and its loyal fanbase.

“WRX has always been more than just a car,” Lawrence said. “It represents fun, confidence, and connection – a feeling that’s resonated with Australians for more than 30 years. From the rally stages to the open road, it’s built a passionate and loyal community.”

The WRX’s legend grew even stronger with the arrival of the STI variant in 1998, a model that cemented Subaru’s global motorsport reputation. Featuring high-performance engineering honed through the World Rally Championship, the WRX STI became synonymous with precision, control and pure driving excitement.

Over the years, the WRX has evolved through five generations, winning multiple awards and spawning owner clubs and enthusiast events across Australia. Each iteration has refined the formula – delivering more power, sharper handling and greater everyday usability without losing the distinctive boxer-engine soundtrack that fans adore.

The latest chapter in the story is the WRX tS Spec B (below), launched in 2025, which pays tribute to the car’s heritage with Brembo brakes, STI-tuned suspension and a signature rear spoiler reminiscent of classic generations.

As Subaru looks toward an electrified future, the WRX remains at the heart of its performance line-up – a symbol of power, control and driving passion that continues to thrill Australians, generation after generation.

Rex Timeline

1993 – Impreza WRX originally previewed at the 1993 Sydney Motor Show

1994 – Impreza WRX first launched in Australia featuring a 2.0-litre turbocharged ‘boxer’ engine and all-wheel drive.

1998 – First WRX STI sold in Australia, followed by the release of the limited-edition WRX STI 22B to commemorate Subaru’s 40th anniversary and its World Rally Championship wins.

2000 – The second-generation Impreza WRX arrived and went through several facelifts, known as the ‘bugeye’, ‘blobeye’, and ‘hawkeye’ generations.

2007 – The third-generation Impreza WRX arrives with improved performance and reduced weight

2014 – The fourth-generation WRX introduced as standalone model, separating it from the Impreza nameplate.

2021 – The current fifth-generation WRX launches with a new 2.4-litre turbocharged Boxer engine

2024 – Subaru celebrates 30 years of WRX in Australia

2025 – WRX AWD tS Spec B introduced launches Australia, paying homage to the WRXs of the past with Brembo brakes, STI-tuned suspension and a large rear spoiler.