Subaru teases ‘harder’ addition to WRX range

Subaru Australia has teased a new WRX variant called the tS spec.B with upgraded brakes and Recaro seats, which will sit atop the range locally.

Keen WRX fans will be already aware that the tS - or ‘tuned by STi’ - badge is already applied to the flagship WRX variant, however, that model is CVT-only. In recognising the demand for a top-spec manual, Subaru Australia has created the new tS spec.B.

The WRX tS spec.B adds some new features to the tS, including matte grey 19-inch alloy wheels, a typically-WRX big rear wing, upgraded Brembo brakes with ventilated front brakes and Recaro front seats - all features that were seen on the recent limited edition WRX Club Sport.

Like the Club Spec, the WRX tS spec.B will only be available with a six-speed manual transmission - in contrast with the CVT auto-only tS.