Subaru teases ‘harder’ addition to WRX range

Subaru Australia has teased a new WRX variant called the tS spec.B with upgraded brakes and Recaro seats, which will sit atop the range locally.
Keen WRX fans will be already aware that the tS - or ‘tuned by STi’ - badge is already applied to the flagship WRX variant, however, that model is CVT-only. In recognising the demand for a top-spec manual, Subaru Australia has created the new tS spec.B.
The WRX tS spec.B adds some new features to the tS, including matte grey 19-inch alloy wheels, a typically-WRX big rear wing, upgraded Brembo brakes with ventilated front brakes and Recaro front seats - all features that were seen on the recent limited edition WRX Club Sport.
Like the Club Spec, the WRX tS spec.B will only be available with a six-speed manual transmission - in contrast with the CVT auto-only tS.
But unlike the Club Sport, the tS spec.B will likely add more features from the mid-spec RS to match the regular tS like a sunroof, Harman Kardon sound system and heated seats.
Subaru has not announced any performance upgrades, likely meaning that the 202kW/350Nm 2.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder ‘Boxer’ petrol engine will continue.
The tS spec.B isn’t the only new addition to the WRX globally - Japan’s new S210 added a whole host of STi features and more power, while the recently announced WRX tS for the US market features the same wheels and brakes as the Australian tS spec.B, as well as STi-tuned electronically adjustable dampers and a new 12.3-inch digital driver’s display.
The spec.B name hasn’t been used in the local Subaru range since the hot mid-size Liberty spec.B that ended production in 2008.
Subaru will reveal more details about the WRX tS spec.B soon, including full specifications and pricing.
