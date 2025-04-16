Pricing and specifications have been announced for the updated 2025 Subaru WRX range, which is now available to order. Coinciding with the release of the new tS spec B that was recently revealed, the whole WRX range has been updated with new features such as a digital driver’s display and new Recaro seats in the tS.

Priced from $48,190 plus on-road costs, entry pricing for the WRX range has climbed by $700 compared with 2024 model cars, while tS models have climbed even further and are now $3,500 more expensive thanks to their new standard equipment.

1

The WRX range has expanded with the new tS spec B sedan and remains available in both sedan and Sportswagon bodystyles. As for the lineup, the base WRX, mid-spec RS and top-spec tS are still available.

For new equipment, the whole WRX range now features a system called ‘Emergency Driving Stop’ that – with the active lane centering activated – will automatically and slowly stop the car if it detects an unresponsive driver.

1

The top-spec tS models received the largest amount of equipment, including a new 12.3-inch digital driver’s display that’s the first of its kind in an Australian-spec Subaru model. Recaro front seats with driver’s eight-way power adjustment have also been added to tS models, as well as red ‘WRX’ embroidery on the dashboard of the tS sedans.

The interior roof and pillar trim in Sportswagon models has been updated from white to black to match the sedan, while the dark grey alloy wheels on the tS CVT now match the wheels on the mid-spec RS manual.

1

Finally, the former ‘Solar Orange’ colour has also been replaced with a new ‘Galaxy Purple’ hue.

Commenting on the MY25 WRX range, Subaru Australia’s General Manager, Scott Lawrence, said: “The 2025 WRX range, including the new hero WRX AWD tS Spec B model, delivers the perfect balance of raw performance and outstanding value – and the MY25 range takes that further with a suite of incredible new features.

2025 Subaru WRX pricing (plus on-road costs):

WRX manual: $48,190

WRX CVT: $50,690

WRX RS manual: $53,490

WRX RS CVT: $55,990

WRX tS spec B manual: $61,490

WRX tS CVT: $61,490

WRX Sportswagon CVT: $52,290

WRX Sportswagon RS CVT: $57,790

WRX Sportswagon tS CVT: $63,290

2

The updated Subaru WRX range is now available to order with local deliveries commencing soon.