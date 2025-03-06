Subaru reveals WRX tS spec B price before Aussie arrival

Subaru Australia has confirmed local pricing and specifications for the WRX tS spec B, available to order now and due in local showrooms in April. It’s priced from $61,490 plus on-road costs - $3,500 more than the WRX tS that sits below it.
The WRX tS spec B was recently teased by the company and has been released as Subaru Australia recognises the demand for a top-spec manual WRX - the current top-spec WRX tS is CVT automatic-only.
It adds a number of features to the range that debuted on the WRX Club Sport from 2024, including Recaro sports seats, 19-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, drilled front and rear discs and the traditional WRX rear spoiler. It’s also the first time that the adaptive dampers from the tS auto and their multiple driving modes have featured on a manual car.
It also debuts a few new features for the WRX range, of which Subaru is yet to confirm their availability beyond the tS spec B. These include a new 12.3-inch digital driver’s display - featuring for the first time in an Australian-delivered Subaru - with three modes: normal, EyeSight and navigation.
There is also a new safety system called ‘Emergency Driving Stop System’, which monitors the driver and, should they become unresponsive, will safely bring the car to a controlled stop.
A new colour is available too: ‘Galaxy Purple Pearl’, which replaces the former ‘Solar Orange Pearl’.
WRX tS spec B new features (over current WRX RS):
- Electronically adjustable dampers
- Comfort, normal, sport, sport+ and individual driving modes
- 19-inch alloy wheels in a matte grey finish
- Brembo brakes with six-piston front and two-piston rear callipers
- Ventilated and drilled front and rear brake discs
- Large rear spoiler
- Recaro sports bucket front seats with 8-way driver’s electric adjustment
- Leather steering wheel with STI logo
- 12.3-inch digital driver’s display
- Emergency Driving Stop System
The tS spec B will also be available with an STI muffler as a no-fit accessory.
That’s on top of the WRX RS’ standard equipment, including:
- Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights
- Rain-sensing automatic wipers
- Keyless entry with push button start
- Heated and electric-folding mirrors
- Heated front and rear seats
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- 11.6-inch portrait touchscreen
- Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Satellite navigation
- DAB+ digital radio
- 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system
- Eight airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance
- Driver attention monitoring
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
- Speed sign recognition
- Front/rear/passenger-side cameras
According to Subaru, the sunroof on the RS and tS has been deleted from the tS spec B to help reduce weight and optimise performance and handling.
COMMENTS