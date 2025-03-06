Subaru reveals WRX tS spec B price before Aussie arrival

Subaru Australia has confirmed local pricing and specifications for the WRX tS spec B, available to order now and due in local showrooms in April. It’s priced from $61,490 plus on-road costs - $3,500 more than the WRX tS that sits below it.

The WRX tS spec B was recently teased by the company and has been released as Subaru Australia recognises the demand for a top-spec manual WRX - the current top-spec WRX tS is CVT automatic-only.

It adds a number of features to the range that debuted on the WRX Club Sport from 2024, including Recaro sports seats, 19-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, drilled front and rear discs and the traditional WRX rear spoiler. It’s also the first time that the adaptive dampers from the tS auto and their multiple driving modes have featured on a manual car.