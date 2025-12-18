A new record is tipped to be broken this Saturday for Australian cars at auction with a secret one-of-four Holden ute up for purchase and expected to fetch over $1 million.

The HSV GTSR W1 Maloo, with its 474kW supercharged V8 engine, is the most powerful Australian car ever built and one of the last built by Holden before local manufacturing was shut down.

The Holden ute, widely regarded as one of the most collectible modern utes ever produced, is already attracting attention across the nation and internationally. But one of four made, in an iconic colour and with just 26km on the clock in delivery condition and never registered? That’s even more special.

According to Lloyds Auctions, this example is the only W1 Ute finished in the iconic ‘XU3 Yellah’, the legendary colour made famous by the original VS GTSR.

The sister car to this ute sold for over $1 million at Lloyds Auctions in 2021, setting a record at the time for an Australian-made production vehicle, likely positioning this build #001 Holden ute firmly in Australian record-contender territory this weekend.

“When you combine build #001, ultra-low kilometres, never having been registered and the most iconic HSV colour of all time, you’re looking at a car that represents the absolute pinnacle of Australian performance history,” said Mr. Lee Hames, Chief Operating Officer of Lloyds Auctions.

“We’re seeing continued growth in demand for ultra-rare Australian muscle cars, particularly those with limited build numbers and genuine historical significance,” Mr. Hames said.

Powered by the legendary 6.2-litre LS9 supercharged V8, producing 474kW of power and 815Nm of torque, this particular Holden ute is the most powerful production vehicle ever built in Australia. Features include a close-ratio Tremec six-speed manual, SupaShock suspension, AP Racing brakes and track-focused Pirelli Trofeo R tyres and it was engineered as a no-compromise performance machine.

This rare Holden ute is available for online bidding now, with the auction closing from 12pm AEST this Saturday, December 20.