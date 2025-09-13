Subaru has pulled the wraps off two new limited-production models, the 2026 WRX Series.Yellow and 2026 BRZ Series.Yellow, each restricted to 350 units. Both cars will make their public debut on September 14 at the annual Boxerfest gathering in York, Pennsylvania, USA ahead of a wider market launch next year.

The headline feature is the striking Sunrise Yellow paintwork, a hue that has appeared on past Subaru specials such as the 2015 XV Crosstrek Special Edition and Japan-only WRX STI S207. Inside, the theme continues with yellow contrast stitching across seats, dashboards, and door panels, distinguishing the cars from their standard counterparts.

Based on the WRX tS grade, the new WRX Series.Yellow combines Subaru’s 271 hp (202 kW) 2.4-litre turbocharged BOXER engine with a 6-speed manual transmission and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive. Subaru Tecnica International has retuned the adaptive dampers, while stopping power is delivered by Brembo brakes. The package is rounded out with 19-inch matte black alloy wheels wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza S007 tyres.

The interior adds Recaro Performance Design seats trimmed with yellow accents, plus Subaru’s latest 11.6-inch infotainment display and a 12.3-inch fully digital driver cluster.

The BRZ variant offers a purist, rear-drive experience powered by a 170 kW 2.4-litre naturally aspirated BOXER engine paired to a 6-speed close-ratio manual gearbox. STI-tuned Hitachi dampers sharpen handling, while Brembo brakes and 18-inch matte black wheels with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres ensure precise cornering performance.

2025 Subaru WTX

Inside, the cabin is finished in black upholstery with yellow stitching throughout the front seats, steering wheel, shifter boot, and parking brake boot, giving it a purposeful yet premium feel.

Only 350 examples of each Series.Yellow model will be produced, making them among the most exclusive Subarus in recent memory. Pricing details will be confirmed closer to their on-sale date, though demand is expected to outstrip supply.

By reviving Sunrise Yellow and pairing it with performance-focused upgrades, Subaru has crafted two standout sports cars that are equal parts collectible and driver’s machine.