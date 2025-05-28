Subaru Australia has revealed pricing and specs for the sixth generation Forester mid-sized SUV.

Set to arrive in local showrooms from July 2025, the new Forester range brings enhanced performance, efficiency, and technology to one of Subaru’s most popular nameplates.

Unveiled to the public at the recent Melbourne Motor Show, the latest Forester is available in seven variants, including four petrol-only models and three featuring Subaru’s new strong Hybrid e-Boxer system. Pricing begins at $43,490, with all models built around Subaru’s renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive platform, with dependable grip and handling in all conditions.

The big headline is the debut of the next-generation Hybrid e-Boxer powertrain, which combines a 2.5-litre Boxer petrol engine with a 90kW electric motor and 1.1kWh battery. This system offers smoother, quieter acceleration, instant torque delivery, and an impressive driving range of over 1000km per tank. Unlike mild hybrids, Subaru’s strong hybrid seamlessly transitions between petrol and electric power depending on driving conditions, enhancing both performance and fuel economy.

For ICE devotees, Subaru has also refined its familiar 2.5-litre direct-injection petrol engine, now delivering 136kW and 247Nm, with improved responsiveness and reduced noise, vibration, and harshness. All variants, petrol and hybrid alike, offer 220mm ground clearance, X-Mode off-road assist, and newly tuned suspension and steering for greater on- and off-road control.

Pricing

Subaru Forester AWD $43,490 Subaru Forester AWD Premium $46,490 Subaru Forester AWD Sport $48,490 Subaru Forester AWD Touring $50,990 Subaru Forester AWD Hybrid $46,490 Subaru Forester AWD Hybrid Sport $54,990 Subaru Forester AWD Hybrid Touring $55,990

Inside, the updated Forester features a 11.6-inch HD infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Qi wireless phone charging pad, and in select hybrid models, a 12.3-inch digital driver display and 360° Surround View Monitor. Enhanced sound insulation and ergonomic seating add to the cabin’s comfort.

Safety remains a focus of the new models, with all equipped with Subaru’s latest EyeSight® Driver Assist system, featuring a wide-angle camera and emergency driving stop function, along with nine airbags, Subaru Vision Assist, and a Driver Monitoring System.

Customers can pre-order the all-new Forester now through Subaru Australia’s website or at local retailers.

Specifications

Petrol



Forester AWD

Cloth seat trim

Dual-zone, climate-control air-conditioning with rear vents

Leather steering wheel – silver stitching

Auto-dimming rear view mirror

Heated seats – driver and front passenger

Central information display with 11.6-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM connectivity

USB ports – USB-A and USB-C connection (front and rear)

Wireless Qi charger

6-speaker audio

Multi-Information Display Unit featuring 4.2-inch LCD screen

Nine SRS airbags – dual front, dual front side, dual curtain, driver’s knee, far side,

and front passenger seat cushion

One touch electronic folding rear seats

60/40 split folding rear seats

18-inch gloss finish alloy wheels (new design)

Dusk-sensing self-levelling LED headlights with auto off

Door mirrors – heated & power-folding

Front cornering lamps

Front and rear wipers with front de-icer

Front LED fog lights

Rear LED fog light

FORESTER embossed on rear garnish

Roof rails – ladder style

Rear spoiler

Steering Responsive Headlights (SRH)

Horizontally-opposed Boxer 4-cylinder, petrol engine

New Lineartronic® CVT with 8-speed manual mode

Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive

Auto Stop Start

Smart key and push-start ignition

Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-Drive) with two modes (Intelligent and Sport)

X-Mode with hill decent control

Vehicle Dynamics Control System (VDC)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Forester AWD Premium adds:

Door mirrors – auto-dipping (passenger side) and auto-folding with position memory

Hands-free kick sensor powered tailgate

8-way power seat with lumbar support – driver

8-way power front passenger seat

Dual seat memory positions – driver

Satellite Navigation

Driver Monitoring System – Driver Focus featuring auto-door mirror adjustment

Auto driver seat adjustment

Forester AWD Sport adds:

2 Mode X-Mode

18-inch alloy wheels (Dark metallic finish)

Electric sunroof

Exterior grade badge

Water repellent in grey & black seat trim

Premium style instrument cluster

Leather steering wheel – green stitching

Multi-Information Display Unit features navigation summary display

Forester AWD Touring

Forester AWD Touring adds:

Low profile roof rails

Leather accented and Ultrasuede seat trim

Leather gear shift

Leather steering wheel – brown stitching

Ventilated front seats

10 Harman Kardon® speakers, subwoofer and amplifier

Hybrid

Forester AWD Hybrid:

Next-generation strong Hybrid e-Boxer, combining 2.5-litre Boxer engine with a

90kW electric motor and 1.1kWh battery

New Lineartronic® CVT

Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive

Auto Stop Start

Smart key and push-start ignition

Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-Drive) with two modes (Intelligent and Sport)

Dual Mode X-Mode with hill decent control

Vehicle Dynamics Control System (VDC)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

18-inch gloss finish alloy wheels (new design)

Dusk-sensing self-levelling LED headlights with auto off

Door mirrors – heated & power-folding

Front cornering lamps

Front and rear wipers with front de-icer

Front LED fog lights

Rear LED fog light

FORESTER embossed on rear garnish

Roof rails – ladder style

Rear spoiler

Steering Responsive Headlights (SRH)

Cloth seat trim

Dual-zone, climate-control air-conditioning with rear vents

Leather steering wheel – silver stitching

Premium style instrument cluster

Auto-dimming rear view mirror

Heated seats – driver and front passenger

One touch electronic folding rear seats

60/40 split folding rear seats

Central information display with 11.6-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM connectivity

USB ports – USB-A and USB-C connection (front and rear)

Wireless Qi charger

6-speaker audio

Multi-Information Display Unit featuring 4.2-inch LCD screen

Sports Regeneration paddles

Nine SRS airbags – dual front, dual front side, dual curtain, driver’s knee, far side,

and front passenger seat cushion

EyeSight® Driver Assist system

Forester AWD Hybrid Sport

Forester AWD Hybrid Sport adds:

Low profile roof rails

Electric sunroof

19-inch alloy wheels (Bronze finish)

Water repellent seat trim

Bronze instrument panel finish

8-way power seat with lumbar support – driver

8-way power front passenger seat

Dual seat memory positions – driver

Satellite navigation

10 Harman Kardon® speakers, amplifier and subwoofer

12.3-inch full LCD instrument cluster

Forester AWD Hybrid Touring adds: