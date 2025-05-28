Subaru Australia has revealed pricing and specs for the sixth generation Forester mid-sized SUV.
Set to arrive in local showrooms from July 2025, the new Forester range brings enhanced performance, efficiency, and technology to one of Subaru’s most popular nameplates.
Unveiled to the public at the recent Melbourne Motor Show, the latest Forester is available in seven variants, including four petrol-only models and three featuring Subaru’s new strong Hybrid e-Boxer system. Pricing begins at $43,490, with all models built around Subaru’s renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive platform, with dependable grip and handling in all conditions.
The big headline is the debut of the next-generation Hybrid e-Boxer powertrain, which combines a 2.5-litre Boxer petrol engine with a 90kW electric motor and 1.1kWh battery. This system offers smoother, quieter acceleration, instant torque delivery, and an impressive driving range of over 1000km per tank. Unlike mild hybrids, Subaru’s strong hybrid seamlessly transitions between petrol and electric power depending on driving conditions, enhancing both performance and fuel economy.
For ICE devotees, Subaru has also refined its familiar 2.5-litre direct-injection petrol engine, now delivering 136kW and 247Nm, with improved responsiveness and reduced noise, vibration, and harshness. All variants, petrol and hybrid alike, offer 220mm ground clearance, X-Mode off-road assist, and newly tuned suspension and steering for greater on- and off-road control.
Pricing
|Subaru Forester AWD
|$43,490
|Subaru Forester AWD Premium
|$46,490
|Subaru Forester AWD Sport
|$48,490
|Subaru Forester AWD Touring
|$50,990
|Subaru Forester AWD Hybrid
|$46,490
|Subaru Forester AWD Hybrid Sport
|$54,990
|Subaru Forester AWD Hybrid Touring
|$55,990
Inside, the updated Forester features a 11.6-inch HD infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Qi wireless phone charging pad, and in select hybrid models, a 12.3-inch digital driver display and 360° Surround View Monitor. Enhanced sound insulation and ergonomic seating add to the cabin’s comfort.
Safety remains a focus of the new models, with all equipped with Subaru’s latest EyeSight® Driver Assist system, featuring a wide-angle camera and emergency driving stop function, along with nine airbags, Subaru Vision Assist, and a Driver Monitoring System.
Customers can pre-order the all-new Forester now through Subaru Australia’s website or at local retailers.
Specifications
Petrol
Forester AWD
- Cloth seat trim
- Dual-zone, climate-control air-conditioning with rear vents
- Leather steering wheel – silver stitching
- Auto-dimming rear view mirror
- Heated seats – driver and front passenger
- Central information display with 11.6-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM connectivity
- USB ports – USB-A and USB-C connection (front and rear)
- Wireless Qi charger
- 6-speaker audio
- Multi-Information Display Unit featuring 4.2-inch LCD screen
- Nine SRS airbags – dual front, dual front side, dual curtain, driver’s knee, far side,
and front passenger seat cushion
- One touch electronic folding rear seats
- 60/40 split folding rear seats
- 18-inch gloss finish alloy wheels (new design)
- Dusk-sensing self-levelling LED headlights with auto off
- Door mirrors – heated & power-folding
- Front cornering lamps
- Front and rear wipers with front de-icer
- Front LED fog lights
- Rear LED fog light
- FORESTER embossed on rear garnish
- Roof rails – ladder style
- Rear spoiler
- Steering Responsive Headlights (SRH)
- Horizontally-opposed Boxer 4-cylinder, petrol engine
- New Lineartronic® CVT with 8-speed manual mode
- Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
- Auto Stop Start
- Smart key and push-start ignition
- Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-Drive) with two modes (Intelligent and Sport)
- X-Mode with hill decent control
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System (VDC)
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Forester AWD Premium adds:
- Door mirrors – auto-dipping (passenger side) and auto-folding with position memory
- Hands-free kick sensor powered tailgate
- 8-way power seat with lumbar support – driver
- 8-way power front passenger seat
- Dual seat memory positions – driver
- Satellite Navigation
- Driver Monitoring System – Driver Focus featuring auto-door mirror adjustment
- Auto driver seat adjustment
Forester AWD Sport adds:
- 2 Mode X-Mode
- 18-inch alloy wheels (Dark metallic finish)
- Electric sunroof
- Exterior grade badge
- Water repellent in grey & black seat trim
- Premium style instrument cluster
- Leather steering wheel – green stitching
- Multi-Information Display Unit features navigation summary display
Forester AWD Touring adds:
- Low profile roof rails
- Leather accented and Ultrasuede seat trim
- Leather gear shift
- Leather steering wheel – brown stitching
- Ventilated front seats
- 10 Harman Kardon® speakers, subwoofer and amplifier
Hybrid
Forester AWD Hybrid:
- Next-generation strong Hybrid e-Boxer, combining 2.5-litre Boxer engine with a
- 90kW electric motor and 1.1kWh battery
- New Lineartronic® CVT
- Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive
- Auto Stop Start
- Smart key and push-start ignition
- Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-Drive) with two modes (Intelligent and Sport)
- Dual Mode X-Mode with hill decent control
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System (VDC)
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- 18-inch gloss finish alloy wheels (new design)
- Dusk-sensing self-levelling LED headlights with auto off
- Door mirrors – heated & power-folding
- Front cornering lamps
- Front and rear wipers with front de-icer
- Front LED fog lights
- Rear LED fog light
- FORESTER embossed on rear garnish
- Roof rails – ladder style
- Rear spoiler
- Steering Responsive Headlights (SRH)
- Cloth seat trim
- Dual-zone, climate-control air-conditioning with rear vents
- Leather steering wheel – silver stitching
- Premium style instrument cluster
- Auto-dimming rear view mirror
- Heated seats – driver and front passenger
- One touch electronic folding rear seats
- 60/40 split folding rear seats
- Central information display with 11.6-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM connectivity
- USB ports – USB-A and USB-C connection (front and rear)
- Wireless Qi charger
- 6-speaker audio
- Multi-Information Display Unit featuring 4.2-inch LCD screen
- Sports Regeneration paddles
- Nine SRS airbags – dual front, dual front side, dual curtain, driver’s knee, far side,
and front passenger seat cushion
- EyeSight® Driver Assist system
Forester AWD Hybrid Sport adds:
- Low profile roof rails
- Electric sunroof
- 19-inch alloy wheels (Bronze finish)
- Water repellent seat trim
- Bronze instrument panel finish
- 8-way power seat with lumbar support – driver
- 8-way power front passenger seat
- Dual seat memory positions – driver
- Satellite navigation
- 10 Harman Kardon® speakers, amplifier and subwoofer
- 12.3-inch full LCD instrument cluster
Forester AWD Hybrid Touring adds:
- 19-inch alloy wheels (Gloss finish)
- Leather gear shift
- Ventilated front seats
- Leather accented and Ultrasuede seat trim