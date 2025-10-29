Subaru has offered a glimpse into the next chapter of its STI performance division, revealing two striking concept vehicles – the Performance-E STI and Performance-B STI – at the Japan Mobility Show.

The pair represent Subaru’s dual focus on electrification and tradition, with the Performance-E signalling an all-electric future and the Performance-B drawing directly from the current Impreza hatchback.

Subaru describes the Performance-E STI as a vision for its next generation of sports cars, designed with both aerodynamic efficiency and everyday usability in mind. While technical details remain scarce, the concept’s aggressive styling and heritage cues suggest a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system, aligning with the brand’s performance DNA.

Finished in STI’s signature dark blue with gold wheels and pink badging, the concept nods to Subaru’s rally past – particularly the 30th anniversary of Colin McRae’s 1995 World Rally Championship victory in the Impreza. Design elements include a large rear wing, vented bonnet, aerodynamic wheel vents, and a prominent rear diffuser, all wrapped into a four-door body style that blends modern performance aesthetics with nostalgic details.

In contrast, the Performance-B STI offers a clearer connection to existing Subaru models. Based on the latest Impreza, it shares the hatchback’s proportions and headlight design but adds a wider front wing, reshaped grille, and new bonnet to create a more muscular stance.

Subaru confirmed that the Performance-B STI uses the company’s signature Boxer engine and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, though it stopped short of revealing output figures or further mechanical details.

The concepts arrive at a time when STI’s presence in production models has been limited. Subaru has yet to release a full WRX STI version of its current-generation sports sedan, with markets like Australia instead receiving the WRX tS – a variant that incorporates chassis upgrades but no major performance increases.

While Subaru has made no commitments to production, the two concepts strongly hint that the STI badge is far from retired. The Performance-E STI, in particular, could preview how Subaru plans to retain its rally-bred identity in the electric age – balancing heritage with technology for a new era of performance.