With Australia’s fuel prices higher than ever before, and supply becoming scarce at some locations, it’s likely that new car buyers will increasingly look towards electric cars. However, many EVs aren’t cheap to buy and despite price parity in some situations, many remain more expensive than their equivalent ICE models.

Thankfully for those wanting to escape petrol-dependence, there are a growing number of cheaper EV models that are worthy of consideration. Here’s the WhichCar by Wheels guide to the 10 cheapest electric cars on the market in Australia:

1) BYD Atto 1: $21,990 +ORC

3

Drivetrain: Single-motor, 65kW – 115kW, front-wheel drive

Range: 220km – 310km (WLTP)

BYD shocked the nation launching not just the cheapest electric car in Australia but one of the cheapest cars, period. Priced from just $21,990 plus on-road costs, the BYD Atto 1 is priced similarly to other light cars such as the Kia Picanto and MG 3, but it’s fully electric instead. The entry-level Atto 1 Essential uses a small 30kWh battery for a claimed 220km of range, as well as a 65kW electric motor, which is more than enough for most urban-dwelling buyers – but those wanting more range and grunt can jump up to the Atto 1 Premium, which features a 115kW motor and a larger 43kWh battery for a healthier 310km of range. Regardless of the drivetrain, the Atto 1 is a well equipped, practical and darty city runabout.

2) BYD Dolphin: From $29,990 +ORC

3

Drivetrain: Single-motor, 70kW – 150kW, front-wheel drive

Range: 340km – 427km (WLTP)

The previous cheapest electric car in Australia, the BYD Dolphin is larger than the Atto 1 that sits below it, is priced from $29,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level Essential that uses a 70kW motor and can travel a claimed 340km on a charge – the upper-spec Dynamic ($36,990 +ORC) makes more than double the power at 150kW and uses a larger battery for a claimed 427km of range.

3) GAC Aion UT: From $30,990 driveaway

3

Drivetrain: Single-motor, 150kW, front-wheel drive

Range: 430km (WLTP)

The Aion UT is a new electric hatchback to Australia from Chinese firm GAC and pricing starts at $30,990 driveaway for those buying an Aion UT before April 9 (at which time it will revert to a still-sharp $31,990, plus on-road costs). For that money, buyers get a healthy 430km of range and a powerful 150kW motor, giving the Aion UT spritely performance. Its cabin is roomy for its size with a 321-litre boot, and it’s also quite well equipped across the range.

4) BYD Atto 2: From $31,990 +ORC

3

Drivetrain: Single-motor, 130kW, front-wheel drive

Range: 345km (WLTP)

The BYD Atto 2, the cheapest electric SUV in Australia so far, launched in late 2025 priced from just $31,990 plus on-road costs for the entry-level Dynamic and $35,990 +ORC for the better-specced Premium. Both use the same drivetrain with a 51kWh LFP battery that’s good for a claimed 345km range, with a 130kW motor driving the front wheels. Both Atto 2 variants are well equipped and it uses good quality materials on the inside as well.

5) GWM Ora: From $35,990 driveaway

3

Drivetrain: Single-motor, 126kW, front-wheel drive

Range: Up to 400km (WLTP)

The GWM Ora was actually one of the first small electric vehicles to go on sale in Australia, when it did so back in mid-2023. Nowadays, its range is split into two trims: base Lux and the sporty-looking GT at the top of the range, though both use the same drivetrain. A reasonable 126kW is put through the front wheels, while a 57.7kWh LFP battery provides up to 400km of driving. The Ora’s cabin is surprisingly roomy for its size, and it’s well equipped as well.

6) Jaecoo J5 EV: From $36,990 driveaway

3

Drivetrain: Single-motor, 155kW, front-wheel drive

Range: Up to 402km (WLTP)

Jaecoo’s J5 will soon also be offered with petrol and hybrid power, too, but so far only the electric version has launched, locally priced from $36,990 driveaway. Under the body is a 58.9kWh battery for a claimed 402km of range, while its 155kW front motor handles propulsion. The exterior design is clean and handsome, while the interior is good quality and loaded with features like a panoramic glass roof, synthetic leather upholstery and a huge 13.2-inch touchscreen.

7) Chery E5: From $36,990 +ORC

3

Drivetrain: Single-motor, 155kW, front-wheel drive

Range: 430km (WLTP)

Previously called the Chery Omoda E5, the new Chery E5 is a handsome small SUV with a coupe-like roofline. Priced from $36,990 plus on-road costs, the E5 is offered in two spec points: Urban and Ultimate, with each featuring a 58.9kWh battery for a claimed 430km range (WLTP) and a 155kW front-mounted electric motor. The E5 continues the strong value for money that Chery is known for thanks to its long standard equipment list and long warranty.

8) Leapmotor B10: From $37,888 +ORC

3

Drivetrain: Single-motor, 160kW, rear-wheel drive

Range: 442km – 516km

Leapmotor recently launched the B10 in Australia, its second car on offer locally. Sitting in the small SUV class, the B10 uses a 160kW rear-mounted electric motor, but offers two battery sizes (56.2kWh for the entry-level Style and 67.1kWh for the upper-spec Design Long Range) for between 442km and 516km of driving range. Unlike almost all other cheap EVs, the B10 is actually rear-wheel drive and Leapmotor is keen to point out that its chassis was developed by Maserati, which also fits under the Stellantis umbrella, meaning it offers an engaging driving experience.

9) MG 4: From $37,990 driveaway

3

Drivetrains: Single- or dual-motor, 125kW/150kW/180kW/300kW, rear- or all-wheel drive

Range: 405km – 590km (WLTP)

The MG 4 has been one of the most popular EVs we’ve seen in Australia so far thanks to its keen driving experience, spacious cabin, big drivetrain choice – including the very fast 300kW XPower – and typically strong value we’ve come to expect from the MG brand. There’s an updated model and even a brand new model called the MG 4 Urban that we predict is not far off launching locally, but the pre-updated model is still great buying.

10) Hyundai Inster: From $39,000 +ORC

3

Drivetrains: Single-motor, 71kW – 85kW, front-wheel drive

Range: 327km – 360km

Hyundai’s cute little Inster launched locally in 2025 priced from $39,000 plus on-road costs, though it’s currently on special for $35,990 driveaway. Offering characterful styling, lots of standard equipment, fun driving dynamics and a surprisingly roomy interior, the Inster is only a four-seater so won’t appeal to everybody. There are three models on offer, including the off-road-like Cross, and there’s a reasonable range of up to 360km on offer.