While they aren’t suited to everybody, a plug-in hybrid can be a great option for those wanting to reduce their emissions and fuel use but not wanting to make the full jump and purchase an EV. PHEVs offer a longer electric driving range than a hybrid, as well as an ICE engine for when the battery runs out, with the potential to significantly reduce both emissions and running costs.

Thanks to more choice and higher fuel prices in Australia, PHEV popularity has increased significantly over the past 12 months and because of advancements in technology, they offer longer electric-only driving ranges than ever before. Here’s the WhichCar by Wheels guide to the PHEVs with the longest claimed electric-only driving range in Australia:

1) GWM Haval H6 GT PHEV: 180km (NEDC)

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Price: From $53,990 driveaway

Drivetrain: 321kW/762Nm 1.5-litre turbo + two electric motors, 35.43kWh battery

Peak charging speed: 48kW

Surprisingly to some, the longest electric range in a plug-in hybrid in Australia is the GWM Haval H6GT PHEV, which is capable of an impressive 180km (NEDC) of electric driving from its 35.43kWh battery. What’s more, the H6GT is genuinely quick, hitting 100km/h in just 4.9 seconds from its 321kW drivetrain – and it’s wrapped up in a good value, practical and comfortable package.

2) Chery Tiggo 9 Super Hybrid: 170km (NEDC)

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Price: From $59,990 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain: 315kW/580Nm 1.5-litre turbo, two electric motors, 34kWh battery

Peak charging speed: 70kW

Chery has been going hard with its Super Hybrid PHEV plug-in hybrid tech locally, with PHEV versions of the Tiggo 7, Tiggo 8 and now Tiggo 9 on sale. The largest of them all is the Tiggo 9 and it features the largest battery at 34kWh, achieving an impressive 170km EV range (NEDC) that can be recharged at up to 70kW. Its dual-motor drivetrain is also powerful, making 315kW, and its seven-seat cabin is both practical and high quality. Pricing starts at $59,990 plus on-road costs, making it pretty good value for money as well.

3) Omoda 9 Super Hybrid: 169km (NEDC)

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Price: From $61,990 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain: 395kW/700Nm 1.5-litre turbo, three electric motors, 34kWh battery

Peak charging speed: 70kW

Capable of just 1km less than its platform mate Tiggo 9, the Omoda 9 Super Hybrid plug-in hybrid is a new offering to Australia and is the top of the Omoda range for now. Using a similar drivetrain to the Tiggo 9 with the same battery stats but with an extra electric motor (three in total!), means it produces more grunt at 395kW/700Nm. Unlike the Tiggo 9, the Omoda 9 isn’t a seven-seater, but it has a massive 660-litre boot that opens up to 1783 litres with the rear seats folded.

4) BYD Sealion 8 AWD: 152km (NEDC)

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Price: From $56,990 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain: 359kW/675Nm 1.5-litre turbo, two electric motors, 35.6kWh battery

Peak charging speed: 74kW

BYD’s first seven-seater plug-in hybrid in Australia offers impressive stats: 152km of electric range (with all-wheel drive – the front-drive base model features a smaller battery), 74kW DC charging and a huge 359kW of power. Pricing starts at $56,990 plus on-road costs, though the all-wheel drive versions start at $63,990 +ORC. It also features a roomy cabin with quality materials, long standard equipment list and pleasant driving experience.

5) MG HS Super Hybrid: 135km (NEDC)

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Price: From $48,990 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain: 220kW/350Nm 1.5-litre turbo, electric motor, 24.7kWh battery

Peak charging speed: 6.6kW AC

The MG HS PHEV was the brand’s first hybrid offering in Australia in its last generation, and now in second-gen form, both the Hybrid+ regular hybrid and Super Hybrid plug-in hybrid are offered. The Super Hybrid offers an impressive 135km NEDC range, as well as a strong 220kW/350Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol hybrid drivetrain. Unfortunately can’t be DC fast charged, with a 6.6kW AC maximum, but it can be fully charged in under seven hours (or overnight, or during the work day) meaning it’s still practical. Plus, the latest HS is an impressive car with good quality, a spacious cabin and a long list of standard features.

6) Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P460e: 122km (WLTP)

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Price: From $181,018 plus on-road costs (Range Rover Sport), $280,100 plus on-road costs (Range Rover)

Drivetrain: 338kW/550Nm 3.0-litre turbo, electric motor, 38.2kWh battery

Peak charging speed: 43kW DC

At the more premium end of the plug-in hybrid market are the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport P460e, which both offer a WLTP range of 122km from a large 38.2kWh battery. That’s impressive considering they both weigh more than 2700kg and offer strong performance, hitting 100km/h in the mid-5 second range. Plus, as you’d expect for a Range Rover, both feature sumptuous interiors, high quality materials and an extremely comfortable driving experience.

7) Cupra Leon Sportstourer: 119km (WLTP)

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Price: From $69,990 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain: 200kW/400Nm 1.5-litre turbo, electric motor, 20kWh battery

Peak charging speed: 50kW DC

The Volkswagen Group’s sporty Spanish arm Cupra is no stranger to offering plug-in hybrids in Australia, and the Leon Sportstourer is the latest to be offered. Using a 200kW 1.5-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid drivetrain paired with a 20kWh battery, the Leon wagon is capable of hitting 100km/h in 7.3 seconds but also 120km of electric driving range – and that’s on the more realistic WLTP cycle as well. The Leon Sportstourer is also quite practical with its large 470-litre boot and importantly, is a rare wagon in a sea of SUVs.

8) Skoda Kodiaq and Superb PHEV: 112km (WLTP)

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Price: From $66,990 driveaway (Superb), $68,990 driveaway (Kodiaq)

Drivetrain: 150kW/350Nm 1.5-litre turbo, electric motor, 25.8kWh battery

Peak charging speed: 50kW DC

Skoda Australia has launched a few hybrid products in 2026, and the plug-in hybrid variant of the Superb large wagon and Kodiaq large SUV is one of them. Utilising a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, electric motor and 25.8kWh battery, the Skoda PHEVs are capable of travelling 112km electrically and that’s on the more realistic WLTP cycle too. Plus, both the Superb and Kodiaq are high quality, practical and covered by a long seven-year warranty.

9) Cupra Terramar VZe: 110km (WLTP)

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Price: From $77,990 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain: 200kW/400Nm 1.5-litre turbo, electric motor, 20kWh battery

Peak charging speed: 50kW DC

Using the same 200kW plug-in hybrid drivetrain as its Leon Sportstourer sibling, the Cupra Terramar VZe mid-size SUV offers up a 110km WLTP electric-only driving range. Priced from $77,990 plus on-road costs, it’s one of the more expensive options in this list but is quite well equipped, good to drive for an SUV and offers sporty styling, which Australians love.

10) GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV: 110km (NEDC)

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Price: From $59,990 plus on-road costs

Drivetrain: 300kW/750Nm 2.0-litre turbo, electric motor, 37.1kWh battery

Peak charging speed: 50kW DC

Rounding out the top 10 longest EV ranges for PHEVs in Australia is the only ute on the list: The GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV. Offering up to 110km of range on the NEDC cycle (so likely less in the real world) from a 300kW drivetrain, the Cannon Alpha is quick and rewarding to drive. It’s good value for money as well as it’s loaded with features, yet priced the same as a mid-range diesel Ford Ranger. Importantly too, it offers DC fast charging at up to 50kW.

Other noteworthy plug-in hybrid electric ranges include the Mercedes-Benz C 350 e (104km NEDC), Haval H6 PHEV (100km NEDC), BYD Sealion 5 (100km NEDC), BMW X5 xDrive50e (101km NEDC) and Mercedes-AMG E 53 (100km NEDC).