Omoda Jaecoo Australia – a sub-brand of Chery – has revealed local pricing and specifications for the Omoda 9 plug-in hybrid large SUV, which is due to arrive in dealers in August.
Using a 1.5-litre turbocharged plug-in hybrid drivetrain with three electric motors, the Omoda 9 makes 395kW of power and travels up to a claimed 169km on a charge. The 9 is the first product to launch underneath the Omoda brand locally.
The Omoda 9 uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine mated to three electric motors (two at the front making 75kW/170Nm and 90kW/220Nm and one at the rear making 175kW/310Nm) to produce 395kW of power for a claimed 4.9 second 0-100km/h sprint time.
All-wheel drive is achieved through an electric motor powering the rear axle and power is sent to the front wheels via a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).
A 34kWh NMC battery provides up to 169km of all-electric range (NEDC) and can be charged at up to 70kW on a DC fast charger for a 30-80 per cent charge in as little as 25 minutes.
Omoda says that over 1100km of total range is achievable in both electric and hybrid driving modes.
The Omoda 9 measures 4775mm long, 1920mm wide, 1671mm tall and rides on a 2800mm long wheelbase, making it a similar size to the Mazda CX-60.
As with other vehicles in the Omoda Jaecoo brand, the Omoda 9 is covered by an eight-year/unlimited km warranty with eight years of battery coverage, roadside assistance capped price servicing.
Omoda 9 pricing (plus on-road costs):
- Virtue SHS: $61,990
Omoda 9 standard features:
- 20-inch alloy wheels
- Automatic LED exterior lighting
- Panoramic sunroof
- Power tailgate
- Dual 12.3-inch screens (touchscreen and digital driver’s display)
- Satellite navigation
- Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- 14-speaker Sony sound system
- 50W wireless phone charger
- Inbuilt fragrance system
- Heated and ventilated front and outboard rear seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Colour selectable cabin ambient lighting
- 8x airbags
- Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane keeping assistance
- Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
- 360-degree camera
The Omoda 9 will launch locally in August, with the first local deliveries due to commence then.