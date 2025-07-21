Omoda Jaecoo Australia – a sub-brand of Chery – has revealed local pricing and specifications for the Omoda 9 plug-in hybrid large SUV, which is due to arrive in dealers in August.

Using a 1.5-litre turbocharged plug-in hybrid drivetrain with three electric motors, the Omoda 9 makes 395kW of power and travels up to a claimed 169km on a charge. The 9 is the first product to launch underneath the Omoda brand locally.

The Omoda 9 uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine mated to three electric motors (two at the front making 75kW/170Nm and 90kW/220Nm and one at the rear making 175kW/310Nm) to produce 395kW of power for a claimed 4.9 second 0-100km/h sprint time.

All-wheel drive is achieved through an electric motor powering the rear axle and power is sent to the front wheels via a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

A 34kWh NMC battery provides up to 169km of all-electric range (NEDC) and can be charged at up to 70kW on a DC fast charger for a 30-80 per cent charge in as little as 25 minutes.

Omoda says that over 1100km of total range is achievable in both electric and hybrid driving modes.

The Omoda 9 measures 4775mm long, 1920mm wide, 1671mm tall and rides on a 2800mm long wheelbase, making it a similar size to the Mazda CX-60.

As with other vehicles in the Omoda Jaecoo brand, the Omoda 9 is covered by an eight-year/unlimited km warranty with eight years of battery coverage, roadside assistance capped price servicing.

Omoda 9 pricing (plus on-road costs):

Virtue SHS: $61,990

Omoda 9 standard features:

20-inch alloy wheels

Automatic LED exterior lighting

Panoramic sunroof

Power tailgate

Dual 12.3-inch screens (touchscreen and digital driver’s display)

Satellite navigation

Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

14-speaker Sony sound system

50W wireless phone charger

Inbuilt fragrance system

Heated and ventilated front and outboard rear seats

Heated steering wheel

Colour selectable cabin ambient lighting

8x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking (AEB)

Adaptive cruise control

Lane keeping assistance

Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert

360-degree camera

The Omoda 9 will launch locally in August, with the first local deliveries due to commence then.