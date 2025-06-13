Chery Australia has announced that it will add two new plug-in hybrid SUVs to its lineup, with both the Tiggo 7 mid-size and Tiggo 8 large seven seater gaining a new 1.5-litre turbo plug-in hybrid system with up to 95km of electric driving range. Pricing starts at $39,990 drive away for the Tiggo 7 and $45,990 drive away for the Tiggo 8.

To be offered in entry-level Urban and top-spec Ultimate models for both the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8, the new plug-in hybrid drivetrain uses a 105kW/215Nm turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that’s combined with a 150kW/310Nm electric motor, which draws power from an 18.3kWh LFP battery for up to 93km of range (NEDC – 95km for the Tiggo 8). Both send their power to the front wheels through a single-speed transmission.

The system can be DC fast charged at up to 40kW for a 30-80 per cent charge in as little as 20 minutes, while in hybrid mode, gives a range of more than 1200km. Above 30 per cent charge, the system can run as an EV up to 120km/h and the Tiggo 7 is rated at just 1.4L/100km for combined fuel consumption and the larger Tiggo 8 slightly less at just 1.3L/100km.

Both the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 introduce revised styling and naming structure with the former ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro Max’ part of their names respectively shelved, like the recently updated Tiggo 4 .

Standard equipment on the Tiggo 7 Urban hybrid ($39,990 drive away) includes 18-inch alloy wheels, LED exterior lighting, synthetic leather upholstery, dual 12.3-inch touchscreen and driver’s displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a six-way electric driver’s seat and safety features including eight airbags, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and driver attention monitoring.

Chery Tiggo 7 Hybrid

The upper-spec Ultimate ($43,990 drive away) further adds a panoramic sunroof, selectable cabin ambient lighting, heated and cooled front seats, an eight-speaker Sony sound system and a 360-degree camera.

Meanwhile, the Tiggo 8 Urban hybrid ($45,990 drive away) adds larger 19-inch wheels, a larger 15.6-inch touchscreen, a 10-speaker sound system and an extra airbag to the Tiggo 7 Urban’s equipment list, and the Ultimate ($49,990 drive away) further adds headrest speakers for the driver, massaging functionality for the driver’s seat and a head-up display to the Tiggo 7 Ultimate.

Both the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 hybrids will be covered by Chery’s seven-year/unlimited km warranty

with seven years of capped price servicing and up to seven years of roadside assistance.

Chery Tiggo 8 hybrid

Chery Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 plug-in hybrid pricing (drive away):

Tiggo 7 Urban $39,990 Tiggo 7 Ultimate $43,990 Tiggo 8 Urban $45,990 Tiggo 8 Ultimate $49,990

The Chery Tiggo 7 and 8 plug-in hybrids will go on sale in Australia from next month, with

deliveries due to commence then.