Firstly, the sharp pricing is the undeniable focus – Essential starts from $33,990 and Premium starts from $37,990 – both before on-road costs. Both models are FWD, and mechanically the same, except for the capacity of the battery pack, and therefore the electric-only range they offer.

The petrol engine is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated unit, delivering 72kW and 122Nm. The electric motor adds a further 145kW and 300Nm, but as is the case with hybrid tech, the numbers don’t total, so BYD claims a system power output of 156kW.

Essential gets a 12.9kWh battery pack, while Premium steps that up to 18.3kWh. As such, BYD quotes its ‘Blade Battery’ as delivering an electric-only range of 71km and 100km respectively from it’s Lithium Iron Phosphate construction.

BYD quotes 1.2L/100km and 1.3L/100km for the two models respectively, which as Wheels readers know, covers the first 100km of the standardised testing cycle. However, BYD has gone further to also quote the fuel consumption when the battery dips below 25 per cent, with the Sealion 5 using 4.5L/100km and 4.6L/100km respectively in that scenario. If you’re looking for a comparison, market favourite RAV4 Hybrid, uses a claimed 4.7L/100km.

BYD is no joke in our local market, with serious sales success already, overtaking Tesla in EV sales figures, based primarily on value. Ask the brand whether it wants to be seen as ‘affordable’ and it will tell you the focus is ‘value’ across the range. Specifically, ensuring the buyer feels like they are getting a lot for their money, regardless of what they’ve spent.

In essence, the theory that for $33,990 you can cover the average Aussie’s daily commute without using any fuel, will make sense to a lot of buyers – more so if the drive experience is a good one.

BYD is fast becoming known for its battery technology – not just capacity, but also efficient usage of the capacity available – and that’s been a large part of the success in our market.

As Wheels has stated previously, if you’re enticed by the idea of an electric vehicle, but not yet ready to fully commit, a plug-in hybrid is worth considering, especially one as cost effective as the Sealion 5. BYD also states that its blade battery technology means you can charge the battery pack to 100 percent without fear that it will degrade quickly over time.

The exterior styling isn’t quite as contemporary as other new BYDs on the market, which makes sense, given this model traces its roots back to 2019 in its home market in China. Still, Sealion 5 is different enough to stand out in a sea of SUVs on the road. Both models get 18-inch rims and 225/60/18 Hankook tyres. Sealion 5 is 4738mm long, with a 2712mm wheelbase.

Even the base model Essential, feels like a good buy when you’re inside the cabin, certainly not like it’s been built down to a price. Both models get synthetic leather trim, bit if you step up to the Premium, you get niceties like electric seat adjustment, a panoramic sunroof and electric tailgate. Given you don’t ‘need’ any of those features, you won’t feel like you’re shortchanging yourself if your budget doesn’t stretch to the Premium. Cabin space is what you’d expect for the segment, and the boot offers up 463 litres with the

second row in use or 1410 litres with that row folded down.

Essential features a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, six-speaker audio system, proprietary satellite navigation, DAB radio, and various USB A or C ports for charging. Both models get a clear 8.8-inch digital driver’s display, which was easy to see, even in harsh sunlight.

Sealion 5 is currently untested by ANCAP, and is unlikely to be by the time you read this, so we can only quote the standard safety equipment as per the specification sheet – 64 per cent high-strength steel, seven airbags, ultra high-strength hot-stamped steel for the A and B pillars as well as the door beams, roof frame and front and rear sections. BYD’s ‘Di-Pilot’ system includes front and rear collision warning, electronic brake force distribution, lane-keep assist, lane-change warning, bling-sport detection, rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and intelligent high-beams.

Our brief first drive indicates inherent smoothness from BYD’s DM-i Super Hybrid drivetrain, with no nastiness evident in the transition from electric to petrol power. Take up from standstill is smooth, too, with that effortless EV feel, albeit without the whiplash-inducing outright power a pure EV offers. Do you need such frivolity for the dail commute? Not at all, and the Sealion 5 delivers relaxed commuting ability. Still, the 0-100km/h run takes a respectable 7.7 seconds for the Essential and 8.1 seconds for the Premium.

Bump absorption is on the softer side of the equation, meaning the Sealion 5 is comfortable in dealing with urban nastiness, but can roll a little if you tip it hard into a corner. Again, you don’t really need or want to drive an SUV of this type in that manner, and Wheels would take comfort over outright handling in this segment.

The steering itself is what we’d expect for a mid-size SUV, but it’s worth noting that the lane-keep assist is a little too enthusiastic sometimes. We did test the Sealion 5 on country roads, where you’re often trying to avoid potholes or debris at the edges of the road, so you might not need to be fighting it quite so much in the city, but we’d like BYD to tune it down a little to enhance the driving experience even more.

The general feel of the Sealion 5 out on country roads is one of comfort and ease. There’s no doubt it would make for a relaxed family cruiser, for those of you attracted to a country road trip. You will notice some tyre noise inside the cabin at 100km/h but it’s not so intrusive as to be annoying.

Longer distance testing awaits for Wheels, but on first impressions, there’s a lot to like about the BYD Sealion 5. It’s not a standout in terms of styling or driving dynamics, but it does offer a genuinely affordable take on the smarts of plug-in hybrid technology and efficiency. Crucially, it looks like being an important cog in the brand’s march further up the sales charts in this market.

