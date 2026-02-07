Chery sold 22,419 units of its Tiggo 4 small SUV in 2025 which, considering that it only launched locally in October 2024, is quite an achievement for the brand’s smallest offering. In 2026, its 2234 sales to date are already up 119.4 per cent on 2025 and it’s leading the small SUV segment. Keen value is key to the Tiggo 4’s appeal, but there is plenty more to like.

Prices for the Tiggo 4 start at $23,990 driveaway and two models are on offer: entry-level Urban and top-spec Ultimate (from $26,990 driveaway). Both are very well equipped for the money, including LED lighting, dual-zone climate control, 10.25-inch displays and a full suite of active safety kit. Find a full list of standard equipment at the end of this article.

2026 Chery Tiggo 4 pricing (driveaway):

Urban $23,990 Ultimate $26,990 Urban Hybrid $29,990 Ultimate Hybrid $32,990

Two drivetrains are available in the Tiggo 4 range: a 108kW 1.5-litre turbo-petrol or a 150kW 1.5-litre hybrid, with both using a CVT transmission and sending power to the front wheels.

The petrol engine is no powerhouse, but provides more than enough thrust for everyday life. Peak torque hits at just 1750rpm and the CVT transmission features stepped ratios for a more natural acceleration feel. Unlike most CVTs, the Tiggo 4 feels surprisingly like a regular geared transmission, and combined with the turbocharged engine, feels peppier than its main rivals. The hybrid gives more thrust, thanks to its 150kW/310Nm electric motor. It’s also more refined and quieter than the petrol model, and subtly changes between petrol and electric power.

The claimed combined fuel consumption for the petrol Tiggo 4 is 7.4L/100km with claimed CO2 emissions of 166g/km, which is higher than expected. Thankfully, the hybrid is more fuel efficient at a claimed 5.4L/100km and cleaner at 123g/km, though it does have a surprisingly steep premium over the petrol Tiggo 4. Whereas the premium for hybrid Toyotas used to be $3000, Chery charges an extra $6000 and while the hybrid is more efficient, that extra money will buy a lot of petrol.

Elsewhere on the road, the Tiggo 4 is a really comfortable and surprisingly refined small SUV with suspension that’s quite soft and excellent noise suppression. In fact, the Tiggo 4’s suspension is a bit too soft, as it comes at the expense of body control, which is too loose. Larger bumps sometimes see the Tiggo 4 taking two or three rebounds to settle.

We’d like to see the suspension made firmer so it’s not as keen to roll in corners, and would be more adept at quick lane change manoeuvres. The Tiggo 4’s steering is also quite light, so it can take a bit to adjust to how much input is needed to turn the wheels.

Every Tiggo 4 offers a long list of standard active safety features like lane keeping assistance, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring and driver attention monitoring. Chery has refined these systems a lot since the Tiggo 4 was first launched here and they’re now far less sensitive as a result.

The cabin of the Chery Tiggo 4 is modern, good quality and filled with useable tech that we think will appeal to small SUV shoppers. Unlike the scratchy plastics of rivals such as the Hyundai Venue, the Tiggo 4’s cabin is loaded with soft touch materials, including on the dashboard and door tops, though the liberal use of piano black trim will need effort to keep unscratched.

A 10.25-inch touchscreen handles infotainment duties in all Tiggo 4 models with wireless and wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring and DAB+ digital radio, though no satellite navigation or live services. It’s a really easy system to use and thankfully, Chery hasn’t tried to fit every function of the car into it. The climate control is controlled with separate buttons below the screen, and there is also a line of physical buttons underneath it to aid usability.

Practicality is excellent for the segment in the Tiggo 4 thanks to its large door bins, huge under-console tray that can hold handbags and large box underneath the central armrest. Seat comfort is generally good as well, though lumbar adjustment on any Tiggo 4 is missing.

Move to the rear seat and the space on offer for the segment is excellent, with a lot of headroom, generous legroom and features such as a USB charging port, an air vent, map pockets, door pockets and a central armrest. Two ISOFIX and three top-tether points handle child seat duties, and the doors open wide and even feature a light to warn of incoming traffic.

The Tiggo 4’s boot measures 380 litres with the rear seats up and 1225 litres with the rear seats folded, which is large for the small SUV segment. There aren’t many features in the boot, however, just a space-saver spare and an annoying lip between the boot floor and rear seats when they’re folded.

Chery’s Australian warranty is long with a seven-year/unlimited km coverage and 12 months of roadside assistance that’s extended a further 12 months with every dealer service (up to seven years in total). The capped price servicing program lasts for the warranty length, and the first five years/75,000km of servicing costs just $1445 ($289 per service).

Overall, it’s easy to see why so many people have been drawn to the Chery Tiggo 4. Not only is it one of Australia’s cheapest cars, but it’s also very well equipped, good quality, practical, cheap to service, covered by a long and easy warranty program, and very easy to drive. Plus, the availability of a hybrid model also gives it consideration for those wanting better fuel economy.

Could it be small SUV sales champion in 2026? Watch this space.

Chery Tiggo 4 specifications:

Model Chery Tiggo 4 Price From $23,990 drive away (Urban petrol) Engine 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol or 1.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid Peak power 108kW (petrol), 150kW (hybrid) Peak torque 210Nm (petrol), 310Nm (hybrid) 0-100km/h 9.4 seconds (hybrid) – est. 10.5 seconds (petrol) Transmission CVT automatic, front-wheel drive Fuel consumption (claimed) 5.4L/100km (hybrid) – 7.4L/100km (petrol) Claimed CO2 emissions 123g/km (hybrid) – 168g/km (petrol) Fuel type/tank size 91RON regular unleaded, 51 litres Dimensions (length/width/height/wheelbase) 4307/1825/1660/2610mm Boot size (rear seats up/folded) 380 litres/1225 litres Tare mass 1404kg (petrol) – 1494kg (hybrid) On sale Now

Chery Tiggo 4 Urban standard features:

17-inch alloy wheels with a temporary spare wheel

Dusk-sensing automatic LED headlights

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Heated exterior mirrors

Roof rails

Keyless entry with push button start

Cloth seat upholstery

Synthetic leather steering wheel

Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vent

Dual 10.25-inch displays

AM/FM/DAB+ digital radio

Wired and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Six-speaker sound system

3x USB charging ports

7x airbags

Autonomous emergency braking

Lane keeping assistance with lane departure warning

Adaptive cruise control with adaptive lane guidance

Blind-spot monitoring

Rear cross-traffic alert (with automatic braking)

Driver attention monitoring

Traffic jam assist

Traffic sign recognition with speed limit information

Door open warning

Auto high beam

Front and rear parking sensors

Reversing camera

Anti-theft alarm

Tyre pressure monitoring

