Chery Australia’s updated Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 SUVs have both achieved five-star safety ratings from ANCAP, with the result applying across the 2025 model range, including petrol and Super Hybrid variants.

ANCAP testing confirmed that both models meet the organisation’s latest safety assessment criteria, covering occupant protection, crash avoidance technology and protection for other road users. The results place the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 among a growing list of mainstream SUVs that meet Australia’s highest independent safety benchmark.

In testing, both vehicles recorded identical category scores. Adult Occupant Protection was rated at 82 per cent, while Child Occupant Protection scored 86 per cent. Vulnerable Road User Protection – which assesses how well a vehicle mitigates injury to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists – achieved 80 per cent. Safety Assist systems, including driver assistance and crash prevention technology, were assessed at 82 per cent.

ANCAP said the results demonstrate consistent safety performance across different powertrain types. The organisation noted that testing confirmed plug-in hybrid versions of the Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 achieved the same five-star outcome as their petrol equivalents, reflecting parity in safety engineering regardless of drivetrain.

The Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 occupy key segments for Chery in Australia, with the Tiggo 7 positioned as a mid-size SUV and the larger Tiggo 8 offering three-row seating. Both models are aimed at family buyers and are offered with a range of standard safety features designed to meet current regulatory and consumer expectations.

Hybrid variants use Chery’s Super Hybrid system, which combines electric and petrol power to improve efficiency while maintaining the driving range expected of conventional SUVs. While powertrain technology differs across the range, ANCAP’s assessment indicates that core safety structures and active safety systems remain consistent.

Chery Australia says the five-star rating aligns with its focus on meeting Australian safety standards as the brand continues to expand its local line-up. The result may also be significant for buyers considering hybrid alternatives, as safety performance is often a key factor in purchasing decisions.

The five-star ANCAP rating applies to all 2025 Chery Tiggo 7 and Tiggo 8 variants currently on sale in Australia.