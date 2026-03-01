BYD has unveiled official images of its forthcoming Seal 07 EV, confirming key details of the all-electric sedan ahead of its expected overseas market launch in March.

Built on the brand’s latest e-Platform 3.0 Evo architecture, the Seal 07 EV promises a claimed driving range of up to 705 kilometres (CLTC), positioning it as a strong contender in China’s increasingly competitive large EV segment.

Visually, the Seal 07 EV closely mirrors the recently revealed 2026 Seal 07 DM-i plug-in hybrid. It features a smooth, closed-off front fascia typical of electric vehicles, framed by slim headlights and a trapezoidal lower air intake. Around the rear, a full-width taillight signature is accented by a chrome strip, while flush door handles and a sweeping roofline that tapers from the B-pillar enhance aerodynamic efficiency. A sunroof is also fitted as standard.

2

A roof-mounted lidar unit is clearly visible in released images, signalling the availability of advanced driver assistance systems. While the Seal 07 DM-i uses BYD’s ‘God’s Eye’ DiPilot 300 system, the EV variant is expected to debut an upgraded ‘God’s Eye’ 5.0 suite, potentially to be detailed at BYD’s March 5 showcase.

Dimensionally, the Seal 07 EV measures 4995mm long, 1910mm wide and 1495mm tall, riding on a 2900mm wheelbase. It is marginally wider than its hybrid sibling and has a kerb weight of 1940kg.

Power comes from a rear-mounted electric motor producing 240kW (322hp). Energy is supplied by a 69.07kWh BYD Blade battery pack weighing just under 491kg. Official filings indicate a top speed of 200km/h and energy consumption rated at 10.8kWh per 100km.

3

Inside, the cabin layout carries over from the DM-i, headlined by a 15.6-inch floating central touchscreen, digital instrument cluster and two-spoke multifunction steering wheel. The centre console incorporates wireless phone charging, cupholders, physical shortcut buttons and a rotary control dial.

Full specifications and pricing are expected to be confirmed at launch, with no indication as yet on whether Australia will feature in the vehicle’s international roll-out.